THE BOYS Showrunner On Potential Final Season Character Deaths: "Not Everyone's Making It Through"

In a new interview, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has teased the upcoming fifth and final season, and it sounds like he has a pretty good idea of which characters will be killed off...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 01, 2024 03:08 PM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

For such a brutally violent, anarchic series, The Boys hasn't been particularly ruthless when it comes to killing off its main characters over the course of four seasons, but, not too surprisingly, it sounds like this will change in the fifth and final batch of episodes.

While speaking to TV Guide about his plans for the final season, showrunner Eric Kripke was asked if he's already decided who is going to survive and who will come to a no-doubt messy end.

"Anyone who dies in season 5 will richly deserve it. We have a certain sense of who live and who dies, but we don't have it all totally figured out. But you get to do the final season of a show and go out on your own terms, so not everyone's making it through."

Potential spoilers follow.

In the comics, pretty much every major character aside from Hughie and Starlight dies, with Billy Butcher ultimately becoming a full-blown villain and taking out most of his own team. The Prime Video series has never been a particularly faithful adaptation, however, so we can't see Kripke being quite so merciless.

Yes, Butcher did embrace his darker side in the season 4 finale, but if he does go down - and we'd say both him and Homelander checking out is a given - there will surely be some redemption involved.

How would you like to see The Boys wrap-up? Drop us a comment down below.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.

THE BOYS Showrunner Reveals Which Side Soldier Boy Will Be On In Season 5
THE BOYS Prequel Series VOUGHT RISING Announced At SDCC; [SPOILER] Will Return As Season 5 Regular
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/1/2024, 3:20 PM
Yeah, this season definitely felt like some of The Boys could've easily been taken out multiple times but they wanted to wait until the last season to ramp things up. Hoping at least get Hughie can get out in one piece. Dude has been through enough this season.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 8/1/2024, 3:31 PM
The Boys team don't deserve to die under any circumstances, even if it's through a heroic "epic" sacrificed. MM wants to be with his family and almost did here, Frenchie is lowkey finally learning to forgive himself along with Kimiko as they at last embraced their true feelings for each other. Don't get me even started on Annie and Hughie.

Butcher fully annoys me now but there's a part of me that doesn't think he'll die simply because The Boys-verse is gonna keep expanding through the Gen-V one and that Mexico based one. Can this franchise really survive without one of it's main faces and driven forces?

Homelander and others like Deep and his "dearest daddy" Soldier Boy though? No mercy.
Ziggidy7
Ziggidy7 - 8/1/2024, 3:39 PM
@NinnesMBC - Homelander and deep us. I have a feeling soldier boy will make it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/1/2024, 3:57 PM
@NinnesMBC - I think it would be cool if Hughie & Starlight raise Ryan and we get a flash forward of an older Ryan genuinely being a hero and maybe inspiring others this showing this world will get better.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/1/2024, 3:56 PM
Makes sense so this isn’t surprising at the least…

I think the only one of The Boys I see dying and maybe should is Butcher but in a redemptive way as he dies killing Homelander once and for all , the rest deserve their happy endings imo.

Homelander ,The Deep ,Firecracker , Soldier Boy and even perhaps A-Train (though I could see him living more than Butcher) are toast though.

Not sure about the likes of Noir and Sister Sage though.

