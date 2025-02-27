Charlie Cox On Meeting Up With Andrew Garfield Shooting SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME: "You're Not In My Script!"

Charlie Cox made his official MCU debut in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor's role in the movie was kept a closely guarded secret, making it a surprise when Matt Murdock was revealed as Peter Parker's "very good" lawyer.

Hiding out in Atlanta to shoot his scenes, Cox contacted longtime friend Andrew Garfield. Rumours had been swirling about him returning as Spider-Man in the movie, so the actor figured he'd try seeing if Garfield was also in the neighbourhood.

"I got to Atlanta to film 'Spider-Man.' I got to this hotel and was getting ready to go out and I texted Andrew Garfield," Cox recalled in a Marvel.com interview. "I pretty much knew he was in the film because I read all the stuff online. He’s an old friend of mine. I texted him: 'If the trades are to be believed then we are in the same movie.'"

"And he’s like: 'I don’t think so, dude. I’m doing 'Spider-Man,'" he continued. "So I was like: 'Yeah, so am I.' And he replied: 'You’re not in my script.' 'Well I’m in my script!'"

It's a great shame Daredevil never got to swing into action alongside any of the web-slingers, but Cox and Garfield did get to hang out. However, it was at that point the duo realised they'd made a mistake.

"We went to go to a restaurant together and we didn’t think about it," Cox said. "We were just like, 'Where should we meet?' and 'Let’s go here.' And we showed up to this restaurant. And we walked in. And then we both had this moment of like, 'Oh... This is not a good look.' There was a table that had two chairs facing the wall. So we sat facing the wall and tried not to look at each other."

Of course, this near miss is nowhere near as bad as the DoorDash incident. When Garfield arrived in Atlanta, he ordered food and was immediately recognized by the delivery guy.

Reflecting on that incident last year, Garfield said, "He immediately tweeted, 'Yeah, I just delivered food to Andrew Garfield in his house. That MF was rude as hell.' But in fact, all I was trying to do was be like, 'You’re not allowed to see my face.' He was asking me for my ID even though I hadn’t ordered alcohol."

"I’m like, 'Oh no! Now everyone thinks I’m rude. And they know I’m in Atlanta. I just blew it on multiple levels.'"

Ultimately, both Cox and Garfield's cameos were "leaked" in advance, though the prevailing theory is that Sony Pictures might have been responsible. No one was 100% sure whether the images and footage were real, meaning they only served to increase excitement.

Talking of the Man Without Fear, some new stills from Daredevil: Born Again have been released which you can see below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres with two episodes on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.