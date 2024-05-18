AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Aubrey Plaza On "Harassing" MEGALOPOLIS Cast-Mates While In "Warrior Witch" Costume

AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Aubrey Plaza On &quot;Harassing&quot; MEGALOPOLIS Cast-Mates While In &quot;Warrior Witch&quot; Costume AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Aubrey Plaza On &quot;Harassing&quot; MEGALOPOLIS Cast-Mates While In &quot;Warrior Witch&quot; Costume

Aubrey Plaza filmed her scenes for Agatha All Along & Megalopolis on the same lot, and the actress has now shared an amusing story about "harassing" Adam Driver and co. while dressed as a "warrior witch."

News
By MarkCassidy - May 18, 2024 09:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Legion alum Aubrey Plaza has two very different projects on the horizon - Marvel Studios' WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along and Francis Ford Coppola's sci-fi epic Megalopolis -  and both were filmed on the same lot in Atlanta, which Plaza took full advantage of!

With the respective productions overlapping for two weeks, Plaza decided to have some fun by "harassing" Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito and the rest of her Megalopolis cast-mates while in full costume as her MCU character.

“I would literally go from one to the other and would put my Wow wig on and my Wow costume on," Plaza tells Deadline. "And then the next day, I would go to the Agatha set and I’d be dressed as a warrior witch with a dagger and stuff. At one point, when I was dressed in the Marvel character, I sneaked onto the Megalopolis set and I started harassing Giancarlo Esposito and Adam [Driver] and everyone. It was absolutely insane behaviour.”

Wow Platinum is the name of Plaza's Megalopolis character, and while her Agatha role has not been officially confirmed, she is believed to be playing Rio Vidal, an immensely powerful Green Witch and an ex of Miss Harkness (Kathryn Hahn).

We still haven't had a proper look at Rio, but did catch a side-view glimpse during last year's BTS video.

Agatha All Along will focus on powerful witch Agatha Harkness, who almost managed to defeat the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in the season finale of WandaVision before being bested and trapped in Westview in her "nosy neighbour Agnes" persona. Though Olsen is not expected to appear, there's speculation that Wanda might have something to do with Harkness' release and/or reformation following the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Jac Schaeffer, who is under a joint overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television, will serve as writer and executive producer and will also helm multiple episodes along with Gandja Monteiro (Wednesday; The Chi) and Rachel Goldberg (Cloak & Dagger; Mayans M.C.)

"In the first episode, we see Agatha finally break out of a spell she has been trapped in," reads a recently released synopsis. "She can’t wait to go back to her old murderous ways only to find that she is powerless. The only way forward for her is to embark on a perilous quest to get her powers back with the help of an unlikely friend or two."

Agatha: All Along is set to hit Disney+ on September 18 with a 2-episode debut.

MEGALOPOLIS Reviews Land As Francis Ford Coppola's Sci-Fi Epic Hits Rotten Tomatoes With 50%
Related:

MEGALOPOLIS Reviews Land As Francis Ford Coppola's Sci-Fi Epic Hits Rotten Tomatoes With 50%
AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Reveals Plans For Witches' Road By Claiming Set Looks Like A $100 Million Movie
Recommended For You:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Reveals Plans For Witches' Road By Claiming Set "Looks Like A $100 Million Movie"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/18/2024, 10:04 AM

She just has this kind of weird savage hotness that gets little Spockie all crazy excited and kinda scared at the same time.

I hereby apply for the job of Aubrey Plaza's full time on set wedgie remover.

And if James Gunn & DC don't figure out how to get her for Zatanna, they are just stupidheads.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/18/2024, 10:06 AM
@DocSpock - Engage!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/18/2024, 10:06 AM
@DocSpock - dude Aubrey as Zatanna would be based
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/18/2024, 10:07 AM
@McMurdo -

Locked & loaded!
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 5/18/2024, 10:08 AM
@DocSpock - Much as I don't enjoy the mental image of your "little spockie" getting excited, I can't help but agree witchu. Also in my head-canon Plaza's character in this is the devil with yellow eyes from Legion.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/18/2024, 10:11 AM
@UncleHarm1 -

Ooh yah....
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 5/18/2024, 10:06 AM
I love Aubrey
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/18/2024, 10:08 AM
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/18/2024, 10:10 AM

@McMurdo -

I can't get Plaza in top hat, tux, high heels & fishnets out of my head now.

She is Zatanna.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder