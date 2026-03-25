DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Review: "Raw, Compelling, Powerful - Pure Unadulterated Mayhem!"

It’s been one year since Daredevil: Born Again made its long-awaited debut and promptly redefined superhero television as we know it. Now, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) is back for round two, with a season that is grittier, bloodier, and more chaotic than ever. It’s a literal descent straight into hell as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen fights to save New York City from the nefarious machinations of the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) or die trying.

**This review may contain mild spoilers from the second season of Daredevil: Born Again**

Last season ended with Daredevil forming an underground resistance to combat the Kingpin’s war on vigilantes. These new episodes pick up a short while later, with Matt Murdock presumed missing by the public as Daredevil continues his efforts to expose Mayor Fisk. The premiere wastes no time in throwing us back into the thick of it, as we tag along on a mission to thwart the Kingpin’s biggest illicit operation to date: an illegal arms shipment through the freeport. While things go mostly according to plan, the aftermath of the Devil’s intervention sets the stage for a season-long conflict—one with far-reaching consequences that will change the lives of everyone involved, granted they make it out alive.

Born Again Season 1 faced a unique challenge: properly introducing Daredevil to the MCU while honoring the legacy of the original Netflix series. The initial approach—going more episodic in nature and treating the two shows as only loosely connected—likely would have been met with a mixed response. Fortunately, the creatives pivoted just in time to salvage the season, setting it on a path that culminates in Season 2: one of the most raw, compelling, and powerful seasons of superhero television ever put on screen.

Throughout the first season, both Daredevil and the Kingpin struggled to suppress their true natures, resisting the pull of their respective addictions. But with those tensions finally boiling over in last year’s skull-cracking finale, Season 2 allows these adversaries to fully embrace who they were meant (or consider themselves) to be: protectors of New York. However, whether that is good news or bad news for the people caught in the crossfire is one of the questions this season aims to answer. Both men are acutely aware that war is on the horizon—and at this point, it isn’t so much a warning as it is an inevitability.

After being a pivotal part of course correcting the series, showrunner Dario Scardapane is finally able to bring his uninhibited vision to life. He weaves a narrative that is equal parts gritty crime thriller and superhero epic, trimming the excess subplots for a hyper-focused sophomore outing that never relents. Each thrilling installment serves a purpose and builds the momentum toward a blood-soaked finale that will leave even the most cynical comic book fans with their jaws firmly on the floor. It is a masterful addition to the never-ending saga of Daredevil and Kingpin, and Scardapane’s deep reverence for these characters shines through every frame. If this is the new baseline, it’s going to be incredibly exciting to see what he has cooked up for Season 3.

Since being cast over a decade ago, Charlie Cox has been the engine driving this entire operation. His mastery of the role easily places him in the upper echelon of comic book performances, and his palpable passion for the character remains genuinely infectious. Ultimately, he continues to make Matt Murdock incredibly easy to root for—you want to root for him because you know that if you ever needed it, Matt would be rooting for you. This season, when faced with the biggest challenge of his crime-fighting career, he never gives up, even when the odds are heavily stacked against him. While there’s certainly hate in his heart, it’s no longer what drives him; instead, he is driven by hope—maybe just a sliver of it, but hope nonetheless.

Multiple times throughout the season, we see him choose to do what’s right rather than cross the proverbial line between hero and villain, no matter how tempting that may be. He gives even his most deadly adversaries a chance to do the right thing because, to him, everyone deserves a second chance (though if they stray, he’s more than ready to serve them justice). We’ve seen Cox grow in the role, and we’ve seen his Murdock mature into the hero we love. He’s no longer just an urban legend; Daredevil means something to the people of New York, and it’s not a responsibility he takes lightly. This journey gives Cox some of the richest material he’s worked with throughout his run, challenging him both mentally and physically. He has honestly never been more comfortable in the role: Charlie Cox is Daredevil, and Daredevil is Charlie Cox.

For every hero, there’s always a villain ready to tear them down, and no one fits that description better than Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk. The veteran actor is once again sublime as the Kingpin of Crime, managing to reach new emotional depths this season even as his character becomes his most fearsome heading toward the finale. He is no longer hiding his true nature, which allows D’Onofrio to be completely uninhibited in his performance. Gone is the hesitation; he no longer cares about "trying" to do any good. He’s bad, he knows it, and—perhaps most terrifyingly—he revels in it.

The supporting cast is as reliable as ever, but it is Wilson Bethel who absolutely steals the show as Bullseye. His performance is completely unhinged and so undeniably electric that you’ll be left clamoring for more as soon as the credits roll. He owns every scene he’s in, delivering some of the most devastating action sequences of the season; a key exchange between him and Daredevil midway through the year is some of the best work either actor has ever done. He deserves every ounce of love he’s about to get for this season, and he should be high on Marvel Studios’ priority list for more misadventures down the line.

Additionally, Krysten Ritter makes her long-awaited return as Jessica Jones late in the season. While some more screentime would've been welcome, she is just as sharp and fun as you remember, providing Matt with a much-needed helping hand and the series some much-appreciated levity. There are also a few surprises scattered throughout that fans of the original Netflix era will certainly appreciate.

Last season gave us just a taste of what Daredevil: Born Again was capable of—and the level of violence Disney+ was comfortable with—but now that the gloves are off, the action sequences have shifted into another gear entirely. The fights hit harder and are considerably bloodier than before. Each battle showcases the character’s distinct fighting style: Daredevil unleashes a wide range of acrobatics, inflicting maximum damage with his billy clubs; Bullseye uses tactical precision to maim his victims from a variety of ranges; and the Kingpin uses his brute strength to crush opponents into a bloody pulp. Each confrontation feels unique, maintaining a sense of gritty realism while simultaneously feeling as if it were lifted straight from a comic book splash page.

There isn't much to nitpick this time around, although your mileage may vary with one or two of the minor subplots and/or supporting characters. Some get a little more screentime than they need in the early episodes but, ultimately, everything serves a purpose, so just be patient.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is pure unadulterated mayhem! It is one of the most raw, compelling, and powerful seasons of Marvel television ever produced, with unreal action sequences that truly take things to another level. Charlie Cox delivers the performance of a lifetime and makes every second of this blockbuster season well worth your time. This is the Marvel Cinematic Universe at its finest! The Devil is back!