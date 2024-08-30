AGATHA ALL ALONG Teasers Reveal First Look At The Villainous Salem's Seven

Marvel Studios has shared two new teaser promos for Agatha All Along to social media, and in addition to taking us back to Westview for a little trip down WandaVision memory lane, they give us a creepy first glimpse of the villainous Salem's Seven.

These shape-shifting baddies were the children of Nicholas Scratch (making them Agatha's grandchildren). They were magically-powered humans who had the ability to transform into animal hybrid/demonic creatures.

We're not sure if the Disney+ series will introduce the exact same group of characters, but in the comics, the team consisted of Vertigo, Brutacus, Gazelle, Hydron, Reptilla, Thornn, and Vakume.

The cast has not been confirmed, but members of the Salem's Seven are rumored to be played by Okwui Okpokwasili, Bethany Curry, Athena Perample, Marina Mazepa, Britta Grant, Chau Naumova, and Alicia Vela-Bailey.

Will the Seven ultimately be revealed to be doing the bidding of Mephisto, perhaps?

Check out the new teasers at the links below.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.