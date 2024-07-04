DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Gets An Exciting Update Before Season 1's Planned March 2025 Release

When Marvel Studios first announced Daredevil: Born Again, it was an 18-episode series. However, those plans seemingly changed even before the creative overhaul, with the revival split into two 9-episode seasons.

Given how many changes the show has been through (and how costly they likely were), there have been concerns among fans that Disney's streaming cutbacks could drastically shorten Daredevil: Born Again.

Well, according to scooper Daniel Richtman, the plan is for "season 2" to begin shooting this fall, with work continuing until mid-2025.

If this is correct, Marvel Studios must be confident in the show's chances of success as the current plan is for Daredevil: Born Again to premiere on Disney+ next March. However, we'd imagine this means there's a risk of major spoilers for season 1 doing the rounds once the cast is spotted back on set for season 2.

This news also raises some interesting questions about plans for Spider-Man 4. Does season 2 lead into that movie or could it be the wall-crawler's MCU return is meant to bridge the gap between each half of Daredevil: Born Again?

And what if plans for Spidey and the Man Without Fear to team up and battle The Kingpin have been scrapped?! It's possible this "team-up" has been blown out of proportion, but we'll have to wait and see.

"It originally wasn’t going to be at all, but now it’s a lot," Vincent D'Onofrio recently said of how Daredevil and Daredevil: Born Again link up. Charlie Cox chimed in to say there's now "a lot" of them, presumably meaning Foggy Nelson, Karen Page, Bullseye, and The Punisher were M.I.A. in the previous iteration of Born Again.

As for what led to the change, Cox said, "I think [it’s] the fans. I think [it’s] the studio as well."

"That’s a really fine balance to strike," he added. "If you’re going to remake a show and call it Season 1 and it was a successful show and it was kind of beloved, then you’ve got to do what people liked. But also you’ve got to have a reason for remaking it. So you have to change it up a bit. And that’s just a really fine balance to find."

"I think that they’ve done a beautiful job doing that," Cox teased. "And hopefully, the old fans – the O.G.s – will love it and also, we’ll maybe pick up a few more fans on the way."

The Daredevil revival stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Jeremy Earl, and Ayelet Zurer. Dario Scardapane (The Punisher) serves as showrunner.

As noted, it was recently confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ next March.