AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Aubrey Plaza On "Harassing" MEGALOPOLIS Cast-Mates While In "Warrior Witch" Costume

Legion alum Aubrey Plaza has two very different projects on the horizon - Marvel Studios' WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along and Francis Ford Coppola's sci-fi epic Megalopolis - and both were filmed on the same lot in Atlanta, which Plaza took full advantage of!

With the respective productions overlapping for two weeks, Plaza decided to have some fun by "harassing" Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito and the rest of her Megalopolis cast-mates while in full costume as her MCU character.

“I would literally go from one to the other and would put my Wow wig on and my Wow costume on," Plaza tells Deadline. "And then the next day, I would go to the Agatha set and I’d be dressed as a warrior witch with a dagger and stuff. At one point, when I was dressed in the Marvel character, I sneaked onto the Megalopolis set and I started harassing Giancarlo Esposito and Adam [Driver] and everyone. It was absolutely insane behaviour.”

Wow Platinum is the name of Plaza's Megalopolis character, and while her Agatha role has not been officially confirmed, she is believed to be playing Rio Vidal, an immensely powerful Green Witch and an ex of Miss Harkness (Kathryn Hahn).

We still haven't had a proper look at Rio, but did catch a side-view glimpse during last year's BTS video.

First look at Aubrey Plaza in ‘AGATHA: DARKHOLD DIARIES’ pic.twitter.com/oVcFKM5NIv — Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) November 25, 2023

Agatha All Along will focus on powerful witch Agatha Harkness, who almost managed to defeat the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in the season finale of WandaVision before being bested and trapped in Westview in her "nosy neighbour Agnes" persona. Though Olsen is not expected to appear, there's speculation that Wanda might have something to do with Harkness' release and/or reformation following the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Jac Schaeffer, who is under a joint overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television, will serve as writer and executive producer and will also helm multiple episodes along with Gandja Monteiro (Wednesday; The Chi) and Rachel Goldberg (Cloak & Dagger; Mayans M.C.)

"In the first episode, we see Agatha finally break out of a spell she has been trapped in," reads a recently released synopsis. "She can’t wait to go back to her old murderous ways only to find that she is powerless. The only way forward for her is to embark on a perilous quest to get her powers back with the help of an unlikely friend or two."

Agatha: All Along is set to hit Disney+ on September 18 with a 2-episode debut.