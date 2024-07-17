DOCTOR WHO May Be Facing The Axe After Just Two Seasons Due To Low Viewership

DOCTOR WHO May Be Facing The Axe After Just Two Seasons Due To Low Viewership

There’s bad news for the Whoniverse today as a new report claims there’s a chance Doctor Who will be axed after its second season, with Disney+ bringing its deal with the BBC to a close. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 17, 2024 05:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Doctor Who
Source: Deadline (via SFFGazette.com)

After last year's 60th anniversary specials, Doctor Who returned earlier this year with Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson leading the series. Behind the scenes, Russell T Davies - who brought the series back from the dead in 2005 to great success - was appointed showrunner and the BBC made a deal with Disney+ to give the show a big budget overhaul and bring it to its largest audience ever.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem to have paid off. Deadline (via SFFGazette.com) has taken a deep dive into Doctor Who's performance since it returned to our screens in May with 8 new episodes and claims, "Noises that it may not last beyond its initial two seasons are already reverberating around international TV circles."

One source close to the production believes "its future hangs in the balance already." There's even chatter about the BBC/Disney+ deal not being re-upped after season 2 airs, suggesting Doctor Who will either be scrapped (again) or forced to go back to being a lower-budgeted production with a primarily UK-based audience. 

Disney has reportedly had a fair bit of creative input with the new series, though it's unclear whether that extends to the "woke" themes and casting which is indeed believed to have hurt viewership. Ironically, one of this relaunch's best episodes tackled the subject of racism, so this is disappointing to hear.

While Disney+ doesn't disclose viewing figures, the show did reach a high of seventh on the streamer's list of most in-demand series in the U.S. However, considering its budget and a pricey marketing campaign, viewership figures stateside are deemed "underwhelming" and "okay but not stellar."

Doctor Who has always had a bigger audience in the UK, of course, but the outlook there isn't much brighter. Its launch was well behind Jodie Whittaker's final episode (while she was a fine Doctor, her stint was considered a low point creatively), with the entire series down an average of 1.5 million viewers per episode compared to her time in the TARDIS.

The BBC is said to be happy with streaming numbers on its iPlayer, touting at least 65 million streams in 2024. 

"The ratings are a problem," one source tells the trade. "They can talk all they like about young viewers but they’re still down from the specials and down from the Jodie [Whittaker] series. I imagine serious conversations are happening. Disney will want to see results."

The House of Mouse is expected to step in once The War Between the Land and the Sea spin-off wraps, and a decision should be made quite quickly. One source believes the season 2 finale has been shot in a way to allow Gatwa to move on from the series, hinting that another creative overhaul might take place. 

The prospect of Disney+ parting ways with the BBC and Doctor Who is described as a "disaster" by one source. 

Where has it gone wrong for the series? Many fans have taken issue with Davies' creative decisions and the lack of classic villains. Meanwhile, Gatwa barely being featured in two of the eight episodes (due to scheduling conflicts with Sex Education) also did little to help establish him as the Doctor with newcomers and returning viewers alike. 

Only time will tell whether Doctor Who still has a future on our screens, but it's not looking good.

DOCTOR WHO Showrunner Says STAR WARS Sequels Inspired Ruby Sunday Twist; Teases Mrs. Flood Plans In Season 2
Related:

DOCTOR WHO Showrunner Says STAR WARS Sequels Inspired Ruby Sunday Twist; Teases Mrs. Flood Plans In Season 2
DOCTOR WHO Empire Of Death Recap: Ruby’s Mother Finally Revealed In High-Stakes Season Finale - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

DOCTOR WHO "Empire Of Death" Recap: Ruby’s Mother Finally Revealed In High-Stakes Season Finale - SPOILERS
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
S8R8M
S8R8M - 7/17/2024, 5:20 PM
I lost interest in Jodie Whittaker's Who. I heard a lot of people still love it. I hope it continues for them.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/17/2024, 5:20 PM
Oh thank Rao.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/17/2024, 5:23 PM
Where's Nelson Muntz when you need him?

Ah [frick] it...

HaHa!
Scarilian
Scarilian - 7/17/2024, 5:27 PM
Show needs to be cancelled for a while, given about 5-10 years on ice and then maybe attempt another semi-reboot.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 7/17/2024, 5:30 PM
Who could've guessed lol
dracula
dracula - 7/17/2024, 5:35 PM
I lost interest 1 season into the Capaldi era

Tried to give Jodie and chance but wasnt excited by what i heard

Wanted to give this guy a chance, but RTD’s clear bias for David Tennant in those special killed a lot of interest for me

Might be time for Doctor Who to take another hiatus

Maybe in 10 to 15 years a new young showrunner will bring it bqck with new ideas
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/17/2024, 5:36 PM
"it's unclear whether that extends to the 'woke' themes and casting which is indeed believed to have hurt viewership."

User Comment Image
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 7/17/2024, 5:42 PM
How unfortunate I've never been a huge Doctor Who fan but sad none the less but do they even need Disney?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2024, 5:44 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer - Disney gives them a bigger budget , a chance to reach a wider audience and given the state of the BBC , a potential new home too so it’s needed I feel.
Thing94
Thing94 - 7/17/2024, 5:43 PM
Ya don't say? Lol
dracula
dracula - 7/17/2024, 5:44 PM
My doctor
?si=3oP3DI2RI_AxXN1M

And despite attempts to get back into the show, havent felt excited for it since

?si=hPRblO3JbrX6ooEH
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/17/2024, 5:50 PM
@dracula - And the writing was SO damned good thru his tenure.
Muroh123
Muroh123 - 7/17/2024, 5:45 PM
Thinking about the presentation of racism and discrimination in media, I was reminded of this clip from the original Teen Titans animated show

?si=KE0rIBC7Prq0zagB&t=161

Admittedly, it's been a while since I watched the full episode, but I feel like older animated and live-action shows were able to better illustrate these themes than modern day media.
dracula
dracula - 7/17/2024, 5:51 PM
@Muroh123 - still a strong episode

And so true about a lot of modern shows

Seriously how could BTAS do Mad Love so many stuff miss the point of joker and harley
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/17/2024, 5:52 PM
@Muroh123 - Mhmmmm...You may have a point but the climate back then isn't what it is now either. I find it hard to believe that if this episode dropped today...well...you know the rest.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2024, 5:54 PM
@Muroh123 - perhaps but the episode of Doctor Who that dealt with racism this season was considered one of its best ones and they handled it well…

Some even thought it was too subtle until the end but once you rewatched it back , it was there and well handled imo atleast
dracula
dracula - 7/17/2024, 5:47 PM
Assuming they havent shot series 2 already

Expecting desperate attempt to save it

Maybe throw in a Dalek story, a Cyberman story, a Master story, maybe q guest appearance from Tennant
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/17/2024, 5:49 PM
“Space Babies” was the final nail in the coffin for me. The show has come so far from its core strengths - and not even entertaining. Puerile, meaningless, inconsistent junk that leaned completely on the higher-budget and offered nothing.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2024, 5:50 PM
I hope this isn’t true because I liked Series 14 and found it be an improvement over the Chibnall/Whittaker era which I wasn’t a big fan of overall!!.

I do think the release schedule played a role in the lower ratings regardless since I doubt people who watched it on D+ earlier would then watch it live again or on BBC IPlayer and vice versa so a simultaneous release if possible would be best imo.

Anyway , I had my issues with the finale and overarching story in hindsight of the last season but I’m still very excited for the future of the RTD2 era so I wish it doesn’t come to a premature end (there was a recent report that the filming for Gatwa’s third series would start early next year so perhaps this is being blow out of proportion aswell).

User Comment Image
Spike101
Spike101 - 7/17/2024, 5:50 PM
Well what a surprise! Mess with something with so much history as Doctor Who and this is what you get I’m afraid.
braunermegda
braunermegda - 7/17/2024, 5:55 PM
Although I liked this series, I din't feel Ncuti was the Doctor yet. I think the fact that he's absent in two of the already few only eight episodes helps to have that impression. It felt rushed, felt forced sometimes, and the finale didn't help at all. We all know RTD can write better than this, let's hope we gets to do that in series 2.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/17/2024, 5:59 PM
Best news I've heard all day - must be the review bombers, amirite?

LOOKS LIKE GAY BLACK DR WHO IS FINNA GET IN THE RETARDIS AND GTFO 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
LSHF
LSHF - 7/17/2024, 6:04 PM
Tackling the subject of racism doesn't help.

If the viewers aren't racists, then there's no point.

If they "are" racist, then the message won't do any good.

Appeal to the core audience, or risk low viewership.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 7/17/2024, 6:10 PM
Always wondered who actually watches this show outside of the UK. Seems smart to keep in smaller budget if they continue.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/17/2024, 6:14 PM
Consider the grass touched.
User Comment Image
grif
grif - 7/17/2024, 6:20 PM
lol its because of the budget.

they are spending way too much on the vfx now. if it was cheap as [frick] they would be fine with the viewership

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder