The Boys Star Jared Padalecki Reveals He's Playing [Spoiler] In Season 5's Supernatural Reunion

The Boys Star Jared Padalecki Reveals He's Playing [Spoiler] In Season 5's Supernatural Reunion

Supernatural alum Jared Padalecki has finally confirmed his role in The Boys Season 5, revealing that he's playing a character who has been referenced multiple times in the Prime Video series.

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By JoshWilding - Apr 13, 2026 06:04 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

The Boys Season 5 will feature a long-awaited Supernatural reunion, with Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy set to be joined on screen by former co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins. 

While their respective characters have been kept under wraps, Padalecki finally revealed who he's playing during an appearance at the FACTS Convention in Belgium this weekend. Asked about speculation he'll star as Mister Marathon after being spotted in a trailer for the series, the actor finally confirmed his Season 5 role.

"I can finally say it," Padalecki says in the video below. "We shot it a year ago. We shot in April of 2025, and I've been terrified of saying sh*t because I was like, 'Jeff Bezos is going to send a SWAT team after me or something.' Okay, yeah, I'm Mister Marathon."

The character has been referenced multiple times in The Boys, where it's been established that he was A-Train's predecessor as The Seven's resident speedster. It seems Mister Marathon's time on the team was short-lived, and it was later mentioned that he used to sneak college girls into Vought Tower with Lamplighter.

In the comics, he's a relatively minor character who was killed by Homelander during 9/11. When The Seven attempted to stop the hijacking, Homelander botched it, destroying the plane and killing the cowardly speedster inside.

Previously, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke teased this Supernatural reunion when he said, "They show up in episode 5. What I love about what they're doing is they're just such douchebags. It's great. I mean, Soldier Boy is no treat either, but they're just really not morally upstanding dudes. It's a blast to watch them play that. It was just so much fun."

In the wake of A-Train's death in the Season 5 premiere, it makes sense for Mister Marathon to step back into the spotlight after whatever happened that led to his dismissal from The Seven. However, it's worth noting that, like Collins, Padalecki's role is expected to be relatively minor.

You can hear more from The Boys actor in the player below.

@conmose #theboys #jaredpadalecki #comiccon @FACTSConvention @dayonempm ♬ origineel geluid - Conmose

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found.

But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

The series is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

The Boys Season 5 is now streaming weekly on Prime Video.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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