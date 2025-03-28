DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Video Shows The Hero Fighting The AVTF; [SPOILER] Confirmed To Return

Daredevil: Born Again is still shooting in New York, and more hi-res shots of the Man Without Fear suited up - DD logo, and all - have been shared by Just Jared.

That gallery includes a shot from last week's shoot showing a seemingly distraught Matt Murdock emerging from the water after an altercation on a boat. We also have an incredible set video with Charlie Cox suited up and performing his own stunts as he battles Mayor Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

A reporter on set has also managed to confirm that Camila Rodriguez will return as Angela del Toro alongside Hector Ayala's widow, Soledad Ayala (Ashley Marie Ortiz).

The expectation is that Angela will suit up as the new White Tiger in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, with Daredevil possibly serving as her mentor.

Back to that new suit, to say it's perfect would be an understatement. The logo certainly helps - it's long overdue - and Daredevil looks great in black. This is just his red suit with a paint job, but it at least gives us a storyline reason for the addition of the double Ds.

You can check out the latest Daredevil: Born Again set photos by following the link below. There's also a link to that set video, which unfortunately, cannot be embedded here.

Charlie Cox was spotted in Daredevil's new black suit on the set of "Daredevil: Born Again" season two!



Click ⬇️ for photoshttps://t.co/ZTukRhINUU — JustJared.com (@JustJared) March 27, 2025 (via: https://t.co/94QM1K4RA6) — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) March 28, 2025 Ok, turns out NO ONE was CLOSE to getting it right at all.



It's Angela Del Toro (you might be getting the Champion after all 👀) and Soledad.



They're back for Season 2 BUT with a caveat this time 🫢 #DaredevilBornAgain pic.twitter.com/Tjk85Aov3T — Chris Gallardo 🌊 (@chrisagwrites) March 28, 2025

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Six episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.