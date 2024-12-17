CREATURE COMMANDOS Star Maria Bakalova Addresses Concerns Over Princess Ilana's Age In DCU Series

The DCEU is dead, but not everyone is willing to let it go without a fight. James Gunn and DC Studios' plans continue to face harsh criticism on social media, with this week's Superman reveal hijacked by bizarre AI-generated images, for example.

One of the wildest claims we've seen relates to Maria Bakalova's Princess Ilana in Creature Commandos. There are those who, for some reason, argue that the character is underage, despite the fact she's played by a 28-year-old in the animated DCU series.

Screen Rant asked the Bulgarian actor about the Princess' age in a recent interview to which she said, "I haven't really spoken about this directly, but I got the call from James [when he was] writing this character, thinking about me playing this character, which means that [she] probably is going to be around my age, late 20s, 27-28, a little bit before 30."

"So she gets to [have the] innocence of, 'Okay, I'm still young, but I'm an adult, so all of my choices are conscious choices I'm doing - to do something with them," Bakalova added.

That hopefully settles that and should close the door on the suggestion Ilana's romantic relationship with Rick Flag Sr. is somehow inappropriate.

In related news, Gunn has addressed some fan questions about the ending of Creature Commandos episode 3, including some of the disappointment surrounding Circe's quick defeat at the hands of Task Force M.

"In the DCU Circe must use her hands to create spells," the filmmaker explained earlier this week. "Weasel is super humanly fast and incredibly strong and he momentarily disabled her ability to use her hands."

We'll be sharing our episode 4 spoiler recap with you this Thursday, so be sure to check back here then for the latest on Creature Commandos and the DCU.

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.

The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

The first three episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.