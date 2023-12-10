James Gunn Confirms That Most Of The Directors And Showrunners For The DCU's TV Shows Have Already Been Hired

DC Studios is set to launch an ambitious TV slate that includes Creature Commandos, Paradise Lost, Lanterns, Booster Gold, Waller and Peacemaker season 2.

By MarkJulian - Dec 10, 2023 04:12 PM EST
Recently, DC Studios co-chair and Superman: Legacy director James Gunn disclosed that passionate DC Comics fans looking for updates on the cinematic universe's soft reboot, shouldn't believe any rumors until the scripts are complete.

Now, new info straight from Gunn [via Threads] has revealed that the creative teams leading development on most of DC Studios' announced television slate are already in place.

Christal Henry (Watchmen TV series) & Jeremy Carver (Doom Patrol) are serving as showrunners on Waller, while Gunn is launching Creature Commandos and returning to oversee Peacemaker season 2.

Aside from a bunch of unverified rumors, not much else is known about the other remaining shows Lanterns, Booster Gold or Paradise Lost but it sounds as if they likely already have their creative teams in place and an official announcement could be imminent.

A very different version of the Lanterns TV show was in the works with the previous regime but the show has been retooled since Gunn and Safran's take over. For instance, instead of the show focusing on Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, it will now be headlined by John Stewart and Hal Jordan. 

During the Gods and Monster: Chapter 1 announcement video, Gunn described the Lanterns series as, "a terrestrial based TV show that's almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns, who are space cops, watching over Precint Earth. [In the show] they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our larger story of the DCU." There have been a ton of rumors about this project in particular, but not much has been confirmed.

In that same video, Gunn described Paradise Lost as "Game of Thrones but with all the inhabitants of Paradise Island." The series is said to be inspired by Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons from Kelly Sue DeConnick and Phil Jimenez.

Gunn went on to describe the Booster Gold TV series as focusing on, "one of comic's really popular cult heroes...he's a loser from the future who uses future technology to come back to present-day and become  a superhero so that people will love him."

Which DC Studios television show are you most excited to see? And do you have an ideal writer or director that you would want to see become the showrunner for a particular show? Let us know in the comment section below.

TheVandalore - 12/10/2023, 4:43 PM
Is that LaKeith Stanfield and Hugh Jackman as Jon and Hal in the banner image?
TheVandalore - 12/10/2023, 4:44 PM
Those are super weird choices to me... But the more I think on how it might work, the more interested to see how each actor would approach the roles.
TheVandalore - 12/10/2023, 4:48 PM
Especially if it's both those actors in those roles doing their True Detective inspired idea... Now I actually wanna see that.
bkmeijer1 - 12/10/2023, 4:51 PM
@TheVandalore - I was thinking Aaron Paul on the left. Either way, it's probably an AI generated image with some inspiration from both
bkmeijer1 - 12/10/2023, 4:55 PM
@TheVandalore - I quickly checked my hands to form Ls, and I obviously meant Aaron Paul on the right
lazlodaytona - 12/10/2023, 4:59 PM
@TheVandalore - why? both showrunners created epic shows in Doom Patrol and Watchmen. They're pretty awesome.
worcestershire - 12/10/2023, 5:09 PM
@TheVandalore - I’ll be honest, I am not sure how a green lantern buddy cop show, in the style of true detective, set on earth would really work. The set on earth part is killing me, maybe they can nail it but how? And why does it have to be “like true detective” or “like game of thrones”? Can’t it just be its own creative thing? Rant over
TheVandalore - 12/10/2023, 5:12 PM
@lazlodaytona - sorry, why what? I'm not sure what part you are whying. And full disclosure, I've yet to watch True Detective. I watched a season of Doom Patrol and enjoyed it but dropped it, it wasn't my thing. And I genuinely don't like the WATCHMEN show, but I've talked so much about why I don't care for that show in the past that I'm not really interested in talking about it anymore. Just didn't land for me.

But, regardless, I wasn't saying anything in my previous comments about that. At least that wasn't my intention.

I was saying how I thought those actors were odd choices but the more I thought about them in the roles and in a True Detective style show that my interest grew.
TheVandalore - 12/10/2023, 5:14 PM
@worcestershire - I slow clap the rant 👏
TheVandalore - 12/10/2023, 5:16 PM
@bkmeijer1 - I can see that. I also kinda see Ryan Gosling.
Origame - 12/10/2023, 5:46 PM
@TheVandalore - they should've chosen Robert Downey Jr. as Hal.

