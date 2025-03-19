DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos Feature Closer Look At [SPOILER] And Reveal A Big Matt Murdock Twist

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos Feature Closer Look At [SPOILER] And Reveal A Big Matt Murdock Twist

We now have hi-res versions of Daredevil: Born Again's latest set photos, showcasing Matt Murdock and a character who returns from Netflix's Daredevil. There's also a big twist relating to Daredevil...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 19, 2025 10:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is expected to continue shooting in New York for at least another couple of days and some hi-res shots of Charlie Cox and Deborah Ann Woll have now found their way online.

Matt Murdock and Karen Page appear to be keeping a low profile, explaining why the latter is wearing a wig. The Man Without Fear, meanwhile, is rocking a pair of shades and a hood; neither of them has the best disguise but they're likely enough to keep them off the radar of the Anti Vigilante Task Force patrolling the Big Apple. 

The biggest reveal is that Matt is believed missing! A literal "Missing" poster has been spotted on set with a 24-hour hotline - 555-MURDOCK - set up to help track him down.

While this may have been set up by a friend like Kirsten McDuffie, for example, this is more likely Mayor Fisk's way of tracking down Daredevil, especially if something happened that forced Matt to go into hiding. 

A truck has also been spotted with the words "NO MORE MARTIAL LAW" sprayed on the side. If New York is indeed under martial law - the replacement of civilian government by military rule and the suspension of civilian legal processes; presumably the AVTF in this instance - then that's a huge development heading into season 2. 

Rumour has it Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will revolve around Daredevil attempting to form a team and take down the former Kingpin of Crime once and for all. Alas, we've yet to see any potential teammates on set. 

Check out these new Daredevil: Born Again set photos in the X posts below. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+. 

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Director Says Episode 4 Almost Featured A Huge [SPOILER] Tease
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Director Says Episode 4 Almost Featured A Huge [SPOILER] Tease
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Jon Bernthal On Tense Episode 4 Scene And PUNISHER Special Presentation - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Jon Bernthal On Tense Episode 4 Scene And PUNISHER Special Presentation - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheLobster
TheLobster - 3/19/2025, 11:04 AM
Very interesting! Pretty much gives away how some of this season will go but I’m stoked!

Born Again has definitely been up and down with the four episodes out so far but I’m still just thrilled to see these characters up on screen and I really hope to see DD and Punisher show up in an Avengers film even if it doesn’t make much sense to lol
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 3/19/2025, 11:05 AM
Wouldn't be surprised if Marvel "improves" Karen by bringing her back as someone who can beat up the Brock Lesnars of the world. Because all a woman needs, is a badass tude, and then 110lb bodies can hit harder than heavyweights.

Doesn't help women beat men in sports though. Guess they are doing the tude wrong.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/19/2025, 11:51 AM
@PartyKiller -

🤝😆
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/19/2025, 11:07 AM
9 Daredevil articles in 12 hours.
User Comment Image
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 3/19/2025, 11:32 AM
I get they're incognito, so she has a random store-bought wig, but could they not have made it look just a tad more natural. A bad wig, and flaming red on top of that, does not exactly scream low-key.
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 3/19/2025, 11:33 AM
@JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - And Matt NOT wearing sunglasses would be more of a disguise for him.
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 3/19/2025, 11:47 AM
"NO MORE MARTIAL LAW"

predictive programing frens..
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/19/2025, 11:49 AM
Karen has a nice wig.

Is this liberals complaining about President Trump and ICE?

Because it seems like a bunch of liberals got their feelings hurt about President Trump and ICE.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/19/2025, 11:52 AM
Not his first time being missing
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder