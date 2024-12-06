PARADISE LOST: 5 Things We Want To See From DC Studios' WONDER WOMAN Prequel TV Series

The two-episode premiere of Creature Commandos confirmed Themyscira exists in the new DCU but also that no one is quite sure whether this island of Amazons is a real place or a myth. When DC Studios announced the "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate, we learned of plans for Superman: Legacy and The Brave and the Bold. However, in place of Wonder Woman was Paradise Lost, an HBO TV series set on Theymscira was announced. It's an intriguing concept and one we're now more eager to explore than ever before. In this feature, we take a deep dive into what we're hoping to see from Paradise Lost; from the show's possible creative direction to the stories and characters that can take centre stage, there's a very good chance this project could be an absolute game-changer for the wider DCU. Find our thoughts on where Paradise Lost could take us by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

5. Circe We're only two episodes into Creature Commandos and Circe is already a hit with fans. It's not hard to see why; she believes herself to be the rightful ruler of Themyscira and the sorceress is an absolute badass judging by her fight with The Bride. Without getting into spoilers, we can tell you that future episodes reveal more about her link to the island of Amazons and it would make sense for a prequel series to explore what led to Circe leaving her home. Anya Chalotra could reprise the role in Paradise Lost as we follow her descent into villainy; at the same time, Diana Prince can grow up alongside her future foe, eventually leading to the two women reuniting - and clashing - in DC Studios' eventual Wonder Woman movie.



4. War When Paradise Lost was first announced, Gunn compared it to Game of Thrones. While he was likely referring to the political intrigue surrounding this island nation's inner workings, a show like this needs action and we'd like to see the Amazons go to war. Every iteration of the island has seen it suffer some sort of turmoil and genocide, whether it's an attack from Darkseid, a war with Hercules, a civil war, or even an invasion from OMACs. We've little interest in the Amazons being victims, so a war between rival factions on Themyscira might be the most exciting and interesting option. Then again, the prospect of them teaming up to combat some sort of invading force does have major appeal.



3. Diana Prince's Origin Story (Minus Steve Trevor) While it's been strongly hinted that Paradise Lost will take place long before the birth of Diana Prince, we'd rather that not be the case. This series is the perfect opportunity for DC Studios to retell Wonder Woman's origin story and redefine the character. Whether it's as a teenager or the Diana who is about to set off into the world of man, this is the place to lay the groundwork for a new Wonder Woman movie that can wash away the bad taste left by the DCEU, Wonder Woman 1984 and, for some fans, Gal Gadot (imagine...). One change we would make is for Steve Trevor to be dropped from Diana's story. The previous movies dealt with their romance and there's not really that much left to do with the character. Instead, let's focus on the Amazon's mythical roots.



2. A Wider Scope Beyond The Island In the present day, it seems no one knows whether Themyscira is real. At the same time, they're not exactly shocked by the presence of an Amazon like Circe causing chaos. That means the door is open to Diana Prince having fought alongside the Allies in World War II. We'll see what happens there but it would be welcomed for Paradise Lost to have a wider scope than just Themyscira. It's not that we don't think it would be interesting enough to spend time there; it's just that this series is a perfect opportunity to expand the DCU in a lot of intriguing and meaningful ways. Whether it's someone like Amanda Waller planning an invasion of the island or even the origins of Diana and Circe mentioned above, there's room to tell a far-reaching story here that shouldn't be overlooked.

