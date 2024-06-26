LANTERNS Writer Tom King Teases HBO's "Thrilling And Epic And Intimate" DCU TV Series

Yesterday evening, the news broke that DC Studios' Lanterns has received an eight-episode, straight-to-series order from HBO. No longer a Max streaming series, all signs point to this being the Green Lantern reboot we've spent well over a decade waiting for.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl).

The latter has broken his silence on the news today with a lengthy Instagram post which sees the Eisner Award winner drop some hints about what fans can expect from Hal Jordan and John Stewart's first live-action team-up.

Finally can talk about what I’ve been working on for the past year and more. From DC Studios and Warner Bros, we’re bringing Lanterns to HBO. Chris, Damon, and I created it; Chris is writing and running it while Damon and I write and executive produce. I like to think of it as from the creators of Ozark, HBO’s Watchmen, and, of course, Batman meets Elmer Fudd. We’re working with a dream team writer’s room, putting together something thrilling and epic and intimate and and grounded and funny and true—a super hero show that brings together the glories of the comics with the excellence of an HBO prestige drama. It’s such an honor to work on these characters, to build on what titans John Broome, Gil Kane, Denny O’Neil, and my old pal (and Batman/Fudd fan), Neal Adams created. We’re endlessly inspired by and grateful for the creativity of so many Lantern comic creators from 1940 to this Wednesday. On a personal level, my late mother was a Warner exec: being back on her lot, building something cool that she’d love—it feels real special.

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Gunn, who remains hard at work on Superman in Cleveland, has also issued a statement on the DCU series moving from Max to HBO.

When the news broke, he and Peter Safran, as Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs of DC Studios, shared a joint statement which read, "We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm."

"John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with 'Superman.'"

Lanterns doesn't have a confirmed premiere date.