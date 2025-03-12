DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - Full Breakdown Of Creative Overhaul Changes Reveal Scrapped Plans For Karen And Foggy

We finally have a full breakdown of the changes made to Daredevil: Born Again during the show's creative overhaul and these are significant. Be warned, however, that major SPOILERS follow from this point!

By JoshWilding - Mar 12, 2025 03:03 PM EST
Daredevil: Born Again's "creative overhaul" has been a major talking point among fans since the news broke that Marvel Studios was going back to the drawing board in late 2023.

Since then, we've learned of at least some changes, whether it's through the very public reshoots which took place in New York last year or in recent interviews with the cast and creatives while they were promoting the show's Disney+ premiere. 

@MyTimeToShineH has shared an in-depth breakdown of all the changes made to Daredevil: Born Again and they're undeniably significant. However, as expected, those middle episodes mostly just received some tweaks, with the premiere and final two episodes going through the biggest alterations. 

"Episodes 1-6 were mostly kept intact but were shifted to become episodes 2-7 instead," the scooper explains, adding that all of Vanessa Fisk's scenes were reshot when Ayelet Zurer was asked to reprise her role and replaced Sandrine Holt. The script, however, remained unchanged.

The new pilot added more background, covering Matt Murdock's first meeting with Heather Glenn and Wilson Fisk's Mayoral run (original plans called for the series to begin with him already in office). 

Touching on yesterday's episode, it's revealed that, "White Tiger’s death scene was reshot to make it clear that he was killed by a dirty cop wearing the Punisher symbol. In the original version he was also killed by a dirty cop, but the symbol wasn’t visible on his clothes, and it only became clear in the following episode."

The biggest shocker relates to the roles of Foggy Nelson and Karen Page. The former was set to be killed off-screen by a dirty cop, not Bullseye. The new pilot extended and altered the lawyer's demise, bringing Bullseye back...a character who wasn't in the original version of Daredevil: Born Again

As it happens, neither was Karen. In fact, "They didn't even mention her in the original version, like she never existed." The scooper concludes by revealing, "They also made a new episode 8 and a new episode 9 (season finale), the season finale featuring the return of Karen, Punisher and Bullseye once again."

It's wild to think how different Daredevil: Born Again originally was and the biggest question now is what was planned for episodes 8 and 9. Was Muse meant to be the show's sole big bad outside of the Kingpin? It looks that way, especially when we know a major issue with the pre-overhaul series was that Matt didn't suit up for almost the entire first season. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+. 

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/12/2025, 3:14 PM
They scrapped my crapper....batalia umbruglia uncomplicated
Gambito
Gambito - 3/12/2025, 3:15 PM
Every time I click on a interesting article and see Mytimetoshine as a source i immediately lose any interest, ZERO credibility
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/12/2025, 3:18 PM
Glad they included Bullseye and Karen, I mean if you wanna change the status quo for Murdock that was on e hell of a way to about it.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 3/12/2025, 3:22 PM
Show is ass so far, not saying it can't pick up but what's the point. They Frankenstein'd this thing and I just heard the supporting cast is coming back I hate the new characters
The cop who's not a cop the girl with the bad wig the sexy woman who was easier to get with than I don't know...

Show is ass ass ass so far that is all
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/12/2025, 3:54 PM
@0bstreperous - Which of the supporting characters don't you like?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/12/2025, 3:23 PM
disney just made Wilson Fisk into the Cuckpin.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 3/12/2025, 3:33 PM
@harryba11zack - yeahhhhhh between him being a less imposing figure physically and his new attitude on things - he’s so much less threatening.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/12/2025, 3:57 PM
@TheLobster - Much less threatening? He's a politician that's blackmailing and threatening people to do his bidding without getting his hands dirty. He made the Chief of Police stay on by threatening to kill his family. He spoke about his disgust for White Tiger's innocent verdict and got him assassinated by a dirty cop. Fisk is in a more dangerous position because he can get his believers to do all of his dirty work and never face consequences for it.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 3/12/2025, 3:25 PM
Why did they get rid of Karen & Foggy and replace them with DEI characters?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/12/2025, 3:31 PM
@Pictilli - son what did you expect? DD is now a modern disney product.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 3/12/2025, 3:37 PM
@Pictilli - Cherry is a pretty great character already but yeah he’s DEI because he’s black right?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/12/2025, 3:43 PM
@TheLobster -

When they say “DEI”

User Comment Image
DTor91
DTor91 - 3/12/2025, 3:44 PM
@Pictilli - [frick]ing idiot.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 3/12/2025, 3:50 PM
@TheLobster - Foggy's replacement:

User Comment Image

Karen's replacement:

User Comment Image

Kingpin is a cuck and Trump and all the bad guys are straight white guys

User Comment Image

This show was obviously in production before the media started slightly rolling woke back after Oct 7th since they decided they want white guys dying in wars in the middle east again like the Bush era...

User Comment Image

They even brought back skinny hot chicks posing with angus burgers at Carl's Jr/Hardee's again, just like the "good ol' days" when George W. Bush was President.

If the show were made in the current year, they may not have made some of the choices that they did, IMO. But hollywood productions always lag a few years behind.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 3/12/2025, 3:51 PM
@DTor91 - show me the lie
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/12/2025, 3:58 PM
@Pictilli - So your issue is that Foggy and Karen were replaced with characters that have a different skin color. And you're upset that all the bad guys are white guys when the Netflix series had a Japanese villain which you would consider DEI and everyone else was a white villain.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 3/12/2025, 4:06 PM
@Pictilli - you’re like Bullseye with the facts 🎯

Although I dont mind Foggy and Karens replacements. Karen’s actually the only character in the comic who died yet they found a way to kill every main side player character around her anyway, since white women are included DEI. Ben Urich should still be alive if it wasnt for her but she had to throw that alley oop for her strong women, now all im waiting for his daughter to come out as bi in the show lol
Pictilli
Pictilli - 3/12/2025, 4:14 PM
@SonOfAGif - What other reason was there for writing Karen & Foggy out of the show? Was there some audience demand to replace them?

No.

The showrunners just decided that Matt Murdock needed more nonwhite friends in his social circle, but knew there wouldn't be enough screentime to balance them against DD's popular supporting cast, who are white. So they were given the axe.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 3/12/2025, 4:21 PM
@Matchesz - The race replacement of Ben Urich was a DEI casualty in the original Netflix show, but they replaced him with an even more woke sassy bisexual black woman tiktoker... who even the Kingpin wants to do interviews with, apparently... probably because he's "like Trump" and is using social media to his advantage. Such brilliant writing amirite?

To the extent straight white women are in DEI at all, they are at the very bottom of the hirearchy, but I don't even see them included in it much these days. Still, there is no reason why Bullseye didn't also kill Karen. He killed the two guys flanking her and Foggy easily.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/12/2025, 4:23 PM
@Pictilli - If you actually followed the Daredevil Born Again production you would have known that Foggy and Karen were never apart of it because it was a Multiverse reboot. Bob Chapek wanted nothing to do with any of the Netflix shows and wanted to reboot Daredevil. When he was fired and Bob Iger came in, he gave Kevin Feige complete creative control again. Kevin came in and wanted the Netflix shows to be canon but Born Again was already in production with the new characters. Episode 1 is basically Kevin Feige's creative control over it and to not waste money, They kept Foggy's death.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 3/12/2025, 4:24 PM
@Pictilli - I think making something out of nothing.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 3/12/2025, 4:25 PM
@SonOfAGif - yep again those were all creative decisions; they kept the actors for Matt Murdock & Kingpin, so why not keep Foggy & Karen?

Answer is for the reasons I gave.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 3/12/2025, 4:26 PM
@DTor91 -
@Pictilli -

LORD willing, insulting isn't right. Love and worship God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit. Jesus is Lord!
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/12/2025, 4:30 PM
@Pictilli - They did keep Karen. Unfortunately most of the episodes were already filmed. So they did what they could to reshoot what they could to include her and Foggy. Unfortunately it comes down to money. Had Bob Chapek not intervened and allowed the Netflix shows to be canon it would have included Foggy and Karen long term. I fully expect Karen to return in season 2 which is entirely under Bob Iger and Kevin Feige and not Chapek.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 3/12/2025, 4:32 PM
@Matchesz - Ben Urich was a black man being race changed from comic version, so he's DEI by that perspective, by the argument of those against DEI, in being as DEI as the new characters. Also, that's silly. Kingpin killed him because he's a villain. Karen didn't seek Ben's death as far as the show gave. Who cares if a woman has a larger role.

Love and worship God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit. Jesus is Lord!
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 3/12/2025, 3:30 PM
To not mention Karen was dumb and killing foggy off screen was dumb as well.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 3/12/2025, 3:34 PM
@MyCoolYoung - I’m glad they killed Foggy off lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/12/2025, 3:41 PM
@MyCoolYoung - agreed.

