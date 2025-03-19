DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos Feature Closer Look At [SPOILER] And Reveal A Big Matt Murdock Twist

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is expected to continue shooting in New York for at least another couple of days and some hi-res shots of Charlie Cox and Deborah Ann Woll have now found their way online.

Matt Murdock and Karen Page appear to be keeping a low profile, explaining why the latter is wearing a wig. The Man Without Fear, meanwhile, is rocking a pair of shades and a hood; neither of them has the best disguise but they're likely enough to keep them off the radar of the Anti Vigilante Task Force patrolling the Big Apple.

The biggest reveal is that Matt is believed missing! A literal "Missing" poster has been spotted on set with a 24-hour hotline - 555-MURDOCK - set up to help track him down.

While this may have been set up by a friend like Kirsten McDuffie, for example, this is more likely Mayor Fisk's way of tracking down Daredevil, especially if something happened that forced Matt to go into hiding.

A truck has also been spotted with the words "NO MORE MARTIAL LAW" sprayed on the side. If New York is indeed under martial law - the replacement of civilian government by military rule and the suspension of civilian legal processes; presumably the AVTF in this instance - then that's a huge development heading into season 2.

Rumour has it Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will revolve around Daredevil attempting to form a team and take down the former Kingpin of Crime once and for all. Alas, we've yet to see any potential teammates on set.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+.