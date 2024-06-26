LANTERNS Writer Tom King Teases HBO's "Thrilling And Epic And Intimate" DCU TV Series

Following the news that DC Studios and HBO are officially moving forward with the Lanterns TV series, writer Tom King has issued a lengthy statement offering some hints about exactly what we can expect.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 26, 2024
Filed Under: Lanterns

Yesterday evening, the news broke that DC Studios' Lanterns has received an eight-episode, straight-to-series order from HBO. No longer a Max streaming series, all signs point to this being the Green Lantern reboot we've spent well over a decade waiting for. 

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl). 

The latter has broken his silence on the news today with a lengthy Instagram post which sees the Eisner Award winner drop some hints about what fans can expect from Hal Jordan and John Stewart's first live-action team-up.

Finally can talk about what I’ve been working on for the past year and more. From DC Studios and Warner Bros, we’re bringing Lanterns to HBO.

Chris, Damon, and I created it; Chris is writing and running it while Damon and I write and executive produce. I like to think of it as from the creators of Ozark, HBO’s Watchmen, and, of course, Batman meets Elmer Fudd.

We’re working with a dream team writer’s room, putting together something thrilling and epic and intimate and and grounded and funny and true—a super hero show that brings together the glories of the comics with the excellence of an HBO prestige drama.

It’s such an honor to work on these characters, to build on what titans John Broome, Gil Kane, Denny O’Neil, and my old pal (and Batman/Fudd fan), Neal Adams created. We’re endlessly inspired by and grateful for the creativity of so many Lantern comic creators from 1940 to this Wednesday.

On a personal level, my late mother was a Warner exec: being back on her lot, building something cool that she’d love—it feels real special.

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Gunn, who remains hard at work on Superman in Cleveland, has also issued a statement on the DCU series moving from Max to HBO. 

When the news broke, he and Peter Safran, as Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs of DC Studios, shared a joint statement which read, "We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm." 

"John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with 'Superman.'"

Lanterns doesn't have a confirmed premiere date. 

Darrenm
Darrenm - 6/26/2024, 12:24 PM
Good to see the cosmic police force investigating a murder in America. What a dumb plot.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/26/2024, 12:28 PM
@Darrenm - in the bayou whit Woody Harrelson
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/26/2024, 12:38 PM
@Darrenm - you are SO off-base that your comment is border-line mentally ill.
Cleander
Cleander - 6/26/2024, 12:25 PM
"Thrilling And Epic And Intimate" = The budget is going be very LOW so no space in season 1 except for short flashbacks lol!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/26/2024, 12:39 PM
@Cleander - you're incorrect sir
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/26/2024, 12:27 PM
True Greendective
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/26/2024, 12:29 PM
Grounded green lantern doesn’t quite have the ring they think it does
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/26/2024, 12:29 PM
Plot doesn't sound the most interesting but the team involved has me interested.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/26/2024, 12:33 PM
WTF is Epic AND Intimate?

mountainman
mountainman - 6/26/2024, 12:33 PM
I enjoy some seasons of True Detective. It’s a cool
show. If they try to place the Green Lanterns into that framework this will not be a good adaptation of the characters and lore.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/26/2024, 12:35 PM
(((King))) and (((Lindelof))) are terrible but I like the plot.

Let Green Lantern be the fantastic and exciting thing in the show while in a normal world. I'd rather see GL dealing with stuff on earth than in space for now. Let us be amazed by the ring.

And for all we know, the murder could have something to do with something cosmic, which sounds like will be the case. So right up GL's alley.

I like that Sinestro is already a villain and Hal is already an established GL too.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/26/2024, 12:36 PM
Cool , sounds good!!.

I know alarm bells will go off for some with him using the word “grounded” for GL and while it is a earth based mystery , I hope he means it more in an emotional manner in which we could relate to the characters problems & such and not that they will be stripping down the cosmic wonder of the GL world

Anyway , I have my concerns but I would be lying if I said I was not intrigued aswell because I most certainly am!!.
hainesy
hainesy - 6/26/2024, 12:42 PM
I'm fine with a grounded Green Lantern after the ridiculous movie we got. But as a big fan of the 70's Green Lantern and Green Arrow comics, that would be a better option to do a True Detective style show.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/26/2024, 12:45 PM
No mention of Geoff and of course it's grounded...yeah, i don't like this, chief...fingers crossed tho.

King is a hack tho.

