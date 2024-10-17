AGATHA ALL ALONG: Who Are Wiccan And [SPOILER]? - Everything You Need To Know About Their MCU Debuts

As expected, Agatha All Along has added Wiccan to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the big twist came when we learned that rather than heading down the Witches' Road for power or to find his mother, the Scarlet Witch, "Teen" is actually seeking his brother, Tommy. As Wiccan and Speed, they're two of the Marvel Universe's most powerful Young Avengers. Marvel Studios is clearly setting the stage for a much bigger story, but who are these two and what does their history look like on the page? In this feature, we're taking a deep dive into their comic book introductions, how they became superheroes, and their dynamic with Wanda Maximoff. Then, we explore what this means for the MCU and what elements of the story Marvel Studios will likely adapt. To read through this breakdown, simply click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

5. A Complicated Origin Story Billy and Tommy Maximoff first appeared in 1985's Vision and Scarlet Witch #12 when Wanda Maximoff used her reality-altering powers to give birth. However, in doing so, she inadvertently used parts of souls that were Mephisto's property. One of his agents, the villainous Master Pandemonium, was sent to retrieve the devil's spirits and ultimately reabsorbed them both in one of the weirdest, most twisted retcons ever. With her twin babies essentially murdered, Agatha Harkness wiped Wanda's memory to protect her. However, while Agatha thought she was doing right by her mentee, this trauma led to the Scarlet Witch's descent into madness in the pages of Avengers Disassembled and House of M.



4. Joining The Young Avengers Driven mad by her powers and the knowledge of what happened to her children years earlier, the Scarlet Witch laid waste to Earth's Mightiest Heroes, killing Ant-Man, Hawkeye, and even Vision. The team disassembled and Quicksilver's attempt to reshape the world in Magneto's image ultimately led to Wanda declaring, "No More Mutants." While that was happening, Billy and Tommy's spirits were reborn in the bodies of Billy Kaplan and Tommy Shepherd. They grew up separately with no memory of their short time on Earth before crossing paths with Master Pandemonium. Each of them mysteriously developed superpowers as teens - Billy's were very much like the Scarlet Witch, while Tommy had Quicksivler's speed - and Wiccan was among the founding members of the Young Avengers. Things didn't go quite as smoothly for Tommy, though...



3. Reunited With Speed Tommy was a bit of a livewire and, unable to fully control his superspeed, eventually found himself locked up in a superhuman juvenile detention facility (he'd created a lot of property damage in his school). Broken out by the Young Avengers, Speed quickly showed the same arrogance as his uncle Pietro and didn't seem at all interested in hearing Billy's suggestion that they might be twins and the reincarnated sons of the Scarlet Witch. While Vision is technically their father, the fact he's an android and Wanda used her powers to conceive them means that relationship has never fully been explored. Wiccan and Speed would go on to become teammates, with the latter eventually accepting their shared history and joining Billy on his quest to find their mother who, at the time, was still missing.



2. Finding The Scarlet Witch Having discovered that Mephisto's defeat in battle shortly after their souls were returned to him led to them being freed, Wiccan and Speed trace Wanda to Latveria. Suffering from amnesia, she's about to marry Doctor Doom before he, usurpingly, attempts to steal her powers. The Scarlet Witch is eventually rescued and remembers everything, reuniting with her sons in a touching moment at the end of Avengers: The Children's Crusade. Wanda has since found redemption among both The Avengers and X-Men, while Wiccan and Speed continued serving as superheroes. They've occasionally teamed up with their mother, though don't exactly have a conventional relationship given that both boys grew up with their own "biological" parents.

