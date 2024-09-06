ARMOR WARS: Don Cheadle Gives Hilariously Blunt Response When Asked For An Update On MCU Movie

It's been a while since we had any official updates on Marvel Studios' plans for Armor Wars, and Don Cheadle wasn't about to disclose any more details during an appearance on the Today Show...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 06, 2024 11:09 AM EST
We haven't had many (any?) official updates on Armor Wars since Marvel Studios announced that the project was being developed as a feature back in 2022, but a recent rumor did claim that the studio has yet to make a "final decision" on the movie one way or the other, and could still choose not to movie forward.

Don Cheadle - who is, as far as we know, still attached to star as James "Rhodey" Rhodes/War Machine - was asked if he could share any news on the project during an appearance on the Today Show, and gave what could be perceived as a very telling response.

"What's Armor Wars?," the actor asked with a smile, before adding that it's basically an "I could tell you but I'd have to kill you" situation.

Aside from being a great way to shut down the question, this does suggest that there is something to discuss, and Cheadle has simply been told to keep schtum.

Here's what Cheadle had to say about Armor Wars back when it was still being developed as a Disney+ series.

"I don’t think we’ve ever really dug into [Rhodey], and now it’s an opportunity to really explore his emotional life, his interior life, his relationships, his trajectory, where he wants to go, what his challenges are. Obviously, you have to pay off the Marvel stuff. And be in the lore of the mythology of the character and the MCU in general."

Plot details are still very much a mystery, but the story is expected to pick up after the events of Secret Invasion, and could show us exactly what happened to the real Rhodey when he was replaced by a Skrull imposter. If Armor Wars takes inspiration from David Michelinie and Bob Layton's comic run, it will likely focus on Tony Stark's advanced Iron Man tech falling into the wrong hands.

We don't know for certain who those hands will belong too, but rumor has it that Sam Rockwell is set to reprise his Iron Man 2 role as Justin Hammer, and Damage Control is also said to be involved.

Rockwell wasn't about to confirm or deny anything while promoting Argyle on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this year.

"Well, I'm waiting for the phone call.. I haven't gotten the phone call, no. I'm growing the beard and everything." He did add that he'd be interested in an MCU return should the opportunity arise, however. "Listen, I'm in dude. Yeah, let's go."

cubrn
cubrn - 9/6/2024, 11:29 AM
Armor Wars seems like it would be the ideal way to fold in Iron Heart as well as wrap up the loose thread of Agent Carter as the arms dealer.
cubrn
cubrn - 9/6/2024, 11:29 AM
@cubrn - And bring back Justin Hammer!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/6/2024, 11:33 AM
@cubrn - if it happens I do hope we see him in this.

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/6/2024, 11:33 AM
@cubrn - Don Cheadle is wasting away in this 3-5 lines per movie character.

Armor Wars SHOULD HAVE BEEN HIS THING. Perhaps he'll be a mentor for the West Coast Acengers.

It'd be interesting to see a friendship build between he and Vision, due to their connection to Stark. 🪙 🪙
cubrn
cubrn - 9/6/2024, 11:38 AM
@KennKathleen - Of course and every star needs a nemesis and supporting cast
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/6/2024, 11:48 AM
@cubrn - it'd be cool to see a retelling of Norman Osborne, as an investor in Stark Tech. We watch as he fueds with Rhodes about the futre of Stark Industries, which leads Osborne to evolve backwards from Iron Patriot to The Green Goblin.

Spider-Man will become a Thorn in Osbornes side early on, and will become his sole focal point by the time he's fully married into madness.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/6/2024, 11:50 AM
@cubrn - I think it was reported that Riri would have shown up when it was suppose to be a show but unsure if that’s still the case.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/6/2024, 11:30 AM
User Comment Image

Orignally titled "Stark Wars".
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 9/6/2024, 11:34 AM
It's Joever.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/6/2024, 11:40 AM
@TheShellyMan -

He puts the Don in Done.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 9/6/2024, 11:37 AM
Just cancel it and take the L Marvel
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 9/6/2024, 11:39 AM
Cheadle is done?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/6/2024, 11:41 AM
JAMES RHODES: PEACE MACHINE.

Tale of James Rhodes quest for global diplomacy, in the hopes that WW3 may be prevented.

Written by Dwayne McDuffie & Ed Brubaker.

