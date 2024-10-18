AGATHA ALL ALONG: Jac Schaeffer & Joe Locke Talk Wiccan, [SPOILER]'s Return, Plans For Speed, And More

In this week's episode of Agatha All Along, we learned that Teen is Billy Maximoff in the body of William Kaplan (who died in a car wreck when the Hex around Westview came down).

It was a simplified version of what happened in the comics - you can learn more about that here - something which came as a relief to showrunner Jac Schaeffer. "Truth be told, I still don’t fully understand it," she tells Variety with a laugh when asked about the Mephisto of it all. "I’m in for an instinctive plotline, Lord knows, but there were so many steps and so many characters, and I just had no patience for it."

"You want the story to feel correct and familiar, but also still shock and surprise you," Schaeffer continued before being asked if we'll learn more about Wiccan's past. "There is just more to be revealed, is what I would say. I would just say that we are over halfway into this narrative, our players are on the board, and we have a lot of meat still left on the bone."

By introducing us to William, Agatha All Along explored his Jewish roots in a flashback to the day of his Bar Mitzvah. Actor Joe Locke isn't Jewish, but put in the work to make sure he was knowledgeable and respectful of what was asked of him.

"This is something I’ve grappled with over the last few years," the actor admitted. "I wanted to make sure that those scenes were tackled with the highest respect. I stressed a lot over making sure that we did that right."

Despite spending four months working with Rabbi Alexandria Shuval-Weiner, Locke admits these scenes were still a challenge. "It’s hard to do speaking and singing in Hebrew from a British accent to an American accent. She really helped make sure that we filmed those sequences with the greatest respect."

Schaeffer also commented on Evan Peters' surprise return as Ralph Bohner, Westview's fake Quicksilver. Enlisting the X-Men: Days of Future Past star for this cameo as the slightly unhinged wannabe actor was easier than you might think.

"I can’t actually remember the scheduling of it, but in terms of his interest in it, it was a very easy call. He has the absolute best attitude about everything." That included "specific ideas for lines and jokes" and props. "The witch spray was his idea. He just jumps all the way in."

Talk then turned to the revelation that Billy already has powers, with Locke revealing, "I always have played it that he was always aware that he can do it. He just never has the opportunity to do it. We see in Episode 6 that he can’t really control it. It only comes out when it’s an intense moment."

"We see him being able to read other people’s minds on the start of the episode, so he’s aware of his power. But he doesn’t know the extend of it."

Because of those abilities, the episode confirmed that Billy is on the road to find his missing twin brother, Tommy. Comic book fans will know he becomes the Young Avenger known as Speed, but will we see him in Agatha All Along?

"I can’t answer that," Locke states. "I know the answer, but I can’t tell you. There are still a few secrets in there." Schaeffer added, "It’s just exciting to finally be able to level with the audience that his desire is a reunion with his brother."

As you might expect, though, the actor is eager to return to the MCU when called. "My schedule is empty, so it makes it easy," Locke said. "Whoever wants me first, gets me first..."