So far from all the details I have heard , I’m all for post overhaul rather then pre.

This was during the whole period were they were like “we want it to be connected to the Netflix show but also not” weird space so I’m glad they decided to connect it more directly rather then cut ties all together
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/12/2025, 4:00 PM
@MyCoolYoung - Foggy dying is a direct consequence of his position in the Daredevil (Netflix) series. He hated the fact that Matt was Daredevil and did things to prevent him from being Daredevil. And the opening sequence of the show is a direct consequence of Foggy's selfish point of view not letting Matt be who Matt wanted to be.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 3/12/2025, 4:22 PM
@SonOfAGif - Who Matt wanted to be, LORD willing, is bad for Matt, engaging in violence and brutality. Love God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit. Jesus is Lord!
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/12/2025, 4:25 PM
@dagenspear - If you have a friend who is an addict and you try to get them help but they openly refuse, You need to know when to walk away. Granted what Matt was doing is bad for Matt it's also bad for Foggy and Karen and they needed to walk away instead of trying to take this moral highground preventing him from his own self destruction. A person can only change if they themselves want to change. Matt never wanted to stop.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/12/2025, 3:36 PM
Honestly , I could buy this being true more or less given the showrunner’s comments about the overhaul…

It was reported that six episodes had been shot before the strikes happened which led to Marvel watching the footage and feeling the original iteration of the show wasn’t quite working hence deciding to overhaul it

It seems like we didn’t see Foggy’s death and Matt giving up being Daredevil in the original version with both things having already happened off screen with the latter not putting on the suit again till ep 4 as reported (if things have shifted that means it’s ep 5 now).

I could see then Matt likely being forced to act & wear the suit again end of ep 5 which is likely since that & ep 6 release same day so perhaps it’s the culmination of this dirty cop arc and then Muse in ep 7 & 8 with him being built up in the background which then leads to the finale in which apparently Karen , Frank and Bullseye are all back…

Perhaps Dex breaks out of Prison to finish the job which gives Matt the chance to redeem himself for Foggy’s death?.

User Comment Image
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 3/12/2025, 3:38 PM
How it started:
User Comment Image

How it's going:
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/12/2025, 3:55 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - they completely ruined that fight witht the shity CGI. the only positive thing so far about this show is that we will be getting a shiny new marvel legend Dardevil to play with. only $25 USD Dollars baby.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/12/2025, 4:04 PM
@harryba11zack - The CGI was very strange in that fight. One of the things I loved about Shang Chi was how Simu Liu and the entire cast physically trained for the hand to hand fight scenes. Daredevil should be fighting like Shang Chi. Bullseye was doing the best he could but you could tell they needed to CGI some fights because they probably had zero time to train Charlie Cox, His stunt extra, and Wilson Bethel to choreograph that scene. What happened to the coordinator from She Hulk who gave Daredevil the legit acrobatics?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/12/2025, 4:14 PM
@SonOfAGif - there is footage online of them filming the bar fight in person with real people. The problem here is that some executive saw the footage and didn't like it so he got them to replace it with cgi. The problem with shang chi was when they went full dragonball with the CGI. the best fight in that film was the death dealer fight because it was real. I would have prefered they kept with the netflix fighting style even if it meant sacrificing the Comic DD acrobatics.
asherman93
asherman93 - 3/12/2025, 3:40 PM
So they were gonna take two steps forward with bringing back Matt and Fisk's actors, and giving the first season more episodes than any of their Disney+ shows or any season of the Netflix series... and then take a step backwards and piss away the goodwill by basically severing the connection from the show that gave them said goodwill in the first place?!?

Never let anyone tell you that reshoots are an inherently bad thing; yes, there are times where it can undermine or [frick] with what the story was supposed to be... but then there are times like this when it allows the filmmakers/showrunners to correct a massive mistake before its too late.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/12/2025, 3:43 PM
@asherman93 - agreed.

If you want to just essentially do your own version of DD then that’s fine but don’t have Charlie Cox & Vincent D’Onofrio back to reprise their roles then because they are so tied to the Netflix take that it was going to confuse audiences which it seem like they thought it would.
asherman93
asherman93 - 3/12/2025, 3:50 PM
@TheVisionary25 - At least when Deadpool & Wolverine pulled that stunt, it was to avoid semi-undoing the events of Logan and to take advantage of multiverse bullshit.
(Even though I still wish they'd made it so DOFP caused the MCU as we know it, and Deadpool and the Blade trilogy were just taking place in the background of the Sacred Timeline.)
