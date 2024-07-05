JUSTICE LEAGUE: Original Writer Will Beall Shares Original Story And How Much Made It Into The Snyder Cut

Original Justice League writer Will Beall (Gangster Squad) has shared new details about his plans for the movie, confirming it involved time travel. He also talks about its connection to the Snyder Cut.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 05, 2024 03:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Justice League
Source: The Wrap

Will Beall was tapped to write a Justice League movie in 2011. Warner Bros. wanted to follow in the footsteps of Marvel Studios (The Avengers was released the following years) and even eyed Ben Affleck to direct long before he was cast as the DCEU's Batman.

Plans ultimately changed, with Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice laying the foundation for Zack Snyder's version of Justice League. Joss Whedon was enlisted for reshoots which completely changed the movie, only for Zack Snyder's Justice League to be released on streaming in 2021. 

Will Beall received a writing credit on the latter version and has now opened up on why that might have been and how his script differed. 

"I wouldn’t call my experience dysfunctional," he told The Wrap. "I can only speak about my experience. I didn’t have a dysfunctional experience on 'Aquaman.' I had a great experience working on 'Aquaman.' I love working with James Wan. I loved working with Geoff Johns, and I had a great time working on that movie."

"I did a very early draft of 'Justice League.' Some of it found its way into the Snyder cut. I was delighted that I could help."

"The biggest difference with mine, I think, was that much of the second act was that little sort of coda that was on the Snyder cut, where it’s this post-apocalyptic sort of dream sequence or flash forward, and there’s good guys and bad guys, they’re forced to team up," the writer continued. "Much of my second act was taken up with that."

Making it clear time travel was always part of the plan for Justice League (something Whedon completely dropped from his simplified version), Beall noted, "My version of it owed a lot to Back to the Future II."

As for whether he'd be open to returning to the DC Universe to work alongside James Gunn in the DCU, the writer admitted he's open to the idea. "These are incredibly great characters," the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F scribe said. "Whether it’s Batman, or Axel Foley, or Mike and Marcus, these are truly iconic American characters."

It's always fun to think about what might have been and there's a reality out there where this version of Justice League was released and we got a completely different DCEU.

Would you have liked to see Beall's Justice League? Let us know in the comments section.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/5/2024, 3:44 AM
Cant wait for this The Trench movie and of course Ray Fisher magnum opus Cyborg the movie
Stay strong Snyder bros
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/5/2024, 3:53 AM
>I loved working with Geoff Johns

Eat shit Snyder-drones, Ray Fisher included
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/5/2024, 3:56 AM
User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/5/2024, 4:13 AM
@IAmAHoot
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 7/5/2024, 4:37 AM
@Doomsday8888 - "move on" says Cap...the guy who goes back in time with his ex girlfriend. That ending defeated so much of his character IMO
Forthas
Forthas - 7/5/2024, 4:21 AM
"As for whether he'd be open to returning to the DC Universe to work alongside James Gunn in the DCU, the writer admitted he's open to the idea."

"These are incredibly great characters"

Seems like he did not answer the question...to me!
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/5/2024, 4:21 AM
I wouldn't have minded a post-apocalyptic Justice League, but they should've commited to it fully then. And just for one movie and not spread over five. Kinda like with Apokalips War
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/5/2024, 4:25 AM
I didn't see the point of this article. There were good guys and bad guys🙃🤷‍♂️
HermanM
HermanM - 7/5/2024, 4:37 AM
His version would have been infinitely better than the snyderverse.

