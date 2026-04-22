The Mandalorian And Grogu: First Clip Features The Return Of A Star Wars Rebels Favorite

The Mandalorian And Grogu: First Clip Features The Return Of A Star Wars Rebels Favorite

With exactly one month to go until the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu, Lucasfilm has shared the first full clip from the first Star Wars movie since The Rise of Skywalker...

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By MarkCassidy - Apr 22, 2026 06:04 PM EST
Filed Under: The Boys
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

We're now exactly one month away from the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu, and the first full clip from the movie has landed online after debuting during director Jon Favreau's recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The sequence finds Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Star Wars Rebels' Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios (Steve Blum) transporting an Imperial Remnant prisoner (John Coyne) to the Razor Crest while being pursued by Imperial Stormtroopers.

Mando contacts Grogu and tells him to push one of the buttons he previously told him never to touch, but "the Child" goes straight for the ship's missiles.

During a recent interview, former Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy revealed whether Grogu will speak in the movie (he's previously only communicated in baby-like coos and gurgles).

The exec described Grogu as “another perfect example of a character that has to emote and you have to feel connected to, and he never speaks a word.” Kennedy added that audiences will fall deeper in love with the little green fella “on the big screen, and he never says a word.” 

It'll be another while before the movie hits official box office tracking, but analysts are currently predicting that The Mandalorian and Grogu will open to around $70M-$85M over the 3-day Memorial weekend. If accurate, this would be a somewhat disappointing start for the first theatrically released Star Wars film in over 6 years.

Check out the clip below, along with a new IMAX poster and TV spot.

Jon Favreau directs and produces the feature spin-off, with Kennedy and Filoni also serving as producers.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," Favreau said of directing his first Star Wars movie in a previous statement. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

 Kennedy added, "Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen."

Alien icon Sigourney Weaver is also on board as Ward, a colonel and leader of the New Republic's Adelphi Rangers who previously served as a pilot for the Rebel Alliance. The Clone Wars bounty hunter, Embo, is believed to be the main villain.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 4/22/2026, 7:01 PM
I want to be excited and I used to love Star Wars but I’m sorry, this looks like a Capital One commercial. Why are so many movies lit like this now? It just looks so flat, even compared to Rise of Skywalker
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 4/22/2026, 7:10 PM
This looks like it cost $3 bucks to make.
Disney has raped the corpse of Star Wars into oblivion.
Biggums
Biggums - 4/22/2026, 7:13 PM
@Feralwookiee - I see it! Though i can't pick whether we're at Diminishing returns or they be slacking...
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/22/2026, 7:14 PM
Movie prob should have been a show instead but I do love seeing Zeb in live action and having that rebels connection. This is a pass for me but will watch on Disney +

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