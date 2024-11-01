AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Joe Locke Talks Wiccan's Superhero Costume, Big Scene With Agatha, And More - SPOILERS

Agatha All Along ended yesterday with a series of huge revelations and the debut of Wiccan's superhero costume. It was a big moment for actor Joe Locke and, based on how the show ends, just the first chapter of what should be an exciting MCU journey.

"There’s nothing cooler than wearing the superhero costumes," he tells Deadline. "You walk in and you just feel cool. Everyone’s like looking at you, and your cape swishes. I just felt so cool."

Asked to elaborate on the suit's finer details, Locke added, "Yeah, there’s runes on it. Like his jumper, there’s a Wand crown and a Vision mind stone on each side of his leather 3D printed top. The attention to detail is amazing. On my normal road look jeans, there’s a square on the knee of leather, and it’s the same leather that they use then on the costume."

"We had it so the jumper would get red and more red and red after I get stabbed in episode four, and then that turns into the cape," he pointed out. "So it’s almost like the road kit turns slowly into the Wiccan kit."

On a slightly more spoilery note, the actor broke down the moment Wiccan gives Agatha Harkness some of his power so she can face Death. It's a big moment, particularly as he needs to trust that she won't take it all and kill him as she did Alice Wu and countless other witches over the years.

"Billy and Agatha have such an interesting relationship throughout the whole show. And even after that point, it then goes through more different layers, but at that point, he really believes that they’ve bonded and believes that she both has the will and will not take all of this power. She’s just helped him find his brother and give his brother a life."

Locke continued, "I think he feels that he owes her with that and unwittingly, also as the person who has created the road,[he] is giving her the thing that she wants at the end of the road. It’s subtly Wizard of Oz-esque in that kind of way, but he doesn’t know that yet."

He later revealed that the scene when Agatha decides to sacrifice herself to Death and save Billy Maximoff went through at least one noteworthy alteration during post-production.

"That scene was such a complicated one for me...the 'Is this how Nikki died?' the telepathic line to Agatha, was a thing we added in post," Locke explained. "So when I was playing, I was playing it that Agatha decides on her own, without any help, to turn around and then sacrifice yourself, which is how I still see it. I think that she would have, but I think you need to tell the audience that story."

"One great thing I think about our show is, I think with a lot of villain origin story shows, they make them into not villains anymore. They make them into heroes in some way, but our show doesn’t do that. She’s still a serial killer who murders people and cares about herself more than anyone. I like that we keep that. That does not change there the end. You see more layers to her. You see why she does things, but she’s still a villain."

As for his MCU future, Locke couldn't give much away but knows of at least one character he'd like Billy to cross paths with.

"I think Billy would learn a lot from Doctor Strange or someone. He’s such a young magic person who knows what they’re doing. Obviously, in the comics, they have a connection. So I think that would be cool, but who knows?"

The full interview is worth checking out because Locke also talks about Billy Maximoff creating the Witches' Road, speculation that he was playing Nicholas Scratch, and whether he's spoken to Elizabeth Olsen yet.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.