Art by Michael Turner
Cover art by Alex Ross


😔#Multiversethinking
r1g0r
r1g0r - 9/6/2024, 11:41 AM
@MarkCassidy

How much you want to bet that less than 1% of the readers know what "schtum" means?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/6/2024, 11:49 AM
@r1g0r - I wouldn't take the bet. But I refuse to say "keep mum."
r1g0r
r1g0r - 9/6/2024, 11:52 AM
@MarkCassidy -

LOL
Why?
Afraid someone will ask where you're keeping her?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/6/2024, 12:21 PM
@r1g0r - No, I just think it's crap. I'll still with my Only Fools and Horses education.
motleyklopp
motleyklopp - 9/6/2024, 12:43 PM
@MarkCassidy - lovely jubbly, my son
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/6/2024, 11:44 AM
User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/6/2024, 11:49 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - 😆 I can't get enough of this angry avocado avatar!!! Where is he from?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/6/2024, 12:50 PM
@KennKathleen - I made it with an AI image creator. Previously it was just an angry avocado prompt but added origame to it recently.

I have an employee who eats avocados plain as a meal and it originally started as a fun response when he would call out he was doing that
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/6/2024, 12:52 PM
@KennKathleen - He is into DnD so here is a recent one

User Comment Image
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 9/6/2024, 11:46 AM
Obviously RDJ deserves most of the credit, for Iron Man's MCU success. But there could've been more done with the franchise, in terms of world-buiding. Particularly with Rhodey.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/6/2024, 11:49 AM
I enjoy Cheadle’s Rhodey so I do hope this happens though I wonder if it’s still in development that the original concept has changed or not…

The premise was suppose to be Rhodey still dealing with the death of Tony Stark would have to save and preserve his best friends legacy when his tech falls into the wrong hands which is a great idea but I wonder if too much time has passed now for that.

Anyway , we’ll see if this even happens or not (and if so then I hope they are able to work around what Secret Invasion implied at the end of it which I don’t really like) so fingers crossed!!.

User Comment Image
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 9/6/2024, 11:53 AM
So guys, I Stuck through some really bad Marvel stuff it made me bitter, So when I was watching Nick fury, and it was not like the winter soldier, I stopped watching it. I did not like the actress that played Maria Hill’s mom. And I immediately quit watching it. Lol. Should I finish it? I have not watched Loki season two. I have not watched the marvels either. But I did watch Wolverine and Deadpool. I know that there were worse things that I shouldn’t have watched as she Hulk, but I did watch it, but like I said, that’s what made me bitter
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/6/2024, 12:14 PM

Schtum????

What the hell is that? Some weird Irish thing?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/6/2024, 12:18 PM
@DocSpock - Yiddish, from German
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/6/2024, 12:29 PM
@harryba11zack -

But what does it mean?
Deadinside
Deadinside - 9/6/2024, 12:39 PM
@DocSpock - Keep quiet...don't say anything...! ☮️😉
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/6/2024, 12:42 PM
@DocSpock - it means Schtum
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/6/2024, 12:20 PM
This will flop so hard, go ahead lol
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/6/2024, 12:27 PM
Poor Russos. Getting back to work on Acengers films without any hype from the turds of next year. Im mildly hopeful of F4 and Daredevil cannot lift the hype especially if made for Disney+

Id guess there will be a ton of post credit scenes to set up RDJ and Doom to make up for these upcoming bad films
hsanjose
hsanjose - 9/6/2024, 12:27 PM
The fate of Armor Wars should be more about War Machine (Don Cheadle) and Rescue (Gwyneth Paltrow), and less about that forced character (Mary Sue) that nobody asked for: Ironheart (Dominique Thorne)...

As for Blade, they should give it the closure that Wesley Snipes deserves, perhaps passing the mantle to Mahershala Ali? What ever, I could still watch the Wesley's Blade for the rest of my days 😄😄😄😄😄
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/6/2024, 12:34 PM

Who cares?

This and Ironheart are completely unnecessary.

No reason to waste all the money on something almost no one cares about. Okay, one reason.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/6/2024, 12:43 PM
Would watch it but now there just simply isn't enough time left. There's only so many release dates available. Same with Blade. I'm pretty sure the goal right now is to get to SW ASAP to get out this. Also, any cancelation means one less movie to wait until X-men.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/6/2024, 12:49 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I get that people love the X-Men but there are other great characters in this world that shouldn’t be out to the wayside because of them either.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/6/2024, 12:57 PM
This could have been an interesting movie to do right after Endgame. Stark is gone and the government is trying to confiscate his technology. Justin Hammer and other rivals are entering the mech suit game. Rhodey is not technically the best person to inherit Tony Stark's legacy, but there isn't anyone else that can. How to you manage the conflict between government (especially being a military member), dangerous outside forces, while carrying a huge case of imposter syndrome (because he doesn't feel comfortable carrying the burden of all of Stark's technology)?

But now? This movie won't come out until 2026 or later. Stark will have been gone for 7 years by then. Is it going to be a prequel? Will the technology have just been in storage all this time? Outside of some interesting new threads being set up in Brave New World or Thunderbolts being set up that this could tie to, how does this fit in with the numerous plot threads they are already managing?

