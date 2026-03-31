DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN S2 Episode 2 "Shoot The Moon" Recap: Fisk’s Latest Move Puts A Target On Matt Murdock!

The episode picks up immediately after the events of the premiere. Cherry (Clark Johnson) is transported to the hospital by paramedics, who also load up the bodies of the AVTF officers Bullseye killed. From a nearby rooftop, Daredevil (Charlie Cox) listens to everything.

Elsewhere, Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) enters a church looking for Sister Maggie. He claims to be seeking absolution, but she isn't there.

The scene cuts to Mayor Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) training for his upcoming charity fight. Buck breaks the news of the recent events to him; Fisk realizes Bullseye is helping Daredevil. Infuriated, Fisk delivers a brutal punch to his trainer. Cue the credits!

Matt reunites with Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) as they try to determine why Bullseye is helping them. They assume he is trying to provoke Fisk after what Vanessa did to him. They also realize he doesn't want Daredevil dead—which, for the most part, is good news.

The pair heads out to find Christofi Savva before the AVTF can. Simultaneously, the AVTF raids Ariana’s (Annie Parisse) restaurant and arrests her.

Buck tries to convince Fisk to unmask Daredevil to the public, but Fisk refuses. He explains that while it would be easy to sell Daredevil as a villain, it would be impossible to do the same to Matt Murdock, especially after Matt saved Fisk’s life. Instead, he reveals a different plan.

In a statement to the people of New York, Fisk announces that Matt Murdock is alive and is being targeted by vigilantes. Missing posters go up and Matt's face appears everywhere online. Fisk’s plan works; suddenly, everyone is looking for Matt, making it nearly impossible for him to be out in public. Matt and Karen are forced to retreat.

Sheila Rivera (Zabryna Guevara) and Daniel Blake (Michael Gandolfini) watch the "Fake Kingpin" video, which features the Daredevil footage from the boat. They debate whether to tell Fisk and accuse each other of being the potential leak. Sheila asks Blake if he had the video on his laptop; he denies it, but after she leaves, he is seen deleting the footage from his desktop.

Matt calls Fisk’s latest move brilliant. Now, those who support vigilantes are looking for Murdock, while those who hate them are hunting Daredevil.

Officer Powell (Hamish Allan-Headley) stops by to update Fisk on his security detail for an upcoming event. Both are concerned about Bullseye. As Powell leaves, he runs into Cole North (Jeremy Isaiah Earl), who wants to rejoin the task force. Powell expresses doubt that Cole has recovered from the attack on Murdock’s apartment in Season 1, but because the AVTF is short-staffed, Powell reinstates him.

A few "good cops" visit Cherry in the hospital, but two AVTF goons interrupt them. The goons are shooed out and head toward the elevator. Their ride is short-lived; they are killed from above by a suited-up Bullseye.

Powell reaches Cherry’s room only to find him gone. He rushes to inform Fisk and increases the security detail for Vanessa’s event. They still cannot comprehend Bullseye’s motives.

Fisk then sits down with Blake. He reveals he knows about the Fake Kingpin video and is displeased. He threatens Blake, who swears his allegiance, saving his own life for the time being.

Buck speaks with Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer), assuring her of her protection and giving her a gun just in case. They discuss Bullseye, and she appears visibly shaken.

As the AVTF begins cleaning up the ship wreckage, Matt and Karen observe from a rooftop. The officers haven't moved the guns yet; instead, a container breaks open to reveal a shipment of diapers—a calculated PR move by Fisk. The duo continues to monitor the site until nightfall, which is when the real cargo begins to move.

Angela del Toro (Camila Rodriguez) is seen with her aunt, Soledad Ayala (Ashley Marie Ortiz). They hope someone finds Matt soon, knowing he is a good man. Soledad wonders aloud if Hector should have ever become the White Tiger, but Angela reassures her that he was a hero who did good.

They walk into a convenience store and spot some young shoplifters. Angela's mother tells the kids to return the stolen food, but the shop owner spots them and pulls a gun. Angela manages to calm him down, only for the AVTF to barge in. They beat the shop owner and the children, and they arrest Soledad when she tries to protect the kids. Angela looks on helplessly as the AVTF takes Soledad away, sparking a riot among the other witnesses.

Heather delivers a speech at Vanessa’s event, and it’s clear they have become friends. Vanessa asks Heather about Matt. Heather suggests that Frank Castle or Daredevil might have killed him, but Vanessa assures her that isn't the case. Bullseye watches them from the shadows.

Kirsten McDuffie (Nikki M. James) is at her office when Angela arrives to tell her what happened to Soledad. They look through an old box from Hector’s case and find the White Tiger amulet.

Sheila pays Fisk a visit, but he is not in his office. She finds Gallo’s file and begins snooping, but Fisk interrupts her. They discuss Gallo, and Fisk is intensely intimidating.

Blake cooks dinner for BB and tells her they need to figure things out. He shows her the card she gave to Gallo in the Season 1 finale. She plays it cool, claiming she doesn't recognize it, though she admits to seeing the Fake Kingpin videos. Blake suspects she is the leak but stops short of a direct accusation. He warns her that if she is leaking information, she needs to stop because it endangers them both. When she asks if he is afraid of Fisk, his silence confirms that he is.

Matt and Karen visit Josie at her bar. Matt hears something approaching and hides with Karen. Josie answers the door to find Angie Kim (Ruibo Qian) and a few other honest cops. Angie tells her that Cherry is safe and warns her to keep the doors locked because Fisk is hunting. Matt hears the warning loud and clear.

Another Fake Kingpin video is released, this time featuring footage of the AVTF’s recent arrests of ordinary citizens. After the video ends, it is confirmed that BB (Genneya Walton) is the one behind the Fisk mask.

Vanessa wakes from a nightmare, walks to the window, and has a vision of Bullseye hunting her.

Matt and Karen try to find a way into Red Hook but cannot find a route that ensures they make it out alive. They briefly distract themselves from the tension with some music.

Fisk vows to Vanessa that he will protect her. She suggests they flee to the island where they previously hid, but he insists on staying in New York.

Suddenly, Matt realizes the AVTF has found them. They raid the hideout and arrest Josie. The officers use sound waves to disrupt Daredevil’s hearing, but he still springs into action. In the chaos, Karen manages to escape. Daredevil fights off the AVTF and tells Josie to run while Karen takes out a patrolling officer on her own. Daredevil clears the building and searches for Karen, realizing she is gone.

They reunite a few moments later. Karen tells him she has something to show him and leads him back to Frank Castle’s bunker. There, she reveals she has taken an AVTF officer hostage.

“They’re hunting us,” she says. “Might be time we start hunting them.”

Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

In our season two review, we said, "Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is pure unadulterated mayhem! It is one of the most raw, compelling, and powerful seasons of Marvel television ever produced, with unreal action sequences that truly take things to another level. Charlie Cox delivers the performance of a lifetime and makes every second of this blockbuster season well worth your time. This is the Marvel Cinematic Universe at its finest! The Devil is back!"

Daredevil: Born Again episode two is now streaming!