DAREDEVIL And Bullseye Beat The Hell Out Of Each Other In Latest BORN AGAIN Set Videos

As videos and photos from the set of Daredevil: Born Again continue to find their way online, this latest footage spotlights a massive brawl between the Man Without Fear and Bullseye...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 08, 2024 07:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

As shooting continues on Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again, these latest set videos and photos give us a glimpse of what appears to be a pretty brutal fight between the Man Without Fear and the villainous Bullseye.

Potential Spoilers follow.

The first video sees the Devil of Hell's Kitchen (Charlie Cox) and the lethal assassin (Wilson Bethel) charge each other right through the window of Josie's, where the action continues inside.

The next clip was filmed from outside the building, but we still get to see Daredevil and Bullseye beat the living hell out of each other while the bar's patrons attempt to avoid the array of flying feet, fists and furniture.

We also have another look at Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) flecked with blood, and based on everything we've seen so far, we'd say the claret belongs to one Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson). We have heard that several possible scenarios were filmed, however, which means we could see a different outcome on screen.

The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane is believed to have come aboard as the project's new showrunner, but that's yet to be made official.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that Born Again will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil face-off against his old nemesis the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), who we last saw rushing back to New York in the season finale of Echo. Fisk will likely be either running for mayor of NYC or already appointed to the position when the story gets underway.

The show is not expected to run for the originally announced 18 episodes. A recent rumor claimed that it would likely air 9 (possibly 6) episodes before taking a mid-season break.

The upcoming Disney+ series doesn't have an official release date yet, but is still listed as being on Disney's updated 2024 schedule.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Dons The Hero's Bright Red New Suit Alongside Wilson Bethel's Bullseye
Evansly - 2/8/2024, 7:03 PM
I still don't understand why this set is so open
DudeGuy - 2/8/2024, 7:04 PM
@Evansly - I’m sure someone will provide a decent enough bullshit answer
MarkCassidy - 2/8/2024, 7:06 PM
@Evansly - some sets are less strict than others... And though studios would never admit it, they sometimes encourage leaks if they think it'll build hype.
TheVisionary25 - 2/8/2024, 7:10 PM
@Evansly - these might all be from the same shoot night it seems

Location shoots are harder to contain , especially in a big busy city like NY
sadham - 2/8/2024, 7:19 PM
@Evansly - That's what happens when you film on real locations instead of a warehouse with blue screens.
JonC - 2/8/2024, 8:17 PM
@Evansly - They're playing a joke on the lead actor because he is blind... he doesn't know its open.
garu - 2/8/2024, 7:03 PM
ok that's very cool

I'm excited now

BRING IT ON DISNEY
harryba11zack - 2/8/2024, 7:04 PM
if they killing foggy off then they better be killing her off
dagenspear - 2/8/2024, 7:11 PM
@harryba11zack - Why?
harryba11zack - 2/8/2024, 7:17 PM
@dagenspear -
HashTagSwagg - 2/8/2024, 7:20 PM
@dagenspear - Yeah I have to agree, Ba11zack makes a good point there. I say hang the b1tch and give Ben his car and his job back while their at it.
DarthOmega - 2/8/2024, 7:09 PM
The guard on the set
Thanoice - 2/8/2024, 7:09 PM
Any reason they haven't revealed/confirmed the showrunner?
TheVisionary25 - 2/8/2024, 7:13 PM
@Thanoice - they have never done that for any of the shows prior

It was reported that Dario Scardapane who was a writer on shows like The Punisher & Jack Ryan is the showrunner
AmazingFILMporg - 2/8/2024, 8:16 PM
@Thanoice -


Google it. It was announced already
Alucard28 - 2/8/2024, 7:17 PM
That fight looks cool TBH. I hope this show is as good as the Netflix's seasons.
TheVisionary25 - 2/8/2024, 7:22 PM
Happy belated birthday Deborah!!.



Anyway the shot through the window of DD & Bullseye fighting was cool , felt like a candid view if one lived in the Marvel universe & was just walking by.

Looking forward to this , hope it turns out well!!.
ModHaterSLADE - 2/8/2024, 7:25 PM
The hype just keeps building for me. Sure as hell can't wait to see this in action after the awesome fight they had on the Netflix show.
Gmoney84 - 2/8/2024, 7:30 PM
She fine.
TheVisionary25 - 2/8/2024, 7:36 PM
@Gmoney84 - yes she is…
GhostDog - 2/8/2024, 7:42 PM
Lmao imagine getting an after work beer and this shit goes down all of a sudden

The first like 40 second is literally what candid footage of superheroes would look like if you lived in the Marvel world
0bstreperous - 2/8/2024, 7:44 PM
In the comics Foggy "dies" while visiting Matt in prison only to be relocated to witness protection
incredibleTalk - 2/8/2024, 8:28 PM
...everytime I go to an article it's about nothing....NO MORE....I'm out!!!!!

