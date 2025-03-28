DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Video Shows The Hero Fighting The AVTF; [SPOILER] Confirmed To Return

New photos and footage from Daredevil: Born Again season 2 have surfaced today, showcasing the Man Without Fear's black suit, the "DD" logo, and an action-packed battle with the Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 28, 2025 08:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again is still shooting in New York, and more hi-res shots of the Man Without Fear suited up - DD logo, and all - have been shared by Just Jared

That gallery includes a shot from last week's shoot showing a seemingly distraught Matt Murdock emerging from the water after an altercation on a boat. We also have an incredible set video with Charlie Cox suited up and performing his own stunts as he battles Mayor Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

A reporter on set has also managed to confirm that Camila Rodriguez will return as Angela del Toro alongside Hector Ayala's widow, Soledad Ayala (Ashley Marie Ortiz).

The expectation is that Angela will suit up as the new White Tiger in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, with Daredevil possibly serving as her mentor. 

Back to that new suit, to say it's perfect would be an understatement. The logo certainly helps - it's long overdue - and Daredevil looks great in black. This is just his red suit with a paint job, but it at least gives us a storyline reason for the addition of the double Ds. 

You can check out the latest Daredevil: Born Again set photos by following the link below. There's also a link to that set video, which unfortunately, cannot be embedded here. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Six episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. 

RedFury
RedFury - 3/28/2025, 8:54 AM
Maybe I'm just excited for more, but this is the best suit yet I think. The complicated suit details are all still there, but because of the total black scheme it doesn't look at all busy, and offers that sleek feeling. Can't wait to see it through the intended lens when the season debuts.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/28/2025, 8:58 AM
@RedFury - I agree

It looks so sleek as you said and just cool!!.

User Comment Image
RedFury
RedFury - 3/28/2025, 9:05 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I actually only just noticed with that pic you posted- but there's a bunch of red kind of poking through some spots. Looks like the base colour is actually red, with an overlay of black, and the red is exposed through what I can only assume are scuff marks. I wonder if this will lead to the pure red suit eventually?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/28/2025, 9:12 AM
@RedFury - I think the suit he has now is the closest we’ll ever get to the pure red but maybe…

I’m using he’s dyed his regular suit black just for stealth purposes since he would blend in better at night if he’s being chased by the AVTF

That brings up the bright red logo which I think is more of a taunt or challenge to Fisk as Matt has embraced being a vigilante even more during this time and is being bold by not hiding.
RedFury
RedFury - 3/28/2025, 9:13 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I can definitely see it that way for sure. It being a brand new looking suit, I just assumed would mean it started black. But I like what you're saying about him dying it black, and the red DD being a taunt to Fisk and his allies. It certainly fits the direction things seem to be going.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/28/2025, 8:56 AM
hopefully they will replace all that real hand to hand combat with more of the sped up CGI models
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/28/2025, 9:15 AM
Sweet!!.

Glad that it seems like Angela will be a recurring character in the show beyond S1 since I liked the actress’s performance and dynamic with Matt…

I wouldn’t mind if he becomes a mentor figure to her since it would be something new to explore with the character as they did with the Charles Soule run when he took on Blindspot.

User Comment Image

Anyway I think in this scene , Matt is called to Josie’s until he realizes it’s an ambush by the AVTF (which means they atleast know he’s Daredevil).
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/28/2025, 9:29 AM
Why are we being told what will happen for a thing that us still being filmed, in headlines?

If someone uses their phone to record Disney filmmakers filming Doctor Doom killing ten superheroes, would it be okay to say that and name some or all of the killed superheroes in a headline?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/28/2025, 9:40 AM
Suit gets more beautiful every time I see it.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 3/28/2025, 9:46 AM
I thought the girl who played Camilla Rodriguez did a good job but I just can’t see her suiting up.

Apparently she’s 19 and 5’3 but she looks like she’s 15 and 4’10. Charlie Cox and Bernthal are bother average height dudes so maybe she won’t look as bad next to one or both of them but those scenes with Muse made her look like a child.

With how brutal and realistic DD’s fighting choreography has been it might ruin things ha in her suit up and go against full grown men.

