ARROW Concept Art Reveals First Look At John Diggle/Spartan's Scrapped GREEN LANTERN Costume

There were once plans for David Ramsey's John Diggle to be revealed as the Arrowverse's John Stewart/Green Lantern, and we now have concept art showing Spartan's transformation into the iconic hero...

By JoshWilding - Jul 06, 2024 03:07 PM EST
For years, fans theorised that Arrow's John Diggle was really John Stewart, a character better known to comic book readers as Green Lantern. 

It's since been confirmed that the show's bosses considered combining both characters, only for Warner Bros. to step in because it had its own plans for the Stewart in theaters (the ill-fated Green Lantern Corps movie written by Geoff Johns).

Still, the final season of Arrow teased the possibility of Diggle becoming a member of the Corps when he opened a box and found a mysterious glowing green object inside; while it was never explicitly stated, the insinuation was that it was a Green Lantern ring.

Other DC TV shows followed Diggle's quest to open the box a second time, with Reverse-Flash eventually helping him to do so. Gifted with visions of the lives he could lead, the hero also known as Spartan rejected the unseen ring because it meant leaving his wife and child. 

Now, Arrowverse boss Marc Guggenheim has revealed Diggle's planned Green Lantern costume in a new blog post.

A friend of mine from the comic book community recently texted me with the following question:

Was the plan for Diggle to actually suit up as GL? Obviously things got...weird with that arc, but what was the thought about his next steps?

Unfortunately, we never got the approval to go full 'Green Lantern' with Diggle, but we were always trying to push the envelope as much as possible. For example, check out the proposed Season 8 costume for Dig that we weren’t able to slip past the powers that be:

(Serious props to Costume Designer Brie Thorpe and Illustrator Keith Lau.)

Whether he'd have worn this as a Green Lantern or to tease his eventual transformation into Earth's cosmic protector is hard to say; either way, we're not sure it works!

"I think we successfully teased it for a number of years. The fans were expecting something," Diggle actor David Ramsey previously said of his aborted Green Lantern arc. "And I think, you know, there are a lot of reasons why things don’t happen. You know, it’s kind of like, do you have a week for me to talk about this?"

"There’s so many things above my pay grade that happened, that you will never know, that happened behind closed doors. And that’s fine," he continued. "But yeah, I think just to answer your question, it would have been great to put on the ring, and put my feet into the boots of John Stewart."

Do you think Diggle should have become the Arrowverse's John Stewart/Green Lantern?

CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 7/6/2024, 3:26 PM
Gun was tacky

But then again he was an agent.
Origame
Origame - 7/6/2024, 3:48 PM
@CyberNigerian - also, it's probably a reference to Simon Baz who had a gun.
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 7/6/2024, 3:27 PM
Yeah....wtf is that. So damn retarded. What in the blue [frick]??? Lmaoooooo
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/6/2024, 3:27 PM
"CW Suits look better than gunnverse"

Cw suits:
dagenspear
dagenspear - 7/6/2024, 3:47 PM
@TheRogue - We haven't seen much to compare it to, except superman and a green lantern.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 7/6/2024, 3:47 PM
@TheRogue - And I guess mr terrific?
Origame
Origame - 7/6/2024, 3:49 PM
@TheRogue - id take this over what they did to guy gardner.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/6/2024, 3:28 PM
Lord had mercy on us.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/6/2024, 3:31 PM
Doesn’t look any worse than Gunn’s GL suit, let’s be honest 🤷‍♂️
dagenspear
dagenspear - 7/6/2024, 3:46 PM
@FireandBlood - Gunn's not seeming to have a helmet is a nice step up to me.
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 7/6/2024, 3:48 PM
@dagenspear - gun as well. For what reason?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/6/2024, 3:31 PM
So it's not just Gunn who views the DC heroes as Motorcycle riding vigilantes.
emeraldtaurus
emeraldtaurus - 7/6/2024, 3:32 PM
What is with the crappy "biker-dude" costume designs ????? I hope this is not a new trend !
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/6/2024, 3:38 PM
@emeraldtaurus - It’s an old trend Gunn is trying to bring back
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/6/2024, 3:35 PM
Ummm , what?:

Why does he have a gun , also it’s pretty much just his “Spartan” outfit with the GL logo and some green..😑.

Honestly as much as I like Arrow (though it has its issues) , I never liked them revealing that Diggle was their version of John Stewart given that was his stepdad’s last name and teasing him being a GL.

They should have just ended him leaving Star City with Lyla and his kids to start a new life in Metropolis and then had him appear from time to time in the other shows to help without any of the teases that ultimately didn’t payoff because the higher ups didn’t allow it.

Diggle didn’t need the ring or to be a character from the comics because at that point , I and the rest of the audience had already accepted and liked him as he was.

User Comment Image
S8R8M
S8R8M - 7/6/2024, 3:40 PM
Dredd?
Fares
Fares - 7/6/2024, 3:40 PM
I suppose they were inspired a bit by Simon Baz
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/6/2024, 3:44 PM
@Fares - I could see that

I forgot Baz had a gun , initiallly atleast.

User Comment Image
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 7/6/2024, 3:45 PM
Wasted potential
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/6/2024, 3:54 PM
@FusionWarrior - You know....WBs is gonna be WBs. I have faith in Gunn's vision, but I don't have faith in the executives not meddling around and changing things. They've seen it once what their meddling results in; yet they keep doing it.

I hope they can swallow their prides and just leave the people creating this universe the f alone.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 7/6/2024, 3:45 PM
Why on earth is he wearing a helmet?
Origame
Origame - 7/6/2024, 3:49 PM
@dagenspear - ...it's his spartan helmet.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/6/2024, 3:56 PM
@dagenspear - because it's the typical CW cosplay outfits.
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 7/6/2024, 3:48 PM
I'd buy that jacket, but as a hero-costume it's super underwhelming.
MasterMix
MasterMix - 7/6/2024, 3:57 PM
Pointless plot line, terrible costume.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/6/2024, 3:59 PM
you expect anything else from the cw?

About as bad as Clark's red Jacket:

User Comment Image

