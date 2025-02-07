AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Jac Schaeffer On Rumored Wiccan Spin-Off: "He's An Important Character"

Though there have been conflicting reports about how well the show actually performed on Disney+, Agatha All Along was said to be a pretty big success for Marvel (which is at least partially due to the fact that it's the least expensive Disney+ series yet), and it seems the studio is pleased enough with the viewership that plans are in place to continue these characters' journeys across several different projects.

Agatha - itself a spin-off of WandaVision - introduced a mysterious "Teen" (Joe Locke) who was confirmed to be Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) son Billy Kaplan/Wiccan in the season finale (though it was one of the worst-kept secrets in the MCU).

A recent rumor claimed that a Wiccan solo show was in the works, which Marvel will develop along with the Scarlet Witch movie and a Young Avengers project (we still don't know if that'll be a movie or another Disney+ series).

During a new interview with Collider, showrunner Jac Schaeffer was asked about the Wiccan rumor, and while she declined to confirm anything outright, it sounds like there are definitely big plans in place for the character.

“I'm not involved in anything, but I have so much love for Marvel, all the characters, all the performers, all the storylines, my colleagues at Marvel,” she said. “And conversations continue, so I can't speak to anything specific, but I will say that he's an important character in the comics, and Joe has filled him out in such a way that I would be surprised if he wasn't seen again.”

The season finale concluded with Agatha Harkness (Hahn) sacrificing herself to save Billy by planting a kiss on her former lover Rio Vidal, aka Death (Aubrey Plaza).

As we know, dying in the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn't necessarily mean the end of the road - especially for a powerful witch. In the final moments of the episode, Harkness returns in spirit form and accompanies Wiccan on his quest to locate his brother Tommy.

Whether these characters return for a second season or not, we'll surely be seeing a lot more of Wiccan and Ghost Agatha in the MCU over the next few years.

Experience every twist, every secret, every episode 🔮



All episodes of #AgathaAllAlong are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/3VZmzolF3g — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 31, 2024

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.

