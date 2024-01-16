AGATHA: COVEN OF CHAOS Star Kathryn Hahn Reveals How Much Longer WANDAVISION Spin-Off Will Be Shooting For

Talking on the red carpet during last night's Emmy Awards, WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn shared an update on where things stand with Marvel Studios and Disney+'s upcoming spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

By JoshWilding - Jan 16, 2024
Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness stole the show in WandaVision, but does she really need her own series? Only time will tell on that front but Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (that's the current title, anyway) is expected to expand the MCU's magical side and even introduce the Scarlet Witch's now-teenage son, Wiccan. 

The Hollywood Reporter caught up with Hahn at the Emmys yesterday evening and asked for an update on the show. 

"We just have a few more days to pick up, yeah," the actress said, confirming principal photography is close to wrapping. "We've got most of it done. It's very exciting."

Asked to share her excitement for the Disney+ series, Hahn added: "Marvel fans and just anyone who loves a witch [Laughs]...I can't wait for people to see it. Who wouldn't want to play a witch? That's all I played as a kid, every Halloween."

Whether Agatha will go from villain to anti-hero across the course of her series remains to be seen, though it seems likely. If nothing else, we're expecting the show to set the stage for the Scarlet Witch's eventual return, all while potentially adding another key hero or two to the Young Avengers roster.

Ironheart, a series which appears to have slipped into 2025 despite wrapping in 2022, is expected to feature Mephisto, a villain we may well meet for the first time in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. If various scoopers are to be believed, he'll be played by Sacha Baron Cohen.

"The character is so deep and heartfelt and dangerous," the show's co-executive producer, Mary Livanos, said in a featurette released last year. "Continuing the story of Agatha and getting to know her more was immediately an imperative for us as creatives."

This show will feature the return of many familiar faces from WandaVision, including Emma Caulfield Ford (Sarah Proctor), Debra Jo Rupp (Sharon Davis), David Payton (John Collins), David Lengel (Harold Proctor), Asif Ali (Abilash Tandon), Amos Glick (Dennis), Brian Brightman (Sheriff Miller), and Kate Forbes (Evanora Harkness). 

Kathryn Hahn will lead the cast, of course, while other noteworthy additions include Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Maria Dizzia.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year.

