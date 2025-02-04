BUFFY Sequel Series From ETERNALS Director Officially In The Works; Sarah Michelle Gellar Will Return

After many years of attempting to get a new Buffy the Vampire Slayer project up and running, Sarah Michelle Gellar is officially set to reprise her iconic role for a new Hulu series...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 04, 2025 04:02 PM EST
Source: Via FearHQ

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is officially set to return to combat the forces of darkness.

The trades have confirmed that Buffy is being resurrected for a new Hulu series, which will serve as more of a sequel to the original show than a full reboot, as Sarah Michelle Gellar is set to reprise her iconic role.

Though Gellar is now said to be in final talks to play Buffy Summers in the untitled project, she would not be the main focus. The story will reportedly follow the adventures of a new Slayer, with Gellar appearing in a recurring role rather than leading the series.

Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman are attached to write, showrun, and executive produce, with Eternals director Chloé Zhao set to helm the pilot and executive produce under her Book of Shadows production banner. Gellar would also executive produce along with Gail Berman. Fran Kuzui and Kaz Kuzui will executive produce via Suite B, while Dolly Parton will executive produce via Sandollar. 20th Television and Searchlight Television will produce. Berman, the Kuzuis, and Parton were all executive producers on the original Buffy series.

Not too surprisingly, Joss Whedon will not be involved.

There's been talk of a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot in some form or another for over a decade at this stage, but last year, we learned that the latest attempt to revive the franchise featuring a Black lead from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. scribe Monica Owusu-Breen had been put on pause.

Gellar has previously dismissed the idea of returning as Buffy for any proposed revival of the show.

"I'm not," said Gellar when asked if she'd be open to returning for a potential reboot during an interview with SFX. "I am very proud of the show that we created and it doesn't need to be done. We wrapped that up. I am all for them continuing the story because there's the story of female empowerment. I love the way the show was left: 'Every girl who has the power can have the power.' It's set up perfectly for someone else to have the power. But like I said, the metaphors of Buffy were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent."

However, it the Dexter: Original Sin star sounded a lot more open to the idea in a more recent interview.

"I always used to say no, because it's in its bubble and it's so perfect," Gellar explained during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "But watching [And Just Like That…] and seeing [Dexter: Original Sin], and realizing there are ways to do it, definitely does get your mind thinking, 'Well, maybe.'"

No production start date has been announced.

NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 2/4/2025, 4:06 PM
Crazy how Whedon's not even involved. Even though he's a bit of a dick, surely he deserves some input.
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 2/4/2025, 4:09 PM
@NoDaysOff - I get where you're coming from, but I doubt much of the returning cast wouldn't have agreed to come back all these years later had he been involved.
dracula
dracula - 2/4/2025, 4:08 PM
With SMG on board ill be cautiously optimistic

Issue is Whedonless adaptions of Whedon’s work dont have a strong track record

But SMG has said before she wasnt interested in a revival so hopefully whatever got her to come back is enough to live up to the original series

Also maybe get at least one of the major writers of the original in the writing room
dracula
dracula - 2/4/2025, 4:12 PM
No way Nicholas Brendon is going to be in it.

Been a while since ive heard about him but last i checked his life was nothing but drama

Hope we Alysson Hannigan and Anthony Stewart Head show up in some capacity

Also have one of them Shanshu offscreen (probably in the final battle with Wolf, Ram and Heart) and bring in either Angel or Spike (more likely Angel)
soberchimera
soberchimera - 2/4/2025, 5:24 PM
@dracula - His crimes against women are actually worse than Whedon's.
dracula
dracula - 2/4/2025, 5:28 PM
@soberchimera - Well yeah, Whedon was an asshole on his sets

Brendon has assaulted women and thats not all the drama in his life
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/4/2025, 4:15 PM
A sequel instead of a lazy raceswap reboot/remake is a step in the right direction but come on, the Eternals Director?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/4/2025, 4:17 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

Fully agree.

Dis gon be bad.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/4/2025, 4:16 PM
I want a Buffy sequel with Kristy Swanson and Hillary Swank.

Rest in peace Luke Perry, Donald Sutherland, Rutger Hauer, and Paul Reubens.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/4/2025, 4:31 PM
Revivals continue to be on a roll, hmm.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 2/4/2025, 4:59 PM
I think the show was enough. Kind of pushed it with Angel.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/4/2025, 5:05 PM
Learn to leave some things alone
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/4/2025, 5:07 PM
What in the DEI hire is this news? Buffy was a good show way back when. A sequel series isn't needed. The WB must want to get in on the old 90's and early 00's revival trend. Will "I Know What You Did Last Summer," "Scream 7," and "Final Destination" kick this trend off in the right way? I guess we shall see.

WB, CW, or whatever you're going by these days, let's not do this with Gilmore Girls, Firefly, Angel, or Dawson's Creek.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 2/4/2025, 5:12 PM
I wonder if they adapt anything from the comics?
TK420
TK420 - 2/4/2025, 5:16 PM
Why no race swap for this shit? Everything else gets one...
Justaguy1949
Justaguy1949 - 2/4/2025, 5:20 PM
Hopefully it doesn’t suck and is just a limited series. Please no child of Buffy bs.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 2/4/2025, 5:23 PM
Chloe Zhao is directing this?
User Comment Image
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 2/4/2025, 5:25 PM
Joss may be an ahole, but he's the reason why Buffy was Buffy. This won't work without him.

Something weird about all that, not that I don't believe the people from Buffy and Angel who hate Whedon for all that crappy things he did and said (James Marsters has a story where Joss acts particularly bad as does Charisma Carpenter), but the Firefly people to a one love Whedon. LOVE HIM.

Just an interesting juxtaposition of attitudes regarding Joss.
dracula
dracula - 2/4/2025, 5:30 PM
Wonder who actually has ownership of Buffy?

Like is mutant enemy production going to be involved
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/4/2025, 5:33 PM
Good. Hopefully they bring Angel back.
knomad
knomad - 2/4/2025, 5:33 PM
They lost me at "Eternals director"

I suppose the new slayer will be trans

