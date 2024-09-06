ARMOR WARS: Don Cheadle Gives Hilariously Blunt Response When Asked For An Update On MCU Movie

We haven't had many (any?) official updates on Armor Wars since Marvel Studios announced that the project was being developed as a feature back in 2022, but a recent rumor did claim that the studio has yet to make a "final decision" on the movie one way or the other, and could still choose not to movie forward.

Don Cheadle - who is, as far as we know, still attached to star as James "Rhodey" Rhodes/War Machine - was asked if he could share any news on the project during an appearance on the Today Show, and gave what could be perceived as a very telling response.

"What's Armor Wars?," the actor asked with a smile, before adding that it's basically an "I could tell you but I'd have to kill you" situation.

Aside from being a great way to shut down the question, this does suggest that there is something to discuss, and Cheadle has simply been told to keep schtum.

Here's what Cheadle had to say about Armor Wars back when it was still being developed as a Disney+ series.

"I don’t think we’ve ever really dug into [Rhodey], and now it’s an opportunity to really explore his emotional life, his interior life, his relationships, his trajectory, where he wants to go, what his challenges are. Obviously, you have to pay off the Marvel stuff. And be in the lore of the mythology of the character and the MCU in general."

Plot details are still very much a mystery, but the story is expected to pick up after the events of Secret Invasion, and could show us exactly what happened to the real Rhodey when he was replaced by a Skrull imposter. If Armor Wars takes inspiration from David Michelinie and Bob Layton's comic run, it will likely focus on Tony Stark's advanced Iron Man tech falling into the wrong hands.

We don't know for certain who those hands will belong too, but rumor has it that Sam Rockwell is set to reprise his Iron Man 2 role as Justin Hammer, and Damage Control is also said to be involved.

Rockwell wasn't about to confirm or deny anything while promoting Argyle on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this year.

"Well, I'm waiting for the phone call.. I haven't gotten the phone call, no. I'm growing the beard and everything." He did add that he'd be interested in an MCU return should the opportunity arise, however. "Listen, I'm in dude. Yeah, let's go."