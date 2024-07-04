Marvel Studios Celebrates July 4th With A New Look At Anthony Mackie As CAPTAIN AMERICA

Captain America: Brave New World (formerly known as New World Order) recently wrapped its final round of reshoots, and Marvel Studios has taken to social media to mark Independence Day with a new behind-the-scenes look at Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson suited-up as Captain America.

Wilson is decked-out in his updated suit, sporting the vibranium shield that was passed on to him by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in the closing moments of Avengers: Endgame.

Check out the new image at the link below, and let us know how you're celebrating the fourth of July this year.

The first official stills from the movie were released a couple of weeks back, and they spotlighted our new Sentinel of Liberty meeting the now President "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford), who will task Wilson with reforming The Avengers.

In the footage that screened at CinemaCon last month, Ross welcomes Wilson to the White House to commend him on his past heroism, but chaos soon ensues when music plays and activates some sleeper agent assassins, including Carl Lumbly's Isaiah Bradley, attempt to take out the President.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie said in a recent interview. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he adds. It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Joining Mackie and Ford will be Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon, Shira Haas as Israeli superheroine Sabra, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but rumor has it the story will see Samuel Sterns revealed as the "secret benefactor" behind the Serpent Society. What this will entail is not clear, but we assume he'll be funding the group and possibly providing them with tech.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to arrive in theaters on February 14, 2025.