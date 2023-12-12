DOCTOR WHO Reveals The New Sonic Screwdriver For Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor But Not Everyone Is Happy

BBC has released a first look at the Sonic Screwdriver which Nucti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor will make use of in Doctor Who moving forward, but the drastic redesign has led to mixed opinions among fans.

By JoshWilding - Dec 12, 2023 04:12 AM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

This past weekend, Doctor Who introduced us to Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor following a controversial bi-generation that means the Whoniverse now has not one, but two Doctors.

While David Tennant's Fourteenth iteration is taking a break by staying with the Noble family on Earth, Gatwa's Doctor is set to embark on a whole new set of adventures alongside Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday. He'll also have an overhauled Sonic Screwdriver and, while the design is very cool, not everyone is on board with such a drastic overhaul. 

It's been compared to a TV remote and even a Croc shoe, an undeniably harsh assessment. When Doctor Who returns with a new "season 1" next year, it will be for a fresh start akin to the one Russell T Davies was responsible for when he brought the series back in 2005. So, why not do something new with the Sonic Screwdriver?

In a newly released video from BBC, Gatwa walks fans through what they can expect from the all-new Sonic Screwdriver, revealing that it has a crystal power source, a USB-like prong which allows it to interact with various pieces of technology and a very special Rwandan proverb written on the back in Gallifreyan.

That reads, "The sharpness of the tongue defeats the sharpness of the warrior." Could that offer some insights into how this version of the Doctor will approach projecting the universe? We'll have to wait and see. 

On Christmas Day, Gatwa will take centre stage in "The Church on Ruby Road."

"Little is known about Ruby Sunday as she was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby," reads a brief synopsis for the episode.' "Now living with her mum, Carla and grandmother, Cherry her world is about to be turned upside when she encounters the Doctor and the two set off on their first adventure together..."

Take a closer look at Doctor Who's new Sonic Screwdriver below (via SFFGazette.com). 

ModHaterSLADE - 12/12/2023, 5:03 AM
He definitely has charisma, should be interesting to see more of him in the role.

