AGATHA ALL ALONG Teasers Reveal First Look At The Villainous Salem's Seven

Marvel Studios has released two new teasers for Agatha All Along, and they give us a shadowy first glimpse of the villainous Salem's Seven...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 30, 2024 05:08 PM EST
Marvel Studios has shared two new teaser promos for Agatha All Along to social media, and in addition to taking us back to Westview for a little trip down WandaVision memory lane, they give us a creepy first glimpse of the villainous Salem's Seven.

These shape-shifting baddies were the children of Nicholas Scratch (making them Agatha's grandchildren). They were magically-powered humans who had the ability to transform into animal hybrid/demonic creatures.

We're not sure if the Disney+ series will introduce the exact same group of characters, but in the comics, the team consisted of Vertigo, Brutacus, Gazelle, Hydron, Reptilla, Thornn, and Vakume.

The cast has not been confirmed, but members of the Salem's Seven are rumored to be played by Okwui Okpokwasili, Bethany Curry, Athena Perample, Marina Mazepa, Britta Grant, Chau Naumova, and Alicia Vela-Bailey.

Will the Seven ultimately be revealed to be doing the bidding of Mephisto, perhaps?

Check out the new teasers at the links below.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

JobinJ
JobinJ - 8/30/2024, 5:52 PM
This is a show for those girls in high school that were obsessed with horses.
Unites
Unites - 8/30/2024, 6:36 PM
@JobinJ - And for the incels that ignored by those girls and leave comments like yours behind on comic book websites.
cubrn
cubrn - 8/30/2024, 6:49 PM
@Unites - Horses were apparently way more appealing than creepy, nerdy try hards.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/30/2024, 6:07 PM
I feel like we have seen them in footage before so this wouldn’t be a first look but oh well , interested to se how they are reimagined for the show…

I do like their look , sufficiently creepy though I wonder if they will be the children of Nicholas Stratch in this since there’s been no confirmation that this version of Agatha has kids (there’s been that allusion to Senor Stratchy , her pet Rabbit but that’s it).

If not him then I could see them perhaps being the descendants of the witches in Agatha’s covens that she killed back in Salem perhaps?.

?si=10_qqs-o0CUhnMD3

Anyway , show looks fun more & more so can’t wait to see it!!.

