DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Provides A Clue For How To Tell If A Casting Rumor Is True

If you thought the rumors swirling around the casting of James Gunn's Superman: Legacy were a whirlwind just wait until the DCU kicks off in earnest.

As a soft reboot of the DCEU, the DCU features an ambitious film slate that includes:

Superman: Legacy

The Authority

The Brave and the Bold

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Swamp Thing

On the television side, highly-anticipated projects include:

Creature Commandos

Waller

Lanterns

Paradise Lost

Booster Gold

Peacemaker Season 2

As you can see, the casting news for Superman: Legacy is just the tip of the iceberg and rumors will be coming fast and furious in 2024 as the rest of the projects get underway.

Within one film alone, the budding cinematic universe has already cast Superman (David Corenswet), a Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), and a member of The Authority (María Gabriela de Faría).

In addition, Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña will be making the leap to the new cinematic universe along with John Cena's Peacemaker and Viola Davis' Amanda Waller.

Over on Threads, James Gunn shared with his followers the very first thing they should check when trying to decide if a rumor is true.

"I get asked about rumors of various actors being cast in various roles every day. Just a blanket rule to keep in mind while assessing whether these rumors have any truth to them (99% of the time they’re false) - we are never going to cast roles without scripts."

Most of the aforementioned projects don't have screenwriters attached just yet so don't believe any casting rumors.

The exceptions are Swamp Thing (James Mangold writing and directing), Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (Ana Nogueira is writing) and Waller (Christal Henry & Jeremy Carver are serving as showrunners). Of course, Peacemaker season 2 is also being overseen by Gunn, who served as showrunner prior to his promotion at Warner Bros.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman: Legacy is the first film in Gunn's reboot of the DCEU.

That means DC fans will have an excruciatingly long, two-year wait to see if Gunn's incredibly ambitious vision for the new cinematic universe pans out. Do you think the DCU reboot was the right way to go or do you think Warner Bros. Discovery should have attempted to fix the DCUE? Let us know in the comment section below.