DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - New Details Emerge About Marvel Studios Original Pilot Plans Before Creative Overhaul

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - New Details Emerge About Marvel Studios Original Pilot Plans Before Creative Overhaul

New details have been revealed about what Daredevil: Born Again looked like before its creative overhaul, specifically regarding the evolution of the show's pilot episode. You can find more details here...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 11, 2025 01:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

We've talked a lot about Daredevil: Born Again's "creative overhaul" since the news broke that the series was being taken back to the drawing board by Marvel Studios. 

Chris Ord and Matt Corman were the show's original showrunners but during 2023's Hollywood strikes, the decision was made that their vision for the Man Without Fear wasn't working. Based on what's been leaked and comments from the cast and crew, the previous iteration of Daredevil: Born Again was lacking on costumed action and links to Netflix's Daredevil.

Ord and Corman are still credited for the majority of Daredevil: Born Again's episodes, though we know new showrunner Dario Scardapane came in and rewrote the pilot and the final two episodes. 

Those are a highlight of the season, meaning season 2 will likely be on a whole other level. 

While we're unlikely to ever know what was originally planned for Daredevil: Born Again, some new details have surfaced today courtesy of scooper @MyTimeToShineH

They recently shared, "Finished watching episode 2 of Daredevil: Born Again and WTF that IS the original pilot. So they didn’t scrap it, just turned it into episode 2."

Asked to elaborate today, the insider explained, "It started with Foggy talking and then getting shot off screen, followed by a 'One Year Later' title card and THEN Fisk's speech at Times Square after becoming mayor."

That means a lot of material was added to the premiere, including the build-up to Fisk becoming New York's Mayor and Bullseye's return. It also appears Karen Page was going to be left on the shelf, so as of now, every change Scardapane has made looks to have been hugely beneficial to the Disney+ series. 

It's important to note that Marvel Studios must have been on board with the decision to sever ties with the Netflix series as there's no way Ord and Corman could have got that far without executives agreeing. 

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Hawkeye made it pretty clear that the idea was to reimagine Daredevil and the Kingpin as both were far more powerful than their Netflix predecessors. So far, Daredevil: Born Again has dialled that back a little. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+. 

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Producers Hint At Potentially Sinister Plans For Heather Glenn - SPOILERS
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Producers Hint At Potentially Sinister Plans For Heather Glenn - SPOILERS
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos Give A Whole New Meaning To Born Again - Possible SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos Give A Whole New Meaning To "Born Again" - Possible SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 3/11/2025, 1:48 PM
Still think it was better to start anew but whatever killed the first 2 episodes
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 3/11/2025, 1:49 PM
Liked * not killed
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/11/2025, 1:58 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - I would have been fine with that but then don’t bring back Charlie Cox or D’Onofrio in those roles since they are synonymous with the Netflix version (which it seems like this was still vaguely tied to rather then directly post overhaul)

I think audience confusion was a big factor in the overhaul happening which I think was for the best
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/11/2025, 1:53 PM
What we have at the moment is the original rebooted story-line with some re-shoots attached to it to pretend that it's a continuation of Netflix Daredevil and to provide more Daredevil action because the original story-line did not feature him suiting up until the end of what has now become Season 1.
asherman93
asherman93 - 3/11/2025, 1:57 PM
So glad they discarded the pilot, then.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/11/2025, 2:21 PM
@asherman93 - yep

So far if it’s the details we have heard are true then I prefer post overhaul then pre.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 3/11/2025, 2:08 PM
I don’t think we’re going to see Murdock suit up again for another couple of episodes and that’s a shame if I’m right.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/11/2025, 2:13 PM
@WruceBayne - the report said Murdock didn’t suit back up until Ep 4 in the original version which might still be the case.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 3/11/2025, 2:22 PM
@TheVisionary25 - hopefully that reports correct. I heard on Fatman Beyond podcast that it might not be until episode 6 and that’s a travesty if it is.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/11/2025, 2:34 PM
@WruceBayne -
Originally the story was one extended series of 18 episodes - with Daredevil not suiting up until Episode 9.

Then it was split into two seasons and additional action scenes were added for Daredevil due to backlash. So it's possible we do see him suit up before the final episode of Season 1, but given the core plot is still the original about him trying to not be Daredevil due to him 'losing control of the devil' I think alternatively they'll still want a break from him being in costume.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/11/2025, 2:14 PM
disney's Kirsten McDuffie is a better Foggy then Foggy ever was
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/11/2025, 2:22 PM
I could buy this since the new showrunner said that 2 big factors for the overhaul were worries about audience confusion as to whether this was its own thing or connected to the Netflix show aswell as needing more context for the events that happen…

If the original pilot opened with Fisk already have become Mayor then the new version provides a bridge to that in which it sets up the new status quo & establishes characters aswell as the direction of the season which imo is the better way to do it so I’m glad the overhaul happened (also , the new pilot was credited to the new showrunner while apparently the old one which is now ep 2 was to the old ones which means most if not all of their contributions were in those).

I do wonder though if Foggy dying off screen originally but we hearing his voice meant they had brought back Elden Henson for a vocal cameo or was it someone else?.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/11/2025, 2:22 PM
Wait, Disney made bad decisions for an MCU thing?

You can't make up such a thing as that. I dare you to even try.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 3/11/2025, 2:24 PM
Tons of people hate Foggy and Karen I’ve learned. I don’t and the fact that Marvel Studios almost let the show come out the way it’s being described and only Charlie, Vincent and who knows who else had to intervene to prevent it is pretty scary. Marvel genuinely seems a little aimless for the past 5 years. Season 2 will be the real make or break because it’s not 2 different shows spliced together.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 3/11/2025, 2:25 PM
Im a Daredevil fan, and I liked all the Netflix shows, but never loved them. I like Charlie for Matt, but never truly loved him in the role either.

Idk why, but I always envisioned Michael C Hall of Dexter fame as a better Daredevil.

Also, not a fan of Kingpin slimming down, she should remain a fat tub.

Ive been looking forward to Secret Wars mostly bc it gives Marvel the opportunity to recast some roles in a soft reboot kinda way. Super unlikely that it'll apply to Daredevil or any of the other Defenders, since the general audience probably doesn't even know who they are unless they followed the Netflix series which most prob didn't.

Same complaint from the general audience re: Cap America BNW, most didn't watch CA and The Falcon & Winter Soldier and were slightly lost as a result.

I for one am all about shows filling in the blanks between movies, GA be damned.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 3/11/2025, 2:32 PM
They are wasting episodes with him not in the costume I'm not liking the show so far

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder