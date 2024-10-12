AGATHA ALL ALONG May Have Given Us A Glimpse Of Rio Vidal's True Form In An Earlier Episode - SPOILERS

AGATHA ALL ALONG May Have Given Us A Glimpse Of Rio Vidal's True Form In An Earlier Episode - SPOILERS

Did Marvel Studios reveal Rio Vidal's true form in an earlier episode of Agatha All Along? This screenshot doing the rounds online certainly suggests as much...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 12, 2024 09:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

If you haven't been keeping up with the rumors and theories surrounding Agatha All Along and still don't know the real identity of Aubrey Plaza's "Green Witch" Rio Vidal, major spoilers follow.

We've known that there was more to seemingly homicidal sorceress Rio Vidal than meets the eye for quite a while, and there was speculation that she might be everyone from Enchantress, to Morgan Le Fay, to an incarnation of Mephisto himself.

Marvel has been dropping hints here and there and actually revealed the character's identity in a promo for episode 5 shortly after the series premiered (the Ouija board spells out her name), and this was later confirmed by some Funko POP packaging: Plaza is actually playing Lady Death.

Now, an image from episode 3 that appears to flown under the radar has been shared on Reddit, and it might just reveal our first look at "Rio" in her true form as the powerful celestial being.

This glimpse of a hooded and cloaked Grim Reaper (you'll notice the slight green tint to the cape) flashes up on screen along with various other creepy imagery early on in "Through Many Miles of Tricks and Trials." Could this be the form Rio takes once her secret is out?

Episode 3 Agatha. Is this who I think it is?
byu/ARMANII_OvO inmarvelstudios

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

The fifth episode of Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Ali Ahn Shares Spoilery Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Episode 5
Related:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Ali Ahn Shares Spoilery Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Episode 5
AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Joe Locke Responds To Episode 5's Big Teen Reveal - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Joe Locke Responds To Episode 5's Big Teen Reveal - SPOILERS
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/12/2024, 9:08 AM
Meanwhile over at Marvel Studios Agatha All Along.

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/12/2024, 9:17 AM
Disney has NO Competition just trying to Beat their own Box Office Records. Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios Movies, Star Wars. No Competition :)

User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 10/12/2024, 9:22 AM
This child is the douche of this site.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 10/12/2024, 9:28 AM
The real Taskmaster
LSHF
LSHF - 10/12/2024, 9:29 AM
After seeing that Reddit picture, I realized that Audrey has a really nice smile.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/12/2024, 9:37 AM
That very well could be her , especially since that green-ish cloak looks very similar to the one we see Aubrey wearing in some of the footage…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Correct me if I’m wrong but that was during Lilia’s hallucination yes?.

Maybe they have some history aswell though it , I think we would have gotten some hints to it by now.

Anyway , Aubrey Plaza is a great choice for Lady Death and has the comedic & dramatic chops to pull it off aswell as this off kilter vibe!!.
cubichy
cubichy - 10/12/2024, 9:44 AM
This is such trash and waste of time. Investing in tertiary character that no one knows or or cares about. Lady death is cool, should be introduced with doc strange, not a no name, Nobody like hagatha. It's marvel execs making calls on what IP to pitch, when they have no clue. Will tank all the way, least watch, another joker 2.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/12/2024, 9:51 AM
I do hope that since we didn’t get her and Thanos together if we can have her with Deadpool in the future…

Aubrey & Ryan would have great chemistry.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder