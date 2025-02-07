AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Jac Schaeffer On Rumored Wiccan Spin-Off: "He's An Important Character"

AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Jac Schaeffer On Rumored Wiccan Spin-Off: &quot;He's An Important Character&quot;

In a new interview, Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer comments on the possibility of a Wiccan-centric spin-off series featuring Joe Locke's "Teen."

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 07, 2025 12:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Though there have been conflicting reports about how well the show actually performed on Disney+, Agatha All Along was said to be a pretty big success for Marvel (which is at least partially due to the fact that it's the least expensive Disney+ series yet), and it seems the studio is pleased enough with the viewership that plans are in place to continue these characters' journeys across several different projects.

Agatha - itself a spin-off of WandaVision - introduced a mysterious "Teen" (Joe Locke) who was confirmed to be Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) son Billy Kaplan/Wiccan in the season finale (though it was one of the worst-kept secrets in the MCU).

A recent rumor claimed that a Wiccan solo show was in the works, which Marvel will develop along with the Scarlet Witch movie and a Young Avengers project (we still don't know if that'll be a movie or another Disney+ series).

During a new interview with Collider, showrunner Jac Schaeffer was asked about the Wiccan rumor, and while she declined to confirm anything outright, it sounds like there are definitely big plans in place for the character.

“I'm not involved in anything, but I have so much love for Marvel, all the characters, all the performers, all the storylines, my colleagues at Marvel,” she said. “And conversations continue, so I can't speak to anything specific, but I will say that he's an important character in the comics, and Joe has filled him out in such a way that I would be surprised if he wasn't seen again.”

The season finale concluded with Agatha Harkness (Hahn) sacrificing herself to save Billy by planting a kiss on her former lover Rio Vidal, aka Death (Aubrey Plaza).

As we know, dying in the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn't necessarily mean the end of the road - especially for a powerful witch. In the final moments of the episode, Harkness returns in spirit form and accompanies Wiccan on his quest to locate his brother Tommy.

Whether these characters return for a second season or not, we'll surely be seeing a lot more of Wiccan and Ghost Agatha in the MCU over the next few years.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.

Check out some impressive fan-art below.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Confirms Agatha Harkness And Rio's Relationship Status: They Were Married...
Related:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Confirms Agatha Harkness And Rio's Relationship Status: "They Were Married..."
AGATHA ALL AONG Star Says Show Will NOT Return For Second Season; Reveals Marvel Wanted More WANDAVISION
Recommended For You:

AGATHA ALL AONG Star Says Show Will NOT Return For Second Season; Reveals Marvel Wanted More WANDAVISION

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 2/7/2025, 12:05 PM
I get Billy was gay in the comic but boy did they take the opportunity to make him gayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/7/2025, 12:07 PM
They made the character work without falling heavily into any questionable stereotypes whilst keeping as close to source as the MCU gets (something even I was sure they wouldn't manage to do with all the potential pitfalls for such as hero) and the actor did great in the role giving the role a lot more layers and depth than I could have hoped for. I know opinions will differ but for me it would be a loss for the character not to appear in other projects as left setup to do so with the search for his brother and potential of being reunited with his mother.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/7/2025, 12:16 PM
@Apophis71 - agreed

I was initially a bit concerned from the trailers but my fears were assuaged in the show itself of him being possibly a gay stereotype , he felt like a real person.

Him & Wanda reuniting should be interesting given the sour feelings he would have for her that was indicated in Agatha
Gambito
Gambito - 2/7/2025, 12:07 PM
Is he really? Barely a B lister imo
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/7/2025, 12:12 PM

Thanks for nothing you Disney Hollyweird d!ckheads. He is important to YOU for exactly one reason.

Tail wags dog. Chapter 1,000,014.
Vigor
Vigor - 2/7/2025, 12:40 PM
@DocSpock - whoa whoa whoa. Whats your hate on Wiccan. He was awesome in someone else's show (not putting Agatha down in any way). His powers are out of this world. And the actor was fantastic
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/7/2025, 12:13 PM
Interesting that she seems to reveal that she is not involved in anything Marvel right now but also then says there have been conversations so I’m assuming they are trying to get her back for another project which hopefully is the Agatha & Wiccan show.

I hope Schaeffer does sign back on since I liked her work on WV & Agatha though I could understand if she wants to focus on other works and do non Marvel projects since she’s spent 5 years or so working in that universe.

Anyway , I liked Joe Locke’s performance and the version of Billy we got in Agatha All Along so looking forward to seeing how & where his story continues!!.

User Comment Image
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 2/7/2025, 12:28 PM
Please don't have Agatha star in it, if it happens.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/7/2025, 12:32 PM
User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/7/2025, 12:33 PM
That poster is nice! Get that man a job!
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 2/7/2025, 12:41 PM
There isn't a person alive who would be waiting for a Billy solo series.
grif
grif - 2/7/2025, 12:42 PM
gonna be a hit to be sure
Vigor
Vigor - 2/7/2025, 12:43 PM
That poster goes so hard

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder