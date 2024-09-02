Josh Brolin Rumored To Have Been Offered Hal Jordan Role In DCU LANTERNS Series

We had heard that a "noteworthy name" was being sought to play veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan in the upcoming DCU Lanterns series, and a new rumor is claiming that the studio has set its sights on a former MCU actor for the role.

According to Nexus Point News - who have broken some pretty big DC-related scoops over the past few weeks - Josh Brolin has been offered the part, though the site notes that he hasn't actually entered talks and might well decline.

Brolin is no stranger to the CBM/superhero genre, having played Thanos in the Infinity Saga and Cable in Deadpool 2. He has also technically played a DC character in the much-maligned Jonah Hex movie.

Casting is also underway for a Black actor between 27–35 years old to play John Stewart, the younger Lantern Jordan takes under his wing.

Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof is working on the pilot script along with Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy and acclaimed comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also said to be on board (though this has yet to be confirmed).

Production on Lanterns is currently set to commence in Q1 of 2025 in the United Kingdom, potentially putting the show on track for a 2026 release.

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who will make his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, is expected to have a supporting role in the series.

An earlier Green Lantern TV series was in the works before Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios. That version was created by Greg Berlanti and would have starred Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner.

Hal Jordan was previously played by Ryan Reynolds in the infamous 2011 Green Lantern movie.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

What do you make of this rumor? Do you think Brolin would be a good choice to play Hal Jordan? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

UPDATE: Jeff Sneider is also reporting that Brolin has been offered the role.