AGATHA ALL ALONG: Identity Of Joe Locke's "Teen" Revealed Thanks To Trailer Subtitles - SPOILERS

AGATHA ALL ALONG: Identity Of Joe Locke's &quot;Teen&quot; Revealed Thanks To Trailer Subtitles - SPOILERS

There's been a great deal of speculation surrounding the identity of Joe Locke's "Teen" in Agatha All Along and, while it's fairly obvious, subtitles for an international trailer have now named him...

By JoshWilding - Sep 11, 2024 08:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

If you're a comic book reader, then chances are you'll have already figured out that Joe Locke is almost certainly playing Billy Kaplan/Billy Maximoff/Wiccan in Marvel Television's Agatha All Along

Now, that appears to have been confirmed by subtitles for international versions of the show's trailer. As you can see below, Locke is credited as "Billy," meaning one of Marvel Studios' worst-kept secrets is finally out of the bag. 

Why Locke's character has been labelled "Teen" is hard to say; some might argue that Agatha All Along is trying too hard to create a sense of mystery similar to the one surrounding WandaVision, though it's important to remember that many of the people watching this show will be casual fans/viewers. 

"One of the things I love about Marvel is you keep all these secrets that are really frustrating at first, especially when you’re doing things like this [press day]," Locke said of the secrecy in a recent interview. "But the reason you keep them is because if you were to tell them, then it wouldn’t have the same effect when it all comes out."

He added, "The secrets are secrets for a reason, and Teen’s backstory is an interesting one. If I was able to talk about it now, it would ruin the whole point of the show, and that is what keeps me being able to keep a secret. Otherwise, I’d just tell you everything."

The fact "Teen" is Billy is bound to be a huge part of Agatha All Along's story as we'd imagine he wants to travel down the Witches' Road to find his mother, Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. the Scarlet Witch. 

You can see some screenshots naming Locke as "Billy" in the X posts below. 

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. 

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Promos Reveal How Long Agatha Harkness Was Trapped In The Scarlet Witch's Spell
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/11/2024, 8:22 AM
Radders
Radders - 9/11/2024, 8:45 AM
This is what the phrase "no sh*t Sherlock" was invented for.

Be interesting to see how they age him up
Vigor
Vigor - 9/11/2024, 8:57 AM
@Radders - nah i never assume anymore. Let's not forget mephisto!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/11/2024, 8:51 AM
I mean , it’s not surprising since most of us on here already suspected that he would be Billy but still sucks nonetheless since the actors & creatives have been trying to keep it under wraps on the press tour so I would be miffed if some subtitles gave it away…

Anyway , it’s less who he is that I am interested in (that’s for the casuals) and moreso finding out his motivation to go on the Witches Road and how he even exists if we get that reveal in this.

The show still looks fun so I’m excited to check it out!!.

Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/11/2024, 8:53 AM
Marvel screwing over yet another child actor. Cant believe they wouldnt want to wait for these child actors to grow into the roles.. as if they’re so limited on comic material
RockBottom
RockBottom - 9/11/2024, 8:57 AM
GAAAAAAASP
Adjones
Adjones - 9/11/2024, 9:13 AM
Don’t understand why they didn’t just get the kid that played Billy on Wandavision and Dr Strange. He is a teenager now and is very talented.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/11/2024, 9:20 AM
It’ll be another twist. He’s Billy Bohner, brother of Ralph Bohner.

