Marvel Studios Celebrates July 4th With A New Look At Anthony Mackie As CAPTAIN AMERICA

Marvel Studios Celebrates July 4th With A New Look At Anthony Mackie As CAPTAIN AMERICA

July 4th has rolled around once again, and Marvel Studios has marked this year's Independence Day with a new look at Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson in Captain America: Brave New World...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 04, 2024 04:07 PM EST

Captain America: Brave New World (formerly known as New World Order) recently wrapped its final round of reshoots, and Marvel Studios has taken to social media to mark Independence Day with a new behind-the-scenes look at Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson suited-up as Captain America.

Wilson is decked-out in his updated suit, sporting the vibranium shield that was passed on to him by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in the closing moments of Avengers: Endgame.

Check out the new image at the link below, and let us know how you're celebrating the fourth of July this year.

The first official stills from the movie were released a couple of weeks back, and they spotlighted our new Sentinel of Liberty meeting the now President "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford), who will task Wilson with reforming The Avengers.

In the footage that screened at CinemaCon last month, Ross welcomes Wilson to the White House to commend him on his past heroism, but chaos soon ensues when music plays and activates some sleeper agent assassins, including Carl Lumbly's Isaiah Bradley, attempt to take out the President.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie said in a recent interview. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he adds. It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Joining Mackie and Ford will be Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon, Shira Haas as Israeli superheroine Sabra, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but rumor has it the story will see Samuel Sterns revealed as the "secret benefactor" behind the Serpent Society. What this will entail is not clear, but we assume he'll be funding the group and possibly providing them with tech.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to arrive in theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Crew Members Confirm Work Has Finally Wrapped On Reshoots
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Crew Members Confirm Work Has Finally Wrapped On Reshoots
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Giancarlo Esposito Said He Went Along For The Ride With X-MEN Rumors
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Giancarlo Esposito Said He "Went Along For The Ride" With X-MEN Rumors
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 7/4/2024, 5:00 PM
Cap's new suit is looking great
valmic
valmic - 7/4/2024, 5:01 PM
Damn I like his white suit more for him. Looks good though.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/4/2024, 5:02 PM
Feels like a mix of Steve’s TWS stealth suit and his AOU outfit.

It’s cool but I still prefer the one we got in FaTWS!!.

User Comment Image
Cleander
Cleander - 7/4/2024, 5:03 PM
On the 4th of July a post from Captain Black Imperialist Stooge with a new suit lol!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/4/2024, 5:09 PM
@Cleander - ok budy thats enough
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/4/2024, 5:09 PM
@Cleander - WE dont do that racist shlt here anymore, especially not today! Take it somewhere else!
Origame
Origame - 7/4/2024, 5:10 PM
@Cleander - I prefer soy wilson.
TheLight
TheLight - 7/4/2024, 5:42 PM
@Cleander - Ok bud. Back to bed with you. Don't forget to drink your warm milk.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/4/2024, 5:04 PM
That's the face of a man who fears his movie is not gonna break-even, lel.
Origame
Origame - 7/4/2024, 5:12 PM
@Doomsday8888 - it basically can't. It nearly costs $400 mil. That means it needs to break a billion just to break even. So far, no phase 4 or 5 movie without spiderman in the title has been able to do that.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 7/4/2024, 5:05 PM
Further proof that America's the [frick]ing best!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/4/2024, 5:08 PM
@OriginalGusto1 - its kinda mid i must say...and im from Paraguay
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 7/4/2024, 5:16 PM
@Malatrova15 - You're clearly high.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/4/2024, 5:30 PM
@Malatrova15 -

So you don't claim to be from equatorial guinea any more?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/4/2024, 5:44 PM
@OriginalGusto1 - belive in low
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/4/2024, 5:44 PM
@DocSpock - i mean..i can be
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 7/4/2024, 5:48 PM
@Malatrova15 - Those of us in the 1st World wish you the best.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/4/2024, 5:08 PM
A Train looking sharp
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/4/2024, 5:12 PM
That suit....just so good

User Comment Image

Need that after this week...
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/4/2024, 5:18 PM
Let’s hear it for Captain America! ✊🏾🇺🇸

User Comment Image
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/4/2024, 5:24 PM
Hope the movie is great but the TV show stunk
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/4/2024, 5:26 PM
I'm all in on this one, ngl.
Milklander
Milklander - 7/4/2024, 5:30 PM
I don't like this suit I want him to just wear the white suit to make him look distinct from Steve Rogers
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/4/2024, 5:45 PM
@Milklander - but he is equal to Steve Rogers...i mean even superior since that thing they say about blacks
Forthas
Forthas - 7/4/2024, 5:31 PM
I likey .. I wonder if this is a bit of a dig at the "other" production. Hmmm!
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/4/2024, 5:32 PM
Cap looking cleaner than EVER 🔥🇺🇸💪🏾

Time to assemble a new generation of Avengers
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 7/4/2024, 5:34 PM
Anthony Mackie is not Captain America. End of story.
smgmayhem
smgmayhem - 7/4/2024, 5:37 PM
@PapaBear562 - Nope... The story continues. Go cry somewhere else.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 7/4/2024, 5:39 PM
@PapaBear562 - you're correct, Sam Wilson is. Anthony is just playing Captain America...

End

Of

Story

😉
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/4/2024, 5:42 PM
@PapaBear562 - should've named him Lieutenant America to differentiate him from Captain America, given that was probably Wilson's actual rank while in service
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/4/2024, 5:45 PM
@PapaBear562 - check again bro he is
Reginator
Reginator - 7/4/2024, 5:34 PM
If it isn’t Steve Rogers as Captain America it’s not worth watching.
StSteven
StSteven - 7/4/2024, 6:02 PM
My 2.78 cents (adjusted for inflation) for anyone who cares: For those who say that Sam can't be Cap because he didn't take to SS Serum and therefore has no superpowers, I would pose this: Steve WAS Cap even before he took the SS Serum, which is why Erskine chose him (go back and rewatch "CA:TFA"). Steve was always fighting for the little guy (even when he WAS the little guy) and he never gave up. He was never a bully, with or without his powers. That is what Erskine believed represented America at that time, and that is what Steve believed Sam represented when he handed over the shield. At the end of the day, Cap is a symbol, just like Superman. They can mean different things to different people, but for most people they essentially mean the same things, and as long as Sam upholds what TRULY makes Cap Cap, then I'm cool with whomever holds the title.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder