DOCTOR WHO: Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson, & Russell T Davies On Keeping The Series Rooted In Cardiff (Exclusive)

If you're a Doctor Who fan, then chances are you'll know the series has primarily been shot in Wales since its 2005 relaunch. Various locations used for iconic scenes have become must-visit destinations, while Cardiff even featured a "Doctor Who Experience" for a time.

The latest series of the long-running sci-fi TV show returned last night and, while Disney+'s involvement has given Doctor Who a much bigger budget, much of the action remains rooted in Wales.

During a recent press event for the series, we asked stars Ncuti Gatwa (The Doctor) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) what they enjoyed about filming in Cardiff before wondering why returning showrunner Russell T Davies chose to keep the Whoniverse there.

After all, when the news broke that Disney+ would stream the series, some worried that we'd see the franchise "Americanized." That hasn't happened, and it turns out there's a very good reason why not...

Ncuti and Millie, I'd love to know what you both enjoyed most about shooting the series in and around Cardiff and, Russell, why was it important for you to keep the show's roots in Wales, even with the relaunch's bigger budget?

Ncuti: Oh, filming in Cardiff is such a joy. I love Wales, a lot. I've been working there for the past four years, so I'm very familiar with how beautiful it is. It feels like the perfect landscape to film a sci-fi show because you've got quarries, mountains, and the nature is just breathtaking. Also, Welsh people are very friendly... Millie: Yes, so friendly! Ncuti: You leave the city and meet nice, lovely, friendly people so that's what is nice about working in Cardiff. Millie: I remember pulling into Bad Wolf Studios in Cardiff for the first time and because I was really secret and under wraps, the driver just went, 'We've got a wolf coming in!' I was like, 'I'm a wolf?' Ncuti: [Laughs] Millie: 'There's a wolf coming in and it's me!' [Laughs] So, yeah, I absolutely loved filming in Cardiff. Like you said [Ncuti], you just get to know a whole new place. I've had a few nights out, but I will say Manchester beats Cardiff, but it's still gorgeous. Russell: As for me, I'm a Welshman, so I'd be tarred and feathered if I tried to take it out of Cardiff. The thing is, it's been in Cardiff since 2004, and there are families and people on the team who have children that are Doctor Who babies. People have met on set and live in Cardiff. It's woven into the city, so it wouldn't be a business decision to move it to another place. It's woven into Cardiff itself, so I would never entertain that conversation because it's a beautiful place to work.

"Doctor Who is back and bigger, better, and more brilliant than ever," we said in our review of the first two episodes. "Alongside the fantastic Ncuti Gatwa, returning showrunner Russell T Davies is crafting an epic new run which makes this Whoniverse relaunch a must-watch for new and returning fans alike."

Doctor Who is now streaming on Disney+ in the U.S. and on BBC iPlayer in the UK.