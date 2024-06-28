AGATHA ALL ALONG Still Reveals The Villain's "Covenless Witches" And A Returning WANDAVISION Character

As expected, WandaVision eventually revealed that it had been "Agatha All Along." The Scarlet Witch put an end to her machinations, though, leaving the villain trapped inside her Agnes persona in Westview.

Agatha will somehow return this September in the appropriately titled Agatha All Along on Disney+ and, according to Head Writer Jac Schaeffer (WandaVision), she'll be joined by "a disparate, mixed bag of witches."

That includes Patti LuPone's Lilia, Sasheer Zamata's Jennifer, Debra Jo Rupp's Sharon, and Ali Ahn's Alice. We're not sure if that's a typo on Empire's part, but it seems there was more to Jo Rupp's Mrs. Hart than met the eye!

"What they have in common is that they’re covenless witches," Schaeffer adds. "Witches are defined by deception, treachery, villainy and selfishness. What do you do when you have a group of witches who [demonstrate] those notions and you need them to work together?"

"[Where] WandaVision played with the form of classic TV sitcoms, [here] we do a lot of playing with what the assumptions about witches are," she continues. "Like, what are the shorthand visuals for witches? We certainly didn’t want a one-dimensional nasty witch. We will have moments where we see Agatha’s true heart."

A new still from Agatha All Along has also been released showcasing the title character's new allies.

Agatha will feature the return of many familiar faces from WandaVision, including Emma Caulfield Ford (Sarah Proctor), Debra Jo Rupp (Sharon Davis), David Payton (John Collins), David Lengel (Harold Proctor), Asif Ali (Abilash Tandon), Amos Glick (Dennis), Brian Brightman (Sheriff Miller), and Kate Forbes (Evanora Harkness).

Kathryn Hahn will lead the ensemble, of course, while other noteworthy additions include Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Maria Dizzia.

Very few official plot details have been revealed for Agatha, though we expect it to largely revolve around Agatha tracking down Billy Maximoff (or vice versa) who, like his comic book counterpart, has been "reincarnated" as Billy Kaplan.

Various scoopers have claimed the story will also feature the descendants of Evanora Harkness' coven - now known as the Salem Seven - coming back to claim their revenge on the woman who killed their mothers.

Agatha All Along premieres on Disney+ on September 18.