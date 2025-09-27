SPIDER-MAN Is Now DCU Canon Following Hilarious Vigilante Scene From PEACEMAKER Episode 6

This week's episode of Peacemaker left us with quite a lot to discuss, so it would be understandable if a fairly throwaway (but not insignificant) moment featuring Vigilante meeting his alternate universe "variant" flew under the radar.

If you haven't watched the episode yet, spoilers ahead.

When Adrian Chase pays a visit to his "Earth X" double's house in "Ignorance is Chris," the pair immediately bond over their shared geekiness, while noting that they "Spider-Man meme'd" after pointing at each other when Vigilante Prime (we're sure he'd appreciate the moniker) unmasked.

This marks the first time Marvel's iconic wall-crawler has been mentioned in a DCU project, officially making Spidey "canon" as a fictional character in this universe. This is far from the first time something like this has happened (Superman was referenced in Marvel Studios' Eternals, for example), but it's fun to consider the possibility that DC heroes and villains read about the adventures of their Marvel counterparts and vice versa.

Though the Vigilante(s) meeting scene was mostly played for laughs, it did take a slightly more serious turn, as we learned that Earth-X's Adrian was a member of the Sons of Liberty, a resistance group who we now know stand opposed to this Nazi-ruled universe's totalitarian regime.

You can check out the scene below, along with a Vigilante version of the Spidey meme.

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”