LANTERNS Writer Tom King Teases DC Studios TV Series And Says DCU Begins A "DC Renaissance"

Lanterns writer Tom King has talked more about his approach to the upcoming DC Studios/HBO series, teasing a "DC renaissance" with the launch of James Gunn's new DCU. Hear more from the scribe here...

By JoshWilding - Dec 01, 2024 06:12 AM EST
Source: Business Insider

Among DC Studios' most highly anticipated DCU projects is Lanterns, a series following new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow). 

King's growing influence on the DCU is clear to see and, in an interview with Business Insider, the writer admitted that he feels a very personal "responsibility" to do right by Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre).

"I was friends with Neal Adams, the co-creator of John Stewart," King revealed, "and every time I was in the room, I felt Neal yelling at me: 'Don't forget where you come from kid.'"

"Damon, Chris, and I came with a lot of love for the material and we wanted to do what I've always done in comics, which is take these original creations and show why they're still relevant today, and why they can speak to both the audience and the issues of everything we're dealing with," he added. 

King would go on to say that DC Studios's DCU "feels like a DC renaissance. We're at the beginning of creating an entirely brilliant world." That's exactly what fans want from this franchise, particularly after what proved to be a hit-and-miss ride with Warner Bros.' DCEU. 

While we know a Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie is on the way, King ended the conversation by teasing, "I have to go pitch a movie in 15 minutes!"

Could that be another big screen adaptation of comics like Mister Miracle or the recent Black Canary: Best of the Best? We spoke to King and artist Ryan Sook about the latter last month; read that interview here

"I mean, I would say I’m over the moon but that’s not far enough for a Lantern. I guess I’m over Oa? That’s pretty far," King told us of his excitement for Lanterns"You should see these two together. They have amazing chemistry and I couldn’t be more excited. I’m not allowed to say anything except that I can say it’s awesome!"

"We’ve got the perfect cast," he continued. "When you look at Kyle, you see someone who used to fly jetplanes and embodies Hal. When you look at Aaron, his heart, his soul, and his strength are so John Stewart. He’s so perfect. It’s going to be great."

Lanterns doesn't currently have a confirmed premiere date but is expected to hit HBO in 2026. As for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, that flies into theaters on June 26 that same year.

View Recorder