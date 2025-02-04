BUFFY Sequel Series From ETERNALS Director Officially In The Works; Sarah Michelle Gellar Will Return

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is officially set to return to combat the forces of darkness.

The trades have confirmed that Buffy is being resurrected for a new Hulu series, which will serve as more of a sequel to the original show than a full reboot, as Sarah Michelle Gellar is set to reprise her iconic role.

Though Gellar is now said to be in final talks to play Buffy Summers in the untitled project, she would not be the main focus. The story will reportedly follow the adventures of a new Slayer, with Gellar appearing in a recurring role rather than leading the series.

Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman are attached to write, showrun, and executive produce, with Eternals director Chloé Zhao set to helm the pilot and executive produce under her Book of Shadows production banner. Gellar would also executive produce along with Gail Berman. Fran Kuzui and Kaz Kuzui will executive produce via Suite B, while Dolly Parton will executive produce via Sandollar. 20th Television and Searchlight Television will produce. Berman, the Kuzuis, and Parton were all executive producers on the original Buffy series.

Not too surprisingly, Joss Whedon will not be involved.

There's been talk of a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot in some form or another for over a decade at this stage, but last year, we learned that the latest attempt to revive the franchise featuring a Black lead from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. scribe Monica Owusu-Breen had been put on pause.

Gellar has previously dismissed the idea of returning as Buffy for any proposed revival of the show.

"I'm not," said Gellar when asked if she'd be open to returning for a potential reboot during an interview with SFX. "I am very proud of the show that we created and it doesn't need to be done. We wrapped that up. I am all for them continuing the story because there's the story of female empowerment. I love the way the show was left: 'Every girl who has the power can have the power.' It's set up perfectly for someone else to have the power. But like I said, the metaphors of Buffy were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent."

However, it the Dexter: Original Sin star sounded a lot more open to the idea in a more recent interview.

"I always used to say no, because it's in its bubble and it's so perfect," Gellar explained during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "But watching [And Just Like That…] and seeing [Dexter: Original Sin], and realizing there are ways to do it, definitely does get your mind thinking, 'Well, maybe.'"

No production start date has been announced.