...and Jon.
worcestershire - 12/10/2023, 6:08 PM
@Origame - RDJCU
BlackSpider - 12/10/2023, 4:43 PM
He's black, he's white, and they are gonna save the universe
lazlodaytona - 12/10/2023, 5:00 PM
@BlackSpider - Now i feel safe at night :)
bkmeijer1 - 12/10/2023, 4:54 PM
Makes sense. I'm guessing it's the first thing they wanna lock in. Then they'll move on to script, and then finally the actors.

Also, I wonder what the time frame is we're looking at. I'm guessing two movies and two shows a year (which is the right amount imo), so some are still years off. So maybe it doesn't make that much sense.
lazlodaytona - 12/10/2023, 5:03 PM
@bkmeijer1 - I believe Lanterns will be epic. Look no further than the Green Lantern animated series. I literally was crying hard at the end of that series.
If they follow that then it is golden.
worcestershire - 12/10/2023, 5:12 PM
@bkmeijer1 - thank you. I was wondering when casting would be done.
worcestershire - 12/10/2023, 5:13 PM
@lazlodaytona - bro, it was one amazing show :’)
lazlodaytona - 12/10/2023, 4:57 PM
"Christal Henry (Watchmen TV series) & Jeremy Carver (Doom Patrol) are serving as showrunners ..."

You had me at these two being showrunners.
The Watchmen tv series was great and I love Doom Patrol more than anything superhero related (I mean, currently. Superman will always be my fav; yet Snyder did the worst portrayal of him ever).

I look forward to Lanterns most of all, but Booster Gold is just a tad behind them. I'm so excited for this new universe and I hope it matches the quality of The Justice League and Unlimited animation shows perfectly.
worcestershire - 12/10/2023, 5:15 PM
@lazlodaytona - you’re getting my hopes up bro :’) you have no idea how hard it is to keep my expectations low and the bare minimum. I hope to god this is the start of something special and beautiful. I grew up on DC animation, and if they do this right and make it work (financially and otherwise), it could reach great heights.
Knightrider - 12/10/2023, 5:14 PM
I am worried this universe is expanding too quickly before a solid foundation is built. There are a lot of things the audience will need to buy into and in a short amount of time.

I hope I am proved wrong, but I think DC’s approach isn’t learning lessons from Marvel and its recent over saturated issues.
worcestershire - 12/10/2023, 5:21 PM
@Knightrider - movies are the main sell. Sure, tv, animation and gaming too, but movies are the main sell. In those terms, I think they’re fine. Maybe there’s a lot of shows and animation, but if they done make it a necessity for audience to watch those (how marvel did with solo movies and avengers), then well and good. The problem with marvel was they didn’t have an overarching story that people know or look forward too (infinity war saga - big bad thanos). Phase 1 for dcu is gods and monsters, we’ll know more in the future, but they’re starting correctly with at least having a theme. Snyderverse didn’t, which I’m hoping is them learning. One can hope for the best
Knightrider - 12/10/2023, 5:32 PM
@worcestershire - I will say the gaming side does have me excited as that is a real point of difference between DC and Marvel.
They would need to be careful not to alienate audiences by having game material be crucial to understand a movie or TV show plot
worcestershire - 12/10/2023, 6:05 PM
@Knightrider - I think they’ve said it isn’t essential. It’ll be filler stories
Dotanuki - 12/10/2023, 5:16 PM
Sean Gunn, S. Gunn, Shaun Gunn, Shawn Gunn, and Sean Ghunn. A very diverse group!
worcestershire - 12/10/2023, 5:22 PM
@Dotanuki - this is the GFU. The Gunn Family Universe 🤣
BlackCaesar - 12/10/2023, 5:38 PM
Why does Amanda Waller need a show?
worcestershire - 12/10/2023, 6:07 PM
@BlackCaesar - it’s a successor to Peacemaker in a way, as those characters will also appear in her show
DocSpock - 12/10/2023, 5:51 PM

I would have more faith in all this if Gunn didn't have Andy MooseSh!tty directing their most important character Batman in Brave & Bold. Did Gunn even see that awful Flash movie??
worcestershire - 12/10/2023, 6:08 PM
@DocSpock - yeah that one’s gonna be a doozy
TheVisionary25 - 12/10/2023, 6:01 PM
Cool!!.

Isn’t it rumored that Jeremy Carver is writing the Authority movie?.

He’s co-showrunner of the Waller show and showran Doom Patrol aswell….

Given his work on the latter , I think he could do well to an extent if true.



Also this might mean Chris Mundy (the showrunner of Ozark) is doing Lanterns too.

