James Gunn Confirms That Most Of The Directors And Showrunners For The DCU's TV Shows Have Already Been Hired

Recently, DC Studios co-chair and Superman: Legacy director James Gunn disclosed that passionate DC Comics fans looking for updates on the cinematic universe's soft reboot, shouldn't believe any rumors until the scripts are complete.

Now, new info straight from Gunn [via Threads] has revealed that the creative teams leading development on most of DC Studios' announced television slate are already in place.

James Gunn confirms they have already hired most of the writers,showrunners and directors for the DCU Shows Waller,Lanterns,

Christal Henry (Watchmen TV series) & Jeremy Carver (Doom Patrol) are serving as showrunners on Waller, while Gunn is launching Creature Commandos and returning to oversee Peacemaker season 2.

Aside from a bunch of unverified rumors, not much else is known about the other remaining shows Lanterns, Booster Gold or Paradise Lost but it sounds as if they likely already have their creative teams in place and an official announcement could be imminent.

A very different version of the Lanterns TV show was in the works with the previous regime but the show has been retooled since Gunn and Safran's take over. For instance, instead of the show focusing on Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, it will now be headlined by John Stewart and Hal Jordan.

During the Gods and Monster: Chapter 1 announcement video, Gunn described the Lanterns series as, "a terrestrial based TV show that's almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns, who are space cops, watching over Precint Earth. [In the show] they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our larger story of the DCU." There have been a ton of rumors about this project in particular, but not much has been confirmed.

In that same video, Gunn described Paradise Lost as "Game of Thrones but with all the inhabitants of Paradise Island." The series is said to be inspired by Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons from Kelly Sue DeConnick and Phil Jimenez.

Gunn went on to describe the Booster Gold TV series as focusing on, "one of comic's really popular cult heroes...he's a loser from the future who uses future technology to come back to present-day and become a superhero so that people will love him."

