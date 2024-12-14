AGATHA ALL ALONG Reportedly Close To Season 2 Green Light; Intriguing VISION & Ultron Updates

The fact that Disney submitted Agatha All Along in the comedy categories for the upcoming awards season (star Kathryn Hahn was recently nominated for a Golden Globe) led to speculation that the show could return for a second season, and we're now hearing that more episodes are indeed in the early planning stages.

According to Daniel Richtman, a second season is very close to being given the green-light.

The season finale concluded with Agatha Harkness (Hahn) sacrificing herself to save Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke) by planting a kiss on her former lover Rio Vidal, aka Death (Aubrey Plaza).

Of course, dying in the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn't necessarily mean the end of the road - especially for a powerful witch. In the final moments of the episode, Harkness returns in spirit form and accompanies Wiccan on his quest to locate his brother Tommy.

Despite the show's popularity and strong viewership, a second season would be somewhat surprising since the upcoming Vision series has been described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along."

It seems we'll be seeing a lot more of Wiccan and Ghost Agatha in the MCU over the next few years.

Speaking of Vision, Richtman has also heard that both the titular Synthezoid (Paul Bettany) and the returning Ultron (James Spader) will appear in "human form at times"

We found out earlier this year that the Vision show had been revamped, with Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas now on board as showrunner. The show is currently on track for a 2026 premiere.

Matalas' work on Picard is said to have "greatly impressed the top brass at the studio. Marvel chief Kevin Feige, an avowed Trekkie, even recently appeared with Matalas on a two-hour episode of the Star Trek podcast Inglorious Treksperts.”

Kerry Condon and James D'Arcy will appear as their respective characters, F.R.I.D.A.Y and Jarvis, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Finally, Richtman says that the Nova series will focus on Richard Rider and a "team of other Nova members," though this isn't the first time we've heard this.

Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, recently described the project as an "amazing ensemble piece with a great cast of characters" possibly indicating that both Rider and Sam Alexander will feature. He also said that the show will have "shades of" both Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica.