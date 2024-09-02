Josh Brolin Rumored To Have Been Offered Hal Jordan Role In DCU LANTERNS Series

A new rumor doing the rounds online is claiming that Josh Brolin (Deadpool 2, Avengers: Endgame) has been offered the role of Hal Jordan in the upcoming DCU Lanterns series...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 02, 2024 12:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

We had heard that a "noteworthy name" was being sought to play veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan in the upcoming DCU Lanterns series, and a new rumor is claiming that the studio has set its sights on a former MCU actor for the role.

According to Nexus Point News - who have broken some pretty big DC-related scoops over the past few weeks - Josh Brolin has been offered the part, though the site notes that he hasn't actually entered talks and might well decline.

Brolin is no stranger to the CBM/superhero genre, having played Thanos in the Infinity Saga and Cable in Deadpool 2. He has also technically played a DC character in the much-maligned Jonah Hex movie.

Casting is also underway for a Black actor between 27–35 years old to play John Stewart, the younger Lantern Jordan takes under his wing.

Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof is working on the pilot script along with Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy and acclaimed comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also said to be on board (though this has yet to be confirmed).

Production on Lanterns is currently set to commence in Q1 of 2025 in the United Kingdom, potentially putting the show on track for a 2026 release.

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who will make his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, is expected to have a supporting role in the series.

An earlier Green Lantern TV series was in the works before Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios. That version was created by Greg Berlanti and would have starred Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner.

Hal Jordan was previously played by Ryan Reynolds in the infamous 2011 Green Lantern movie.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

What do you make of this rumor? Do you think Brolin would be a good choice to play Hal Jordan? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

UPDATE: Jeff Sneider is also reporting that Brolin has been offered the role.

LANTERNS: New Details Emerge About When Production Starts And DC Studios' Plans To Cast Hal Jordan
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/2/2024, 12:44 PM
I don't believe this. He's so wrong for the role that this has got to be bullshit.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/2/2024, 12:47 PM
he's too big of an actor for a shit tv show show written by Damon shity Lindelof
thedrudo
thedrudo - 9/2/2024, 1:26 PM
@harryba11zack - The Leftovers, Lost and Watchmen say otherwise.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/2/2024, 12:47 PM
Personal opinion (obviously), but still think he would've killed it as Bruce/Batman in the Snyderverse.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/2/2024, 1:53 PM
@DravenCorvis - you aren't wrong.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 9/2/2024, 12:52 PM


I'd lowkey prefer that Channing Tatum/GL rumour from a while back than to this tbh.
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 9/2/2024, 12:53 PM
Are they going for that age-range or do we know nothing of that sort and this is just scooper culture doing its thing.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/2/2024, 12:54 PM
@WakandanQueen - yes.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/2/2024, 12:53 PM
Huh?.

So the apparent casting call had them looking for an actor in his 40’s for Hal but they decided to offer the role to Brolin who is 56 , that doesn’t make sense to me.

I mean , I like Brolin and could even maybe see him as the older veteran version of Hal but idk if I buy this.

Plus besides the initial creative team reveal of Lanterns , I can’t think of a single scoop from this site that has turned out true (some of which Gunn himself has debunked even).

Anyway , we’ll see what happens here but as of now I don’t think (and maybe even hope) it’s not true.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/2/2024, 12:59 PM
I’m surprised ya’ll haven’t reported that Tom King (someone who is involved in the show and the DCU overall) started following Damson Idris & Aaron Pierre.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

https://x.com/rhymeofapoem/status/1830364438400323949
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 9/2/2024, 1:01 PM
He would've made a good Guy
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 9/2/2024, 1:04 PM
@ProfessorWhy - I could see that
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 9/2/2024, 1:03 PM
Give John Hamm another chance after he passed on the original GL. Dude was born to play a superhero and he’s getting old now.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/2/2024, 1:04 PM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - not really a superhero but the only other character I think he could suit…

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/2/2024, 1:05 PM
NAH. He's too old for Hal if true. Someone like Chris Pine would be a hell of a lot better.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 9/2/2024, 1:07 PM
Nah sway...
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 9/2/2024, 1:07 PM
Seems like they may be going towards an end of the road Hal and that's not what I am wanting to see. I like Brolin but I Don't want him in this role.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/2/2024, 1:08 PM
Just casting old ass dudes right out the gate. Where have I seen this before… 🤔

User Comment Image
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 9/2/2024, 1:14 PM
@FireandBlood - not even close but ok
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/2/2024, 1:10 PM
Are people mad at this? I think he'd be a great pick for an older Hal.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/2/2024, 1:54 PM
@MarkCassidy - he would be an inspired pick for an older hal but it's kinda crazy to go this old for Hal
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/2/2024, 1:16 PM
Old Man Jordan
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 9/2/2024, 1:21 PM
Totally fits the bill for Gunn's joke of a universe.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 9/2/2024, 1:21 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/2/2024, 1:27 PM
As much as I don’t like to give Jeff Sneider credit (he’s a dick) , he is atleast more reliable then NPN…

Hmmm i don’t entirely know how to feel about this if true , maybe mixed?.

It’s weird to start your universe off with an older Hal in my eyes but then again you could have a John or Kyle become the main GL in this universe.

Brolin could pull off Hal that’s perhaps matured and has dealt with his demons but still has the stubbornness and pure will that makes him arguably greatest (perhaps even have some of that cockiness).

Wouldn’t be my choice but isn’t really a bad one , let’s see if he accepts it or not.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 9/2/2024, 1:41 PM
User Comment Image
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 9/2/2024, 1:45 PM
Could be worse. What I don't like is making it earth-bound. Why are they so scared to put the space cops in... SPACE???
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 9/2/2024, 1:48 PM
He doesnt fit Hal. I love Brolin, wish he played Batman back in the day but Hal is a type and Brolin aint it. Bradley Cooper could be an interesting choice, he has a Hal vibe to him and hes older now, but not old.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/2/2024, 1:49 PM
This guy was gurney from dune
r1g0r
r1g0r - 9/2/2024, 1:50 PM
I'd prefer a younger hal Jordan, but brolin WOULD be a great older version.
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 9/2/2024, 1:54 PM
They are going to effin ruin Green Lantern again. The concept for the show is already very un-Green Lantern. And now they want to cast an old ass actor to play Hal? Also if this is true it feels like they might be changing Hal’s personality because Brolin doesn’t play characters like Hal.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/2/2024, 1:59 PM
@TheUnworthyThor - while it being apparently on Earth is odd , it’s not really out of the realm of possibility either

User Comment Image

Plus them investigating a mystery in their sector seems very GL to me.

You are saying they are gonna ruin it is premature
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/2/2024, 1:55 PM
This and Booster Gold are two not so great decisions in a row if true
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/2/2024, 2:06 PM

Too old.

The terrible news here is JJ Abrams. NO ONE is more agenda driven than this hack. He has proven he can ruin anything.
Nightmare
Nightmare - 9/2/2024, 2:07 PM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/2/2024, 2:09 PM
They offer the role to many people, that doesn't mean shit

