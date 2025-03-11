DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos Give A Whole New Meaning To "Born Again" - Possible SPOILERS

The third episode of Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ this evening but production is already underway on season 2. Cameras have started rolling in New York and, while we've yet to see any cast members, there is one very interesting reveal.

We're going to get into potential spoilers here, so you'd best turn away now if you'd rather not see them.

Still with us? In trailers for Daredevil: Born Again, Mayor Wilson Fisk is shown looking at some of Muse's graffiti featuring the Man Without Fear with the words "Born Again" written underneath. That's likely meant as a reference to the Devil of Hell's Kitchen returning after a yearlong absence.

To the best of our knowledge, that scene isn't in the final cut of season 1 but "Born Again" is given a new meaning in this first look at season 2. As you can see in the X posts below, the Kingpin of Crime is now using the slogan, "New York Born Again - Brought To You By Mayor Fisk."

What's changed about the city? That would mean getting into some major reveals we're not allowed to discuss yet but it appears Fisk's hope for a New York made in his image is quickly taking shape.

It's no secret that Daredevil: Born Again isn't an adaptation of the "Born Again" storyline from the comics (we already got most of that in Daredevil season 3, anyway). However, Fisk using that to get the people of New York on his side still feels wrong somehow.

"I've read six of eight, and honestly - and I don't normally say this kind of thing; I always err on the side of caution - that's some of my favorite stuff I've read of Daredevil," Charlie Cox recently revealed. "We've got Dario Scardapane, who was brought in to pivot the show back at the beginning of 2024, who ended up writing the pilot and the last two episodes of this season that's coming out."

"What he's done so far with this new season is so cool and so different and so sinister, and I'm really, really excited about it," he added.

Check out this first look at Daredevil: Born Again season 2 below and stay tuned for more as we have it.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+.