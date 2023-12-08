DOCTOR WHO's Final Special Will Set Up A "Controversial" New Mythology According To Russell T Davies

Tomorrow, BBC and Disney+ will air the third and final Doctor Who 60th anniversary special. "The Giggle" is set to introduce Neil Patrick Harris' Toymaker, while we'll also see the Fourteenth Doctor's regeneration as Ncuti Gatwa steps in to replace the returning David Tennant.

Talking to Doctor Who Magazine (via SFFGazette.com), Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies reiterated that he has bold plans for the long-running sci-fi series...and not everyone is likely to be on board with them!

"There will be controversial events in ['The Giggle']. If you listen and watch the commentary on the iPlayer, I unroll a whole new Doctor Who mythology for you, based around the events taking place," he said. "And I’m explaining this to David Tennant and his mind is exploding."

"That commentary will have absolutely exclusive information that will rock the world. I hope you’ll all find it fascinating," Davies continued. "It’s a whole new way of looking at the history of Doctor Who and I can’t wait to see the reaction."

If that recent rumour is any indication, then yes, "The Giggle" will indeed feature a game-changing twist which turns Doctor Who as we know it on its head. How longtime fans will respond to that is hard to say, though this new era - which includes a cash injection from Disney+ - is clearly meant to be accessible to a much larger fanbase than ever before.

In a separate interview with Total Film, Millie Gibson - who will play the Fifteenth Doctor's new companion, Ruby Sunday - shared new insights into what sounds like a vastly different dynamic between the show's leads.

"She is very cool [laughs]. I’ve said this before, but I think her dynamic with the Doctor is very much like two girls at school gossiping," the actress teases. "They’re very cliquey. I think the Doctor’s not had that sort of dynamic before. It’s really beautiful to see come alive when you do watch it."

"She’s a cool chick, you know? I’m not sure how much I can say, but I’m very, very excited for people to see her. She’s very different to my character in Coronation Street, which was so much fun to play. And I love her clothes. I love what she wears. And obviously the episodes where we go back to different eras, which is super fun. But, yeah. I don’t want to say too much."

Gibson will make her Doctor Who debut on Christmas Day in "The Church on Ruby Road," so we don't have too long to wait before seeing these two in action! Below, you can get a new look at Gatwa's Doctor along with the latest stills from "The Giggle."