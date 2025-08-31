LANTERNS Production Stills Feature Aaron Pierre's John Stewart; First Look At Kelly Macdonald As Sheriff Kerry

LANTERNS Production Stills Feature Aaron Pierre's John Stewart; First Look At Kelly Macdonald As Sheriff Kerry

Some new production photos from the set of DC Studios' Lanterns have been shared online, giving us a first look at Kelly Macdonald's character, Sheriff Kerry...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 31, 2025 07:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

We've still only had one official promo still for Lanterns so far, with the image giving us a first look at Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as ring-slinging leads Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

We have seen a few set photos and production stills, however, and these latest monitor shots reveal another look at Pierre as Stewart, along with a first glimpse of Kelly Macdonald - who recently made a cameo in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (see above) - as Sheriff Kerry, who is believed to be Jordan's love-interest.

Macdonald's character has been described as "a no-nonsense woman deeply devoted to her family and close-knit town. Her resilience, shaped by a complex past that’s hardened her resolve, anchors her when the community’s secrets begin to surface."

Here's what director James Hawes has to say about the upcoming HBO Max series during a new interview with Phase Hero's Brandon Davis.

"Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof, you know they have done things like Ozark,True Detective and the Script has got such Wit. So much character and it's like a Buddy Cop Movie and i have talked about this in sort of True Detective, Fargo, No Country for Old Men Naturalistic. It's a Buddy Cop Movie and Somebody flies."

Showrunner and executive producer Chris Mundy (via the WBD press site) recently assured fans that Lanterns won't "sacrifice the magic of the source material."

“From the start, our driving force has been to deliver a layered drama – rooted in nuanced storytelling and rich world building – that balances tension and mystery with honest, authentic emotion. The goal is to create something that feels timeless and grounded without sacrificing the magic of the source material.”

Hawes (Slow HorsesPenny DreadfulThe Mist, The AlienistSnowpiercer) will helm the first two episodes. The creative team also includes Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also on board.

Garrett Dillahunt is reportedly playing the villainous William Macon, who is described as "a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade." There's some speculation that he will ultimately be unveiled as an established DC Comics baddie, possibly even Black Hand.

We recently learned that Ulrich Thomsen will play Sinestro, and Paul Ben-Victor is set for a key recurring role as Antaan, "an extraterrestrial devoted to exposing the truth and exacting vengeance against those who wronged his people. Consumed by a deep and unrelenting hatred for the law, he is determined to deliver justice on his own terms."

Antaan isn't an established DC Comics character, and based on the description above, there's speculation that Ben-Victor could actually be playing Atrocitus.

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.".

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who will make his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, will have a supporting role in the series.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/31/2025, 7:34 PM
Sheriff Kerry as a Jordan love interest?
Are we just skipping the major character that is Carroll Ferris?! Why would she not be in this series? She's a MAJOR part of the Hal Jordan lore.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 8/31/2025, 7:41 PM
@lazlodaytona - How about we wait and see.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 8/31/2025, 7:46 PM
@lazlodaytona - hals been active for a while in the universe im guessing, Ferris may already be star sapphire. She's not the only girl Hal has ever dated and it's not like they ever married. Its always been an on and off relationship where she's tried to kill him a few times
AnEye
AnEye - 8/31/2025, 7:35 PM
Who is the alien chick? Is that Kelly MacDonald as the alien chick? Looks like a production still from one of the new Star Trek shows ngl lol.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 8/31/2025, 7:40 PM
@AnEye - it's from the Star Wars show Skeleton Crew, it was actually a great show that absolutely nobody watched 🤣
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/31/2025, 7:41 PM
@AnEye - no thats just Ellen Degenerous
AnEye
AnEye - 8/31/2025, 7:53 PM
@KaptainKhaos - LMFAO!! Holy shit! Seriously, I thought this was from Strange New Worlds, ahhhhh man lol.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/31/2025, 7:59 PM
@Matchesz - more like Ellen Degenerate
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 8/31/2025, 8:24 PM
@KaptainKhaos - saw it and really loved it. I hope we get more but who knows what Star wars is really doing these days.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 8/31/2025, 8:30 PM
@KaptainKhaos - loved Skeleton Crew
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 8/31/2025, 8:33 PM
@SummersEssex - it was so much fun!
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 8/31/2025, 8:33 PM
@AnEye - honestly she could absolutely be mistaken for a Star Trek character lol
Laridian
Laridian - 8/31/2025, 8:13 PM
Really excited about this one.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/31/2025, 8:31 PM
Cool , liking the look of this just from those monitor stills!!.

Also Kelly Macdonald is a good actress , she was good in Skeleton Crew and also Dept Q recently so looking forward to seeing her in this.

User Comment Image

View Recorder