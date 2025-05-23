DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Actor Hunter Doohan Joins The Cast Of EVIL DEAD BURN

Sébastien Vaniček's Evil Dead Burn recently entered production in New Zealand, with Dune: Part Two's Souheila Yacoub set to play the lead role. Now, Deadline is reporting that the movie has rounded out its cast with three new additions.

Hunter Doohan (Daredevil: Born Again, Wednesday), Luciane Buchanan (The Night Agent), and Tandi Wright (Pearl) have signed on for the horror spin-off, but details on their characters are still locked away in the Necronomicon.

Doohan recently appeared as graffiti artist/serial killer Muse in Daredevil: Born Again.

Vaniček made his feature directorial debut with Vermin/Vermine, aka Infested, which focused on the residents of a rundown French apartment building attempting to survive when an army of venomous, rapidly reproducing spiders invade.

The movie garnered a lot of acclaim, and won Best Picture and Best Director in its North American premiere at Fantastic Fest. It was also invited to the Sitges Film Festival, where it earned a nomination for Best Motion Picture and won a Special Jury Prize.

“I told the studio that I wanted to make a nasty film, a film that hurts, from which you come away tested,” Vaniček told Konbini in a recent interview. “I’m going to put all the horror I have inside, it will be cathartic, and if I haven’t ruined my career and I can continue to make films behind it, I will move on to something other than horror!”

“Evil Dead is like a creative playground, a bold laboratory for filmmakers eager to explore something raw, brutal, and deeply transgressive," he said in a separate interview with Variety. "I want people to feel physically drained when they leave the theater, like they’ve been through an emotional and intense journey. The ambition remains the same as with Infested: to create a visceral, sensory experience that punches the audience in the gut.”

There is also a second spin-off movie in the works from Francis Galluppi (The Last Stop in Yuma County), but no details have been disclosed yet.

What would you like to see from a new Evil Dead movie? Check out a fan-made poster below, and drop us a comment.

Evil Dead Burn now has a release date on July 24th, 2026.



Written and directed by Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground) Evil Dead Rise stars Lily Sullivan (I Met a Girl, Barkskins), Alyssa Sutherland (The Mist, Vikings), Morgan Davies (Strom Boy, The End), Gabrielle Echols (Reminiscence) and introducing Nell Fisher (Northspur).

"Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, Rise tells the twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable."

Evil Dead Rise was produced by Rob Tapert (Ash vs Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) and executive produced by series creator and horror icon Sam Raimi and cult legend himself, Bruce Campbell, along with John Keville, Macdara Kelleher, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Romel Adam and Victoria Palmieri.