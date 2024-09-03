LANTERNS Reportedly Looking For "Much Younger" John Stewart; Could Damson Idris & Aaron Pierre Be In The Mix?

LANTERNS Reportedly Looking For &quot;Much Younger&quot; John Stewart; Could Damson Idris & Aaron Pierre Be In The Mix?

On the heels of the rumor that DC Studios has offered Josh Brolin the role of Hal Jordan in the HBO Lanterns series, we have an update on the age-range of the actor being sought to play John Stewart...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 03, 2024 08:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

Yesterday, two separate sources reported that Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Deadpool 2) has been offered the role of Hal Jordan in DC Studios' upcoming HBO series, Lanterns, and we now have an update on the age-range of the actors being looked at to play John Stewart - as well as a couple of up-and-coming stars who might just be in contention.

Fans appear to be somewhat divided on Brolin (56) potentially suiting-up as Jordan, but it seems the studio is looking for a "much younger" actor to play the less experienced ring-slinging hero he takes under his wing.

According to Jeff Sneider, someone younger than 30 (or at least able to play younger than 30) is being sought.

Fans have noticed that comic book writer Tom King - who is working on the show - has started following both Damson Idris (Snowfall) and Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge) on social media, leading to speculation that they might be in the mix to play Stewart. Not much to go on, admittedly, but they are two highly sought-after young actors, so we'd have no problem believing that James Gunn and Peter Safran would be interested in locking either one of them down for this role.

Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof is working on the pilot script along with Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy and King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also said to be on board (though this has yet to be confirmed).

Stephen Williams (Lost, Watchmen, Westworld) is reportedly in talks to direct the pilot.

Production on Lanterns is currently set to commence in Q1 of 2025 in the United Kingdom, potentially putting the show on track for a 2026 release.

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who will make his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, is expected to have a supporting role in the series.

An earlier Green Lantern TV series was in the works before Gunn and Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios. That version was created by Greg Berlanti and would have starred Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner.

Hal Jordan was previously played by Ryan Reynolds in the infamous 2011 Green Lantern movie.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 9/3/2024, 8:48 AM
Yup! This is shaping out the way I thought it would. Old Hal. Young Stewart. I can already see "the old man teaches young kid the ropes" troupe already.

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/3/2024, 9:06 AM
@BlackStar25 - More than likely Hal is post Parallax era, broken, bitter, disgraced and living out a miserable existence and if it is indeed that then I expect his downfall to be handled the same way they did with that recent dog sh1t animated film.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/3/2024, 9:10 AM
@BlackStar25 - perhaps though we have known this since the official synopsis was released…

“The series follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.”

I could see them still have John be a military vet that’s just fairly recently become a Lantern and is partnered with Hal.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/3/2024, 8:52 AM
Better be Damson Idris
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/3/2024, 9:25 AM
@FireandBlood - John telling the guardians they’re not on the front lines everyday

User Comment Image
ZiggyStarman
ZiggyStarman - 9/3/2024, 8:53 AM
Im cool with older man teaching younger mentee trope. Cobra Kai proved that this type of storytelling is still loved.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 9/3/2024, 8:55 AM
Why can't we get a younger Hal and Stewart. If they want to go the old man route as a mentor why not Alan Scott?

Conquistador
Conquistador - 9/3/2024, 8:58 AM
@Conquistador - I'm cool with Damson, though he needs to stretch him range...outside of Snowfall I've not seen him in anything that made me say he's amazing...but snowfall and that Cali accent he do is pretty good for a London boy.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/3/2024, 9:05 AM
@Conquistador - They want to kill off Hal eventually that's why.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/3/2024, 9:07 AM
@Conquistador - I'm guessing it's because we already got a young Hal with the Reynolds film so the audience don't need to see Uncle Ben or the Wayne's getting shot again.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 9/3/2024, 9:19 AM
@soberchimera - that would be fine anyway, but there's lots of guys they can age up and still have them be young enough to bring back...if they go the route of Parrallax again.

@HasgTagSwagg - that's a dumb reason. We had a different Superman not too long and already a new one next year, also one one TV with their final season still yet to debut so I don't beleive that.

I'm sure an older actor will give gravitas but use them for Alan Scott.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/3/2024, 9:21 AM
@Conquistador - I think the plan will probably be for Hal to become Parallax THEN kill him off though. And the issue is that Hal and John have roughly been around the same age in the comics anyway.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/3/2024, 9:04 AM
Cool!!.

If both Idris and Pierre are in contention for it then I think both would be good choices for John depending on the take they are going for (my pick would be Pierre but that’s just me).

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

If they are going for Brolin as an older Hal then it makes me think we are gonna have John be our main GL like in the DCAU…

I’m sure that would ruffle some feathers but oh well , can’t make everyone happy.

