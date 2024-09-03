LANTERNS Reportedly Looking For "Much Younger" John Stewart; Could Damson Idris & Aaron Pierre Be In The Mix?

Yesterday, two separate sources reported that Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Deadpool 2) has been offered the role of Hal Jordan in DC Studios' upcoming HBO series, Lanterns, and we now have an update on the age-range of the actors being looked at to play John Stewart - as well as a couple of up-and-coming stars who might just be in contention.

Fans appear to be somewhat divided on Brolin (56) potentially suiting-up as Jordan, but it seems the studio is looking for a "much younger" actor to play the less experienced ring-slinging hero he takes under his wing.

According to Jeff Sneider, someone younger than 30 (or at least able to play younger than 30) is being sought.

Fans have noticed that comic book writer Tom King - who is working on the show - has started following both Damson Idris (Snowfall) and Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge) on social media, leading to speculation that they might be in the mix to play Stewart. Not much to go on, admittedly, but they are two highly sought-after young actors, so we'd have no problem believing that James Gunn and Peter Safran would be interested in locking either one of them down for this role.

Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof is working on the pilot script along with Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy and King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also said to be on board (though this has yet to be confirmed).

Stephen Williams (Lost, Watchmen, Westworld) is reportedly in talks to direct the pilot.

Production on Lanterns is currently set to commence in Q1 of 2025 in the United Kingdom, potentially putting the show on track for a 2026 release.

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who will make his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, is expected to have a supporting role in the series.

An earlier Green Lantern TV series was in the works before Gunn and Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios. That version was created by Greg Berlanti and would have starred Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner.

Hal Jordan was previously played by Ryan Reynolds in the infamous 2011 Green Lantern movie.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."