DAREDEVIL And Bullseye Beat The Hell Out Of Each Other In Latest BORN AGAIN Set Videos

As shooting continues on Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again, these latest set videos and photos give us a glimpse of what appears to be a pretty brutal fight between the Man Without Fear and the villainous Bullseye.

Potential Spoilers follow.

The first video sees the Devil of Hell's Kitchen (Charlie Cox) and the lethal assassin (Wilson Bethel) charge each other right through the window of Josie's, where the action continues inside.

The next clip was filmed from outside the building, but we still get to see Daredevil and Bullseye beat the living hell out of each other while the bar's patrons attempt to avoid the array of flying feet, fists and furniture.

We also have another look at Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) flecked with blood, and based on everything we've seen so far, we'd say the claret belongs to one Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson). We have heard that several possible scenarios were filmed, however, which means we could see a different outcome on screen.

The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane is believed to have come aboard as the project's new showrunner, but that's yet to be made official.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that Born Again will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil face-off against his old nemesis the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), who we last saw rushing back to New York in the season finale of Echo. Fisk will likely be either running for mayor of NYC or already appointed to the position when the story gets underway.

The show is not expected to run for the originally announced 18 episodes. A recent rumor claimed that it would likely air 9 (possibly 6) episodes before taking a mid-season break.

The upcoming Disney+ series doesn't have an official release date yet, but is still listed as being on Disney's updated 2024 schedule.