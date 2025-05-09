DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos Reveal Big Change To Matt's Costume And More Bullseye - SPOILERS

Daredevil: Born Again has resumed filming in New York, and we now have another round of set photos from the show's upcoming second season.

It appears Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) are teaming up, perhaps becoming unlikely allies in a New York now ruled over by Mayor Wilson Fisk with an iron fist. It's not like the Man Without Fear hasn't worked with a killer before (see: The Punisher).

These photos reveal a new look at the bullseye logo that's been added to the villain's mask, and more changes to Daredevil's suit. We previously theorised that he paints his red suit black, and it seems that's wearing off as time passes.

Previous set photos only showed glimmers of red, whereas there are now large patches coming through. Fortunately, the iconic "DD" logo remains.

There's also some cool graffiti reading, "Resist, Rebel," and the top of the Rs are clearly meant to echo Daredevil's double Ds.

Talking to Collider about Daredevil season 2, Cox said he's exploring "a combination of uncertainty and vulnerability" in this next batch of episodes. He added:

"Matt has the ability, and this is one of his strengths in the past, to see things quite clearly — often incorrectly, but he sees things clearly. He makes a decision, and then he follows through with that decision. He communicates with people that way. He says, 'No, this is what we have to do. We’re going to do that. That’s what we do next. That’s the next step.' He’s very good at committing to those decisions." "Because of some things that happen at the end of Season 1, and because of where we find ourselves at the beginning of Season 2, and in my conversations with Dario [Scardapane], our amazing writer and showrunner, I’ve found that there’s an opportunity for him to no longer trust those instincts and no longer be clear-minded about what the next right step is, and so he questions a lot. He kind of backtracks a bit. He’s clearly unsure and finding that he has to take gambles and hope that he’s making the right choice."

You can check out these new Daredevil: Born Again season 2 set photos in the X posts below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.