DCU Fan Art Sees David Corenswet's SUPERMAN Meet Robert Pattinson's BATMAN And They Look PERFECT Together

The Batman was released in 2022 to positive reviews and a $772 million box office haul, making it one of the most successful DC movies in recent memory.

Warner Bros. wasted no time in green-lighting a sequel, while a small screen spin-off - The Penguin - will premiere on Max this September. However, like The Batman, that will take place in Matt Reeves' standalone "Bat-Verse" instead of the DCEU or DC Studios' DCU.

That means James Gunn will have to cast a new Caped Crusader for The Brave and the Bold, a prospect which hasn't exactly thrilled a lot of fans. The perfect solution would be to add Robert Pattinson's Batman to the DCU, but it's hard to imagine Reeves or the actor being keen on the idea.

While we don't expect it to happen, a phenomenal piece of fan art offers an idea of what it might look like for Pattinson's Dark Knight to cross paths with David Corenswet's Superman. These two look great together and would make for an impressive take on the World's Finest superhero duo.

Superman will add the likes of Green Lantern and Hawkgirl to the DCU alongside the new Man of Steel, but whether we'll get any hints about Batman's existence remains to be seen.

Check out this awesome new fan art below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.