AGATHA ALL ALONG May Have Given Us A Glimpse Of Rio Vidal's True Form In An Earlier Episode - SPOILERS

If you haven't been keeping up with the rumors and theories surrounding Agatha All Along and still don't know the real identity of Aubrey Plaza's "Green Witch" Rio Vidal, major spoilers follow.

We've known that there was more to seemingly homicidal sorceress Rio Vidal than meets the eye for quite a while, and there was speculation that she might be everyone from Enchantress, to Morgan Le Fay, to an incarnation of Mephisto himself.

Marvel has been dropping hints here and there and actually revealed the character's identity in a promo for episode 5 shortly after the series premiered (the Ouija board spells out her name), and this was later confirmed by some Funko POP packaging: Plaza is actually playing Lady Death.

Now, an image from episode 3 that appears to flown under the radar has been shared on Reddit, and it might just reveal our first look at "Rio" in her true form as the powerful celestial being.

This glimpse of a hooded and cloaked Grim Reaper (you'll notice the slight green tint to the cape) flashes up on screen along with various other creepy imagery early on in "Through Many Miles of Tricks and Trials." Could this be the form Rio takes once her secret is out?

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

The fifth episode of Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.