DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2, Episode 4 Promo Teases A Brutal Rematch - SPOILERS

The fourth episode of Daredevil: Born Again hits Disney+ later tonight, and Marvel has now released a teaser featuring some revealing new footage. We also have a new interview with Wilson Bethel, who explains why Bullseye saved Matt Murdock in the premiere.

Mild spoilers follow.

It looks like "Gloves Off" will include a rematch between the Man Without Fear and Bullseye. Will we finally learn why Dex has (seemingly) turned over a new leaf?

"I think it's [that] his main mission now is killing the Fisks," Bethel confirmed in a recent interview with The Direct. "And they just happen to be on parallel [tracks]. I mean, obviously Matt doesn't want to kill them, but he wants to, you know, put them out of commission or whatever."

"So the fact that they are on a shared—they have a shared objective," he continued. "I mean, you know, the enemy of my enemy is my friend. So that's where they start the season. Obviously, it is a really fun place for us to see these two very different characters."

The episode will also see Mayor Wilson Fisk host a charity event at Fogwells Gym, where he plans to step in the ring with a well-established heavyweight boxer. Previous teasers have shown the Kingpin laying a beating on his opponent, and pointing a gun at an unknown individual in the crowd.

Taking Bethel's comments into account, is it safe to assume that Bullseye makes his presence felt during the fight?

You'll have to tune in tonight to find out, but we will say that you won't want to miss this episode!

New episode TONIGHT! Stream Marvel Television's #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 at 6PM PT/9PM ET only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/VfggQQQxU1 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 7, 2026

Here’s what happened last week on #DaredevilBornAgain.



Stream a new episode of Season 2 tomorrow at 6PM PT only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/IXFIncrC4i — Daredevil (@Daredevil) April 6, 2026

Crafty is a dangerous place for Charlie Cox.



🎧 Daredevil: Born Again Official Podcast — now streaming on Disney+ and Marvel's YouTube. pic.twitter.com/1NPTUEBeK6 — Daredevil (@Daredevil) April 6, 2026

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."