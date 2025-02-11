DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Posters Spotted In New York Make It Clear That The Devil's Work Is Never Done

Two new posters for Daredevil: Born Again have been spotted on the streets of New York City putting the spotlight on the Man Without Fear (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). Check them out!

By JoshWilding - Feb 11, 2025 12:02 PM EST
The first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again was released on January 15, and with three weeks to go until the series premiere, that's pretty much it.

There was some disappointment among fans that Marvel Studios didn't bring the Man Without Fear to the Super Bowl. It was a missed trick to put the hero back on everyone's radar given how popular Netflix's Daredevil was, but it seems the marketing campaign is slowly ramping up.

Two new posters for Daredevil: Born Again have been spotted on the streets of New York City showcasing Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin of Crime. Neither is overly revealing, though they boast the tagline "The Devil's Work Is Never Done" and appear to have been inspired by Muse's street art. 

With any luck, we'll have some officially released versions of these eye-catching posters to share with you soon. 

"Marvel has a master plan, and what you're doing causes ripple effects," showrunner Dario Scardapane recently said of the series. "I would pitch stuff very early and I would hear that they had other plans. I have plenty of leeway up until I hit the larger-scale plan for the MCU. So I try to ignore some stuff [from the wider universe]."

"We establish a very specific Daredevil, both in terms of his dilemma, down to the suit and where we're picking him up in his life. You can say that Daredevil is canon in the MCU, those other events [in Spider-Man and She-Hulk] happened, but some of them we are not leaning into," he continued. "His one-night stand with She-Hulk may be one of those things."

Take a closer look at these new Daredevil: Born Again posters below. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/11/2025, 12:14 PM
Cool posters , I dig the street art vibe which is likely inspired by Muse…

User Comment Image

Also , I still love that tagline!!.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/11/2025, 12:24 PM
If they are truly going the Devil's Reign route, I would like to see the Luke Cage mayoral campaign element included.
User Comment Image

