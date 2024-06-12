AMC's IMMORTAL UNIVERSE Expands With Third Series: Anne Rice's TALAMASCA

We have some good news for fans of Anne Rice's Immortal Universe shows, as AMC has officially announced that a third series based on the shadowy organization known as the Talamasca is in the works...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 12, 2024 09:06 AM EST
Source: Via FearHQ

There were rumors that a third show might be on the way, and AMC has now officially announced that Anne Rice's Immortal Universe will expand with a new series based around the shadowy organization known as the Talamasca.

Spinning out of the events of Interview With the Vampire and The Mayfair Witches, the new show “will feature the men and women responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, werewolves and other creatures scattered around the globe.”

The network has ordered for a six-episode first season, which is expected to premiere on AMC and AMC+ sometime in 2025.

If you've been keeping up with the other shows, you'll be aware that two members of the Talamasca have already been introduced. Ciprien Grieve (Tongayi Chirisa), an agent specifically assigned to monitor Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), debuted on Mayfair Witches, and Raglan James, aka The Body Theif (Justin Kirk), approached Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) in a recent episode of Interview season 2.

Check out some early key art below.

John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty serve as co-showrunners of the Talamasca-centric series, which they will write and executive-produce. Hancock is also on board as a director.

“This is a story we’ve been developing and wanting to tell from the earliest moments of this franchise, focused on a fascinating and compelling secret society that has already appeared in both of our existing Anne Rice series, The Talamasca,” says Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks.

“As with all of these shows, we are thrilled to have such a high level of talent involved, represented here by John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty, and of course working closely with producer Mark Johnson as the creative head of our Anne Rice Immortal Universe.” Adds Hancock: “This all started for me with a call from Mark Johnson, who asked if I’d ever heard of The Talamasca. I was intrigued by the idea of an organization that, to me, had more than a passing resemblance to the CIA or MI6, which are necessary but not always necessarily transparent. An organization with its own secrets.”

“When John told me about a clandestine organization in the Immortal Universe with its own hidden agendas, I was immediately hooked,” Lafferty says. “I’ve admired his writing and directing for so long, and to be working with him is a true honor and thrill. Many thanks to Dan McDermott and all the incredibly talented people at AMC for their tireless support and talent, and to Mark Johnson — there is no better producer to learn from and work beside than him.”

Adds Johnson: “With the second season of Interview with the Vampire currently receiving the best reviews of any show on television and with the production of Mayfair Witches about to wrap in Ireland, promising an even more compelling and unnerving second season, the question is what do we now add to the Immortal Universe of Anne Rice? The answer is a completely different show from the first two, but a show that nevertheless belongs under the Anne Rice umbrella. The Talamasca marries the procedural spy thriller with the supernatural and expands the thrills and the pleasures of our franchise’s ambitions.”

Are you a fan of Interview and/or Mayfair Witches? Let us know in the comment section.

Related:

Vigor
Vigor - 6/12/2024, 9:18 AM
I was today years old when I discovered Mayfair witches was in the same universe as the stellar interview with the vampire
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/12/2024, 9:20 AM
@Vigor - It's nowhere near as good, but still worth watching. Alexandra Daddario helps.
Skestra
Skestra - 6/12/2024, 9:30 AM
@MarkCassidy - Alexandra Daddario is an enormous help.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/12/2024, 9:32 AM
@MarkCassidy - Daddario is the only VERY good thing in these shows.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/12/2024, 9:43 AM
@MarkCassidy - witches have never been my thing. Which is why Agatha all along will be a hard sell. But I'm down for good tv no matter the content. I'll check it out
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/12/2024, 9:31 AM

I hope they come out with 12 more connected shows about Anne Rice's books. I read every book she wrote and liked or loved them all.

If they bloat enough content out very quickly, the quicker it will kill this lousy bastardization of a great writer's works. I guess I am a masochist because I keep watching these hoping they will get better. But they just get worse.

2 big thumbs down.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/12/2024, 9:42 AM
@DocSpock - you don't like interview with the vampire ? I'm finding every episode to push the boundaries of what's good writing and imagery
MuadDib
MuadDib - 6/12/2024, 9:43 AM
@DocSpock - Memnoch the Devil was my fav
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/12/2024, 9:55 AM
@Vigor -

I am happy for you. If I had not read the books, I would probably like these. But I did, so I don't.

