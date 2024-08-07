HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Showrunner Ryan Condol Defends Season 2 Finale's Lack Of Action - SPOILERS

The season 2 finale of House of the Dragon aired this past Sunday, with the episode - and the season overall - coming in for quite a bit of backlash.

Season 1 of the Game of Thrones prequel series laid the groundwork for the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, and season 2... continued to set up the conflict.

Though we did get to see a couple of exciting events such as the Battle of Rook's Rest and the Red Sowing, most of the episodes focused on moving the pieces into place for the major battles to come.

There's nothing wrong with more character-focused drama, of course, but the consensus among fans seems to be that most of the supporting players simply aren't compelling enough to sustain interest, and it seems obvious that HBO is padding out the story as much as possible with repetitive, drawn-out arcs (in the came of Daemon's season-long sojourn in Harrenhall, it's hard to argue).

Now, showrunner Ryan Condol has defended “The Queen Who Ever Was” from its detractors, explaining that the huge naval Battle of the Gullet the episode builds towards was not shown because they simply didn't have the resources available.

"I mean, one of the challenges of making television at any scale, even this scale, which seems to be one of infinite time and resources, it's just never the case. Nobody has infinite time and resources," Condal began. "As a showrunner, you're always in the position of having to balance storytelling and the resources you have available to tell that story, and you're also starting to think about — and one of the things that came into play in Season 2 — is, what is the final destination of this series and where are we going? And I think it was a combination of factors that led us to rebalance the story, knowing where we're going and where that endpoint is, to rebalance the story in such a way that we had three great seasons of television [after Season 1]... to round out and tell this story."

"That event (the Battle of the Gullet) will happen very shortly in terms of the storytelling in House of the Dragon," he went on. "And it should be, based on what we know now, it should be the biggest thing to date that we've pulled off. And we just wanted to have the time and the space to do that at a level that is going to excite and satisfy the fans in the way it deserves. And we also wanted to build some anticipation towards it."

What do you make of Condol's comments? Were you disappointed by season 2 of House of the Dragon?

