AGATHA ALL ALONG: Identity Of Joe Locke's "Teen" Revealed Thanks To Trailer Subtitles - SPOILERS

If you're a comic book reader, then chances are you'll have already figured out that Joe Locke is almost certainly playing Billy Kaplan/Billy Maximoff/Wiccan in Marvel Television's Agatha All Along.

Now, that appears to have been confirmed by subtitles for international versions of the show's trailer. As you can see below, Locke is credited as "Billy," meaning one of Marvel Studios' worst-kept secrets is finally out of the bag.

Why Locke's character has been labelled "Teen" is hard to say; some might argue that Agatha All Along is trying too hard to create a sense of mystery similar to the one surrounding WandaVision, though it's important to remember that many of the people watching this show will be casual fans/viewers.

"One of the things I love about Marvel is you keep all these secrets that are really frustrating at first, especially when you’re doing things like this [press day]," Locke said of the secrecy in a recent interview. "But the reason you keep them is because if you were to tell them, then it wouldn’t have the same effect when it all comes out."

He added, "The secrets are secrets for a reason, and Teen’s backstory is an interesting one. If I was able to talk about it now, it would ruin the whole point of the show, and that is what keeps me being able to keep a secret. Otherwise, I’d just tell you everything."

The fact "Teen" is Billy is bound to be a huge part of Agatha All Along's story as we'd imagine he wants to travel down the Witches' Road to find his mother, Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. the Scarlet Witch.

You can see some screenshots naming Locke as "Billy" in the X posts below